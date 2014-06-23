Cloud Networking

Gary Lee has been working in the semiconductor industry since 1981. He began his career as a transistor-level chip designer specializing in the development of high-performance Gallium Arsenide chips for the communication and computing markets. Starting in 1996 while working for Vitesse Semiconductor, he led the development of the world’s first switch fabric chip set that employed synchronous high-speed serial interconnections between devices, which were used in a variety of communication system designs and spawned several new high performance switch fabric product families. As a switch fabric architect, he also became involved with switch chip designs utilizing the PCI Express interface standard while working at Vitesse and at Xyratex, a leading storage system OEM. In 2007, he joined a startup company called Fulcrum Microsystems who was pioneering low latency 10GbE switch silicon for the data center market. Fulcrum was acquired by Intel Corporation in 2011 and he is currently part of Intel’s Networking Division. For the past 7 years he has been involved in technical marketing for data center networking solutions and has written over 40 white papers and application notes related to this market segment. He received his BS and MS degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Minnesota and holds 7 patents in several areas including transistor level semiconductor design and switch fabric architecture. His hobbies include travel, playing guitar, designing advanced guitar tube amps and effects, and racket sports. He lives with his wife in California and has three children.