Cloud Networking
1st Edition
Understanding Cloud-based Data Center Networks
Description
Cloud Networking: Understanding Cloud-Based Data Center Networks explains the evolution of established networking technologies into distributed, cloud-based networks. Starting with an overview of cloud technologies, the book explains how cloud data center networks leverage distributed systems for network virtualization, storage networking, and software-defined networking. The author offers insider perspective to key components that make a cloud network possible such as switch fabric technology and data center networking standards. The final chapters look ahead to developments in architectures, fabric technology, interconnections, and more. By the end of the book, readers will understand core networking technologies and how they’re used in a cloud data center.
Key Features
- Understand existing and emerging networking technologies that combine to form cloud data center networks
- Explains the evolution of data centers from enterprise to private and public cloud networks
- Reviews network virtualization standards for multi-tenant data center environments
- Includes cutting-edge detail on the latest switch fabric technologies from the networking team in Intel
Readership
Industry professionals looking to understand how networking technologies facilitate cloud systems
Table of Contents
- About the Author
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Welcome to Cloud Networking
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Networking basics
- What is a cloud data center?
- What is cloud networking?
- Characteristics of cloud networking
- Summary of this book
- Chapter 2: Data Center Evolution—Mainframes to the Cloud
- Abstract
- The data center evolution
- Computer networks
- Ethernet
- Enterprise versus cloud data centers
- Movement to the cloud
- Review
- Chapter 3: Switch Fabric Technology
- Abstract
- Switch fabric architecture overview
- Switch fabric topologies
- Congestion management
- Flow control
- Traffic management
- Switch chip architecture examples
- Review
- Chapter 4: Cloud Data Center Networking Topologies
- Abstract
- Traditional multitiered enterprise networks
- Data center network switch types
- Flat data center networks
- Rack scale architectures
- Network function virtualization
- Review
- Chapter 5: Data Center Networking Standards
- Abstract
- Ethernet data rate standards
- Virtual local area networks
- Data center bridging
- Improving network bandwidth
- Remote direct memory access
- Review
- Chapter 6: Server Virtualization and Networking
- Abstract
- VM overview
- Virtual switching
- PCI express
- Edge virtual bridging
- VM migration
- Review
- Chapter 7: Network Virtualization
- Abstract
- Multi-tenant environments
- Traditional network tunneling protocols
- VXLAN
- NVGRE
- Tunnel locations
- Load Balancing
- Review
- Chapter 8: Storage Networks
- Abstract
- Storage background
- Advanced storage technologies
- Storage communication protocols
- Network convergence
- Software-defined storage
- Storage in cloud data centers
- Review
- Chapter 9: Software-Defined Networking
- Abstract
- Data center software background
- OpenStack
- OpenFlow
- Network function virtualization
- SDN deployment
- Review
- Chapter 10: High-Performance Computing Networks
- Abstract
- HPC system architectures
- Multisocket CPU boards
- HPC networking standards
- HPC network performance factors
- HPC networking software
- Review
- Chapter 11: Future Trends
- Abstract
- Rack scale architectures
- Memory technology
- Switch fabric technology
- Cabling technology
- Software-defined infrastructure
- Review
- Chapter 12: Conclusions
- Abstract
- Technology evolution
- Industry standards
- Networking
- Storage and HPC
- Data center virtualization
- Software-defined infrastructure
- Concluding remarks
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2014
- Published:
- 23rd June 2014
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128008164
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128007280
About the Author
Gary Lee
Gary Lee has been working in the semiconductor industry since 1981. He began his career as a transistor-level chip designer specializing in the development of high-performance Gallium Arsenide chips for the communication and computing markets. Starting in 1996 while working for Vitesse Semiconductor, he led the development of the world’s first switch fabric chip set that employed synchronous high-speed serial interconnections between devices, which were used in a variety of communication system designs and spawned several new high performance switch fabric product families. As a switch fabric architect, he also became involved with switch chip designs utilizing the PCI Express interface standard while working at Vitesse and at Xyratex, a leading storage system OEM. In 2007, he joined a startup company called Fulcrum Microsystems who was pioneering low latency 10GbE switch silicon for the data center market. Fulcrum was acquired by Intel Corporation in 2011 and he is currently part of Intel’s Networking Division. For the past 7 years he has been involved in technical marketing for data center networking solutions and has written over 40 white papers and application notes related to this market segment. He received his BS and MS degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Minnesota and holds 7 patents in several areas including transistor level semiconductor design and switch fabric architecture. His hobbies include travel, playing guitar, designing advanced guitar tube amps and effects, and racket sports. He lives with his wife in California and has three children.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ethernet switch product marketing engineer, Networking Division, Intel®
Reviews
"... provides a good overview of the cloud behind the scenes, and is written in non-technical language that makes it easily understandable by non-technical readers."-Computing Reviews
"...covers all of the important aspects that need to be taken into consideration during the design of cloud data center networks..a comprehensive review of cloud network technologies and other related topics."--IEEE Communications Magazine, February 2015