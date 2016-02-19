Cloud Chamber Photographs of the Cosmic Radiation focuses on cloud chamber and photographic emulsion wherein the tracks of individual subatomic particles of high energy are studied. The publication first offers information on the technical features of operation and electrons and cascade showers. Discussions focus on the relationship in time and space of counter-controlled tracks; techniques of internal control of the cloud chamber; cascade processes with artificially-produced electrons and photons; and nuclear interaction associated with an extensive shower. The manuscript then elaborates on nuclear disintegrations and interactions of secondary particles and V-particles. Topics include neutral V-decays in which one secondary can be identified; nuclear disintegrations in a thick lead plate; penetrating shower in a high pressure cloud chamber; and products of an energetic star in the gas of the cloud chamber. The publication is a reliable reference for readers interested in the study of cloud chamber photographs and cosmic radiation.

Table of Contents



Acknowledgments

Foreword

Authors’ Preface

Section I: Technical Features Of Operation

Diffused Cloud-Chamber Tracks

Preferential Sign Condensation

Ionization in Hydrogen

Relationship in Time and Space of Counter-Controlled Tracks

Technical Features of Track Formation Near Metal Plates

Distortion At Edge of Piston

Turbulent Distortion

Chamber Contamination By Liquid Spray

Techniques of Internal Control of The Cloud-Chamber

Examples of Photographs in A Long Rectangular Cloud Chamber

Section II: Electrons and Cascade Showers

The First Recognizable Cosmic Ray Particles in Cloud Chamber Photographs

The Positive Electron

Early Photographs of Cascade Showers

Cascade Processes with Artificially Produced Electrons and Photons

Cascade Development of Small Showers

Transition Effects of Showers in Metal Plates

A Localized Cascade

Extensive Showers

Nuclear Interaction Associated with An Extensive Shower

Large Shower of Penetrating and Cascade Particles

High Energy Cascade with Which Is Associated An Evaporation Star in the Gas of the Chamber

Elastic Collisions by Fast Particles (Formation of “ Knock-On” Electrons)

Section III: Slow µ-Mesons and Their Decay

Early Photographs of Mesons

Examples of µ-Meson Decay

Loss of Momentum by A Slow Meson Traversing A Metal Plate

The Determination of the Mass of A Meson by Elastic Collision with An Electron

Determination of the Masses of Cosmic-Ray Particles From Momentum and Range

Energy Measurements On Decay Electrons

Section IV: Nuclear Disintegrations and Interaction of Secondary Particles

Early Examples of Nuclear Disintegrations Caused by Cosmic Ray Particles

Nuclear Disintegration in A Multiple Chamber

Nuclear Interactions in Carbon and Lead

Nuclear Disintegrations in A Thick Lead Plate

Examples of the Interaction of Penetrating Shower Particles

Nuclear Disintegrations with Electronic Elements

Penetrating Shower in A High Pressure Cloud Chamber

Capture of A Meson in Argon

Stars in the Gas of the Cloud Chamber, Associated with Nucleonic Particles

Products of An Energetic Star in the Gas of the Cloud Chamber

Disintegrations Produced by Artificially-Accelerated Nucleons

Section V: V-Particles

The First Photographs of V-Particle Decay

Fast Neutral V-Particles

Slow Neutral V-Particles

Neutral V-Decays in Which One Secondary Can Be Identified

The Origin of Neutral V-Particles

Fast Charged V-Particle

Slow Charged V-Particle

Nuclear Encounters in Which Particles Are Identified Which Appear To Have Masses of the Order of 1000m

Section VI

A Heavy Cosmic Ray Primary At 95,000 Altitude

