Cloud Chamber Photographs of the Cosmic Radiation focuses on cloud chamber and photographic emulsion wherein the tracks of individual subatomic particles of high energy are studied.
The publication first offers information on the technical features of operation and electrons and cascade showers. Discussions focus on the relationship in time and space of counter-controlled tracks; techniques of internal control of the cloud chamber; cascade processes with artificially-produced electrons and photons; and nuclear interaction associated with an extensive shower.
The manuscript then elaborates on nuclear disintegrations and interactions of secondary particles and V-particles. Topics include neutral V-decays in which one secondary can be identified; nuclear disintegrations in a thick lead plate; penetrating shower in a high pressure cloud chamber; and products of an energetic star in the gas of the cloud chamber.
The publication is a reliable reference for readers interested in the study of cloud chamber photographs and cosmic radiation.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Foreword
Authors’ Preface
Section I: Technical Features Of Operation
Diffused Cloud-Chamber Tracks
Preferential Sign Condensation
Ionization in Hydrogen
Relationship in Time and Space of Counter-Controlled Tracks
Technical Features of Track Formation Near Metal Plates
Distortion At Edge of Piston
Turbulent Distortion
Chamber Contamination By Liquid Spray
Techniques of Internal Control of The Cloud-Chamber
Examples of Photographs in A Long Rectangular Cloud Chamber
Section II: Electrons and Cascade Showers
The First Recognizable Cosmic Ray Particles in Cloud Chamber Photographs
The Positive Electron
Early Photographs of Cascade Showers
Cascade Processes with Artificially Produced Electrons and Photons
Cascade Development of Small Showers
Transition Effects of Showers in Metal Plates
A Localized Cascade
Extensive Showers
Nuclear Interaction Associated with An Extensive Shower
Large Shower of Penetrating and Cascade Particles
High Energy Cascade with Which Is Associated An Evaporation Star in the Gas of the Chamber
Elastic Collisions by Fast Particles (Formation of “ Knock-On” Electrons)
Section III: Slow µ-Mesons and Their Decay
Early Photographs of Mesons
Examples of µ-Meson Decay
Loss of Momentum by A Slow Meson Traversing A Metal Plate
The Determination of the Mass of A Meson by Elastic Collision with An Electron
Determination of the Masses of Cosmic-Ray Particles From Momentum and Range
Energy Measurements On Decay Electrons
Section IV: Nuclear Disintegrations and Interaction of Secondary Particles
Early Examples of Nuclear Disintegrations Caused by Cosmic Ray Particles
Nuclear Disintegration in A Multiple Chamber
Nuclear Interactions in Carbon and Lead
Nuclear Disintegrations in A Thick Lead Plate
Examples of the Interaction of Penetrating Shower Particles
Nuclear Disintegrations with Electronic Elements
Penetrating Shower in A High Pressure Cloud Chamber
Capture of A Meson in Argon
Stars in the Gas of the Cloud Chamber, Associated with Nucleonic Particles
Products of An Energetic Star in the Gas of the Cloud Chamber
Disintegrations Produced by Artificially-Accelerated Nucleons
Section V: V-Particles
The First Photographs of V-Particle Decay
Fast Neutral V-Particles
Slow Neutral V-Particles
Neutral V-Decays in Which One Secondary Can Be Identified
The Origin of Neutral V-Particles
Fast Charged V-Particle
Slow Charged V-Particle
Nuclear Encounters in Which Particles Are Identified Which Appear To Have Masses of the Order of 1000m
Section VI
A Heavy Cosmic Ray Primary At 95,000 Altitude
