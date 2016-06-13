Clothing for Children and Teenagers
1st Edition
Anthropometry, Sizing and Fit
Table of Contents
- The Textile Institute and Woodhead Publishing
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles
- 1. Introduction: Clothing for children and teenagers
- 1.1. Historical: manufacturing clothing for children and teenagers
- 1.2. Introduction: manufacturing clothing for children and teenagers
- 1.3. The social psychology of clothing for children and teenagers
- 1.4. The rise in consumption of clothing for children and teenagers
- 1.5. Conclusions and future trends
- 2. Size and fit of clothing for children and teenagers
- 2.1. Introduction: clothing sizing and fit
- 2.2. Physical growth of children and teenagers
- 2.3. Factors influencing the growth of children’s and teenagers’ clothing sizes
- 2.4. Existing sizing systems
- 2.5. The importance of clothing fit for children and teenagers
- 2.6. Conclusions and future trends
- 3. Conducting anthropometric surveys of children and teenagers
- 3.1. Introduction: anthropometry
- 3.2. Key issues in the body measurement process
- 3.3. Manual anthropometric surveys of children and teenagers
- 3.4. Computerized anthropometric survey for children and teenagers
- 3.5. Manual anthropometric analysis
- 3.6. Computerized anthropometric analysis
- 3.7. Conclusions and recommendations
- 4. Children and teenagers body sizes and shapes analyses
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Body shape and size in children and teenagers
- 4.3. Anthropometric data analysis for children
- 4.4. Categorical data results and analysis
- 4.5. Continuous data results and analysis for the sample population
- 4.6. Continuous data results and analysis for the sample population according to gender
- 4.7. Continuous data results and analysis for sample population according to gender and age
- 4.8. Conclusions
- 5. Selecting key body dimensions for the design of children’s and teenagers’ apparel
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. The role of key body dimensions in apparel design
- 5.3. Analysis of key body dimensions
- 5.4. Principal component analysis
- 5.5. Summary
- 6. Clustering children and teenagers according to apparel size
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. The importance of distinct apparel sizes for children and teenagers
- 6.3. Cluster analysis technique
- 6.4. The outcome of clustering in a sample population of children
- 6.5. The outcome of clustering in a sample population of teenagers
- 6.6. Body characteristics in male and female groups
- 6.7. Summary
- 7. Classifying the body shapes of children and teenagers for improved apparel fit
- 7.1. Introduction: classification of children and teenagers
- 7.2. Classification methodology
- 7.3. Classification results for variations in body shapes
- 7.4. The classification rules based on gender and age groups
- 7.5. Conclusions
- 8. Developing apparel sizing systems for children and teenagers
- 8.1. Introduction: developing sizing systems for children and teenagers
- 8.2. The importance of body sizes and shapes in sizing system for children
- 8.3. Sizing system development
- 8.4. Problems and solutions in selecting sizes for better fit
- 8.5. Size validation according to gender and age
- 8.6. Conclusions
- 9. Designation and validation of apparel sizes for children and teenagers
- 9.1. Introduction: size designation and validation
- 9.2. The importance of size designation—Mondoform labeling
- 9.3. Validation of sizing designation and number of sizes
- 9.4. Female size designation tables (ages 13–17)
- 9.5. Children sizing designation potential application to different groups of children and teenagers
- 9.6. Conclusions
- 9.7. Recommendations for future work
- Index
Description
Clothing for Children and Teenagers: Anthropometry, Sizing and Fit addresses the complexities of developing size specifications for clothing aimed at seven to seventeen year olds. Children and teenagers experience rapid physical growth and alterations in body shape as they develop—changes that pose significant challenges in creating apparel sizing systems. The book begins by introducing the principles of apparel fit and sizing systems. Drawing on the author’s own fieldwork, it goes on to discuss methods of conducting anthropometric surveys in children and teenagers, and techniques for analyzing the resulting data in order to produce successful sizing systems.
Key Features
- Introduces the principles of apparel fit and sizing systems, and discusses methods of conducting anthropometric surveys in children and teenagers
- Offers systematic and comprehensive coverage of the complexities associated with clothing for children and teenagers
- Reviews techniques in analysis and classification of children and teenagers' body shapes and sizes
- Covers the development, designation, and validation of an apparel sizing system for children and teenagers
Readership
Manufacturers, marketers and retailers of children’s apparel, as well as postgraduate students and academic researchers in textile science.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 13th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081002544
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081002261
About the Authors
Norsaadah Zakaria Author
Dr. Norsaadah Zakaria is currently the Head of Clothing Technology and Fashion at the Institute of Business Excellence, Universiti Teknologi MARA, Malaysia. She has organized training and offered professional APD clothing and design technology programmes in collaboration with the Telestia-AB Fashion Centre, Greece. Dr. Zakaria completed her research in body size and shape of 2500 children aged 7-17 years old in Malaysia. She was previously on the main research committee for the organization of national research on Saudi Size in 2015, and managed to secure the national grant to develop the first anthropometric data for Saudi Arabia. Her main research interests include traditional and 3D body scanning anthropometric survey, modelling and data for clothing sizes, shape analysis based on anthropometric data, and sizing system optimization and validation using data mining. She is now pursuing research on adult anthropometric data for women, using Telestia-AB technology to develop pattern making for improving clothing fit and sizing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Malaysia