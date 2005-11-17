Clinician's Handbook of Adult Behavioral Assessment
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: General Issues
Overview of Behavioral Assessment with Adults William O’Donohue, Michelle Byrd, Kendra K. Beitz
Psychometric Considerations Stephen Haynes
Analogue and Virtual Reality Assessment Johan Rosqvist, Kirsten Cullen, Chelsea Maclane, Dani Maack, Alecia Sundsmo
Behavioral Interviewing Steven L. Sayers
Activity Measurement Warren Tryon
Structured and Semi-Structured Interviews Daniel Segal
Self Assessment Sandra F. Sigmon
Psychophysiological Assessment Kevin Larkin
Part II: Evaluation of Specific Disorders and Problems
Anxiety and Fear Dudley McGlynn
Depression Paula Truax, Aaron Tritch, Barb Carver
Social Skill Deficits Stefan Hofmann, Alicia E. Meuret
Eating Disorders Don Williamson, Tiffany Stewart
Alcohol and Drug Abuse Peter Miller
Marital Dysfunction Gary Birchler, William Fals-Stewart
Sexual Deviation Nathaniel McConaghy
Psychotic Behavior Nirbhay Singh
Aggressive Behavior Jennifer Langhinrichsen-Rohling
Sleep Dysfunction Shawn Currie
Borderline Personality Soonie Kim, Tracy Jendritza
Part III: Special Issues
Computerized Assessment David C. S. Richard, Andrew Gloster
Evaluating Older Adults Barry Edelstein
Behavioral Neuropsychology Michael Franzen
Ethical-Legal Issues William Fremouw
Assessment of Work-Related Issues Derek Hopko
Assessment of Value Change in Adults with Acquired Disabilities Elias Mpofu, Thomas Oakland
Description
Given the vast amount of research related to behavioral assessment, it is difficult for clinicians to keep abreast of new developments. In recent years, there have been advances in assessment, case conceptualization, treatment planning, treatment strategies for specific disorders, and considerations of new ethical and legal issues. Keeping track of advances requires monitoring diverse resources limited to specific disorders, many of which are theoretical rather than practical, or that offer clinical advice without providing the evidence base for treatment recommendations. This handbook was created to fill this gap, summarizing critical information for adult behavioral assessment.
The Clinician’s Handbook of Adult Behavioral Assessment provides a single source for understanding new developments in this field, cutting across strategies, techniques, and disorders. Assessment strategies are presented in context with the research behind those strategies, along with discussions of clinical utility, and how assessment and conceptualization fit in with treatment planning. The volume is organized in three sections, beginning with general issues, followed by evaluations of specific disorders and problems, and closing with special issues. To ensure cross chapter consistency in the coverage of disorders, these chapters are formatted to contain an introduction, assessment strategies, research basis, clinical utility, conceptualization and treatment planning, a case study, and summary. Special issue coverage includes computerized assessment, evaluating older adults, behavioral neuropsychology, ethical-legal issues, work-related issues, and value change in adults with acquired disabilities. Suitable for beginning and established clinicians in practice, this handbook will provide a ready reference toward effective adult behavioral assessment.
Readership
Clinician's in private and group practice, researchers in Behavioral Assessment and libraries with a clinical and counseling psychology focus.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 17th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080529202
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123430137
Reviews
"Overall, then, I was impressed by this text. It provides a remarkably up-to-date overview of a vast and ever-expanding literature, and the authors, editor, and upblisher are to be commended in achieving this...an essential reference source for trainee clinicans, researchers, and practitioners" - Robert J. Edelmann for PsycCRITIQUES, August 30, 2006 Vol. 51 (35), Article 5
About the Editors
Michel Hersen Editor
Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.
Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.