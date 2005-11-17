Clinician's Handbook of Adult Behavioral Assessment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123430137, 9780080529202

Clinician's Handbook of Adult Behavioral Assessment

1st Edition

Editors: Michel Hersen
eBook ISBN: 9780080529202
Paperback ISBN: 9780123430137
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th November 2005
Page Count: 696
Table of Contents

Part I: General Issues

  1. Overview of Behavioral Assessment with Adults William O’Donohue, Michelle Byrd, Kendra K. Beitz

  2. Psychometric Considerations Stephen Haynes

  3. Analogue and Virtual Reality Assessment Johan Rosqvist, Kirsten Cullen, Chelsea Maclane, Dani Maack, Alecia Sundsmo

  4. Behavioral Interviewing Steven L. Sayers

  5. Activity Measurement Warren Tryon

  6. Structured and Semi-Structured Interviews Daniel Segal

  7. Self Assessment Sandra F. Sigmon

  8. Psychophysiological Assessment Kevin Larkin

Part II: Evaluation of Specific Disorders and Problems

  1. Anxiety and Fear Dudley McGlynn

  2. Depression Paula Truax, Aaron Tritch, Barb Carver

  3. Social Skill Deficits Stefan Hofmann, Alicia E. Meuret

  4. Eating Disorders Don Williamson, Tiffany Stewart

  5. Alcohol and Drug Abuse Peter Miller

  6. Marital Dysfunction Gary Birchler, William Fals-Stewart

  7. Sexual Deviation Nathaniel McConaghy

  8. Psychotic Behavior Nirbhay Singh

  9. Aggressive Behavior Jennifer Langhinrichsen-Rohling

  10. Sleep Dysfunction Shawn Currie

  11. Borderline Personality Soonie Kim, Tracy Jendritza

Part III: Special Issues

  1. Computerized Assessment David C. S. Richard, Andrew Gloster

  2. Evaluating Older Adults Barry Edelstein

  3. Behavioral Neuropsychology Michael Franzen

  4. Ethical-Legal Issues William Fremouw

  5. Assessment of Work-Related Issues Derek Hopko

  6. Assessment of Value Change in Adults with Acquired Disabilities Elias Mpofu, Thomas Oakland

Description

Given the vast amount of research related to behavioral assessment, it is difficult for clinicians to keep abreast of new developments. In recent years, there have been advances in assessment, case conceptualization, treatment planning, treatment strategies for specific disorders, and considerations of new ethical and legal issues. Keeping track of advances requires monitoring diverse resources limited to specific disorders, many of which are theoretical rather than practical, or that offer clinical advice without providing the evidence base for treatment recommendations. This handbook was created to fill this gap, summarizing critical information for adult behavioral assessment.

The Clinician’s Handbook of Adult Behavioral Assessment provides a single source for understanding new developments in this field, cutting across strategies, techniques, and disorders. Assessment strategies are presented in context with the research behind those strategies, along with discussions of clinical utility, and how assessment and conceptualization fit in with treatment planning. The volume is organized in three sections, beginning with general issues, followed by evaluations of specific disorders and problems, and closing with special issues. To ensure cross chapter consistency in the coverage of disorders, these chapters are formatted to contain an introduction, assessment strategies, research basis, clinical utility, conceptualization and treatment planning, a case study, and summary. Special issue coverage includes computerized assessment, evaluating older adults, behavioral neuropsychology, ethical-legal issues, work-related issues, and value change in adults with acquired disabilities. Suitable for beginning and established clinicians in practice, this handbook will provide a ready reference toward effective adult behavioral assessment.

Readership

Clinician's in private and group practice, researchers in Behavioral Assessment and libraries with a clinical and counseling psychology focus.

Reviews

"Overall, then, I was impressed by this text. It provides a remarkably up-to-date overview of a vast and ever-expanding literature, and the authors, editor, and upblisher are to be commended in achieving this...an essential reference source for trainee clinicans, researchers, and practitioners" - Robert J. Edelmann for PsycCRITIQUES, August 30, 2006 Vol. 51 (35), Article 5

About the Editors

Michel Hersen Editor

Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.

