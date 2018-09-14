Clinician's Guide to Treating Companion Animal Issues
1st Edition
Addressing Human-Animal Interaction
Description
Clinician’s Guide to Treating Animal Companion Issues: Addressing Human-Animal Interaction is the first of its kind—a groundbreaking resource for mental health professionals who want the knowledge, skills and awareness to successfully work with pet-owning clients. The book trains clinicians across multiple disciplines to feel more comfortable and confident addressing companion-related issues—both when those issues are the primary reason for seeking therapy or a critical component in better understanding client needs. The book uses current human-animal interactions theories as a foundation to explore pet-related issues utilizing behavioral, cognitive behavioral, family systems, humanistic and contemporary psychodynamic therapeutic orientations.
Users will find sections on the many issues that arise during the lifespan of pet owners (e.g., children, young adults, elderly), as well as issues pertinent to specific populations (e.g., men, homeless, ethnically diverse). Additional topics include the violence link, pet death and bereavement, and behavioral issues. As the first book to approach human-animal interactions (HAI) from a multi-theoretical perspective, it helps clinicians appropriately acknowledge and incorporate relevant HAI issues within therapy to achieve goals.
Key Features
- Provides practical information for immediate use in practice
- Focuses on common issues relating to companion animals
- Addresses bereavement, attachment, behavior, and more
- Includes interactive readings, case studies and therapeutic exercises
- Contains multiple theoretical orientations (behavioral, cognitive behavioral, family systems, humanistic and psychodynamic approaches)
Readership
Clinicians providing counseling and therapy. Social workers, family therapists, psychologists, and counselors
Table of Contents
- The human animal bond over the lifespan: A primer for mental health professionals
2. Animals and children’s development: Expanding the circle for psychotherapy
3. Dog Bites to Children: Family Interventions and Prevention Strategies
4. Adolescents and Pets
5. Providing Guidance on Psychiatric Service Dogs and Emotional Support Animals
6. Eight domains of pet-owner wellness: Implications for counselors and counselor training
7. Pets and the Therapeutic Process
8. Understanding Cross-Species Parenting: A Case for Pets as Children
9. Caregiving for Adult Pet Owners
10. The Role of Pets in the Personal Communities of People Living with Long-Term Conditions
11. Pets and relationships: How animals help us understand ourselves and our connections with others
12. How Connections with Companion Animals Impact Relationships with Self and Intimate Others
13. Working with men and their dogs: How context informs clinical practice when the bond is present in males’ lives
14. Integrating Clients’ Animals in Clinical Practice: Insights from an Animal-Informed Therapist
15. Persons Experiencing Prolonged Grief after the Loss of a Pet
16. Helping clients facing behavior problems in their companion animals
17. The “Dark Side” of the Human-Animal Bond
18. Animal Abuse Issues in Psychotherapy
19. Homelessness and Animal Companionship
20. The Impact of Equine Ownership in Psychotherapy
21. Issues in serious veterinary illness and end of life care
22. Considerations in counseling veterinarians: Addressing suffering in those who care for animals
23. Following the loss of a companion animal: Aftercare & pet loss support
24. The human-animal bond and Hispanic clients in the USA
25. Pets and Human Diversity: Toward Culturally Competent, Culturally Humble Psychotherapy
26. Pets and older adults – the role of occupational therapy practitioners
27. Compassion Fatigue: Presenting Issues and Practical Applications for Animal Caring Professionals
28. The Ethics of Competency in Human-Animal Relationships
Details
- No. of pages:
- 594
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 14th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128129630
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128129623
About the Editor
Lori Kogan
Lori Kogan is a licensed psychologist and Associate Professor of Clinical Sciences for the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at Colorado State University. She is currently engaged in several research projects pertaining to the intersection of the human animal interactions, the human animal bond, and veterinary medicine. She is the editor of the Human-Animal Interaction Bulletin, an open-access, online publication supported by Division 17 (Counseling Psychology) of the American Psychological Association. She is also the founder/director of Pets Forever, a Colorado State University sponsored program and service learning course designed to help low income elderly and disabled pet owners. In addition, Dr. Kogan has years of experience providing individual and couples counseling to veterinary students, faculty and staff. She has published numerous journal articles, co-authored book chapters, and given invited presentations on topics related to human animal interactions in both psychology and veterinary medicine venues.
Affiliations and Expertise
Psychologist and Associate Professor of Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Colorado State University, CO, USA
Christopher Blazina
Chris Blazina is a psychologist, professor, and author/editor of six books, and more than 50 publications. The books include: The Cultural Myth of Masculinity; The Secret Lives of Men; An International Psychology of Men; The Psychology of the Human-Animal Bond; Men and Their Dogs: A New Understanding of Man’s Best Friend, and, When Man Meets Dog. When Man Meets Dog was awarded the 2016 National Indie Excellence Award for Men’s Health. Dr. Blazina’s main area of research and clinical practice involves men’s psychology, and most recently, human-animal interaction, especially as it impacts males across the life span. He is a member of international editorial boards for journals and advisory panels for book publishers. Dr. Blazina is currently a faculty member at New Mexico State University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Psychologist, Professor and Author/Editor