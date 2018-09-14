Clinician's Guide to Treating Companion Animal Issues - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128129623, 9780128129630

Clinician's Guide to Treating Companion Animal Issues

1st Edition

Addressing Human-Animal Interaction

Editors: Lori Kogan Christopher Blazina
eBook ISBN: 9780128129630
Paperback ISBN: 9780128129623
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th September 2018
Page Count: 594
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
160.86
136.73
131.00
111.35
115.00
97.75
150.00
127.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
131.00
111.35
115.00
97.75
209.94
178.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Clinician’s Guide to Treating Animal Companion Issues: Addressing Human-Animal Interaction is the first of its kind—a groundbreaking resource for mental health professionals who want the knowledge, skills and awareness to successfully work with pet-owning clients. The book trains clinicians across multiple disciplines to feel more comfortable and confident addressing companion-related issues—both when those issues are the primary reason for seeking therapy or a critical component in better understanding client needs. The book uses current human-animal interactions theories as a foundation to explore pet-related issues utilizing behavioral, cognitive behavioral, family systems, humanistic and contemporary psychodynamic therapeutic orientations.

Users will find sections on the many issues that arise during the lifespan of pet owners (e.g., children, young adults, elderly), as well as issues pertinent to specific populations (e.g., men, homeless, ethnically diverse). Additional topics include the violence link, pet death and bereavement, and behavioral issues. As the first book to approach human-animal interactions (HAI) from a multi-theoretical perspective, it helps clinicians appropriately acknowledge and incorporate relevant HAI issues within therapy to achieve goals.

Key Features

  • Provides practical information for immediate use in practice
  • Focuses on common issues relating to companion animals
  • Addresses bereavement, attachment, behavior, and more
  • Includes interactive readings, case studies and therapeutic exercises
  • Contains multiple theoretical orientations (behavioral, cognitive behavioral, family systems, humanistic and psychodynamic approaches)

Readership

Clinicians providing counseling and therapy. Social workers, family therapists, psychologists, and counselors

Table of Contents

  1. The human animal bond over the lifespan: A primer for mental health professionals
    2. Animals and children’s development: Expanding the circle for psychotherapy
    3. Dog Bites to Children:  Family Interventions and Prevention Strategies
    4. Adolescents and Pets
    5. Providing Guidance on Psychiatric Service Dogs and Emotional Support Animals
    6. Eight domains of pet-owner wellness: Implications for counselors and counselor training
    7. Pets and the Therapeutic Process
    8. Understanding Cross-Species Parenting: A Case for Pets as Children
    9. Caregiving for Adult Pet Owners
    10. The Role of Pets in the Personal Communities of People Living with Long-Term Conditions
    11. Pets and relationships: How animals help us understand ourselves and our connections with others
    12. How Connections with Companion Animals Impact Relationships with Self and Intimate Others
    13. Working with men and their dogs: How context informs clinical practice when the bond is present in males’ lives
    14. Integrating Clients’ Animals in Clinical Practice: Insights from an Animal-Informed Therapist
    15. Persons Experiencing Prolonged Grief after the Loss of a Pet
    16. Helping clients facing behavior problems in their companion animals
    17. The “Dark Side” of the Human-Animal Bond
    18. Animal Abuse Issues in Psychotherapy
    19. Homelessness and Animal Companionship
    20. The Impact of Equine Ownership in Psychotherapy
    21. Issues in serious veterinary illness and end of life care
    22. Considerations in counseling veterinarians: Addressing suffering in those who care for animals
    23. Following the loss of a companion animal: Aftercare & pet loss support
    24. The human-animal bond and Hispanic clients in the USA
    25. Pets and Human Diversity: Toward Culturally Competent, Culturally Humble Psychotherapy
    26. Pets and older adults – the role of occupational therapy practitioners
    27. Compassion Fatigue: Presenting Issues and Practical Applications for Animal Caring Professionals
    28. The Ethics of Competency in Human-Animal Relationships

Details

No. of pages:
594
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128129630
Paperback ISBN:
9780128129623

About the Editor

Lori Kogan

Lori Kogan is a licensed psychologist and Associate Professor of Clinical Sciences for the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at Colorado State University. She is currently engaged in several research projects pertaining to the intersection of the human animal interactions, the human animal bond, and veterinary medicine. She is the editor of the Human-Animal Interaction Bulletin, an open-access, online publication supported by Division 17 (Counseling Psychology) of the American Psychological Association. She is also the founder/director of Pets Forever, a Colorado State University sponsored program and service learning course designed to help low income elderly and disabled pet owners. In addition, Dr. Kogan has years of experience providing individual and couples counseling to veterinary students, faculty and staff. She has published numerous journal articles, co-authored book chapters, and given invited presentations on topics related to human animal interactions in both psychology and veterinary medicine venues.

Affiliations and Expertise

Psychologist and Associate Professor of Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Colorado State University, CO, USA

Christopher Blazina

Chris Blazina is a psychologist, professor, and author/editor of six books, and more than 50 publications. The books include: The Cultural Myth of Masculinity; The Secret Lives of Men; An International Psychology of Men; The Psychology of the Human-Animal Bond; Men and Their Dogs: A New Understanding of Man’s Best Friend, and, When Man Meets Dog. When Man Meets Dog was awarded the 2016 National Indie Excellence Award for Men’s Health. Dr. Blazina’s main area of research and clinical practice involves men’s psychology, and most recently, human-animal interaction, especially as it impacts males across the life span. He is a member of international editorial boards for journals and advisory panels for book publishers. Dr. Blazina is currently a faculty member at New Mexico State University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Psychologist, Professor and Author/Editor

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.