Clinical Veterinary Toxicology
1st Edition
Description
This book covers all aspects of toxicology, including toxic diseases of large animals, small animals, and exotic pets. It provides key information on how poisons affect the body, how the body responds to a foreign substance, how poisonings are diagnosed, and how poisonings are treated.
Coverage includes every organ system of every species of animal with details on each body system's susceptibility to poison. Poisons affect animals differently depending on species, breed, age, gender, health status, and reproductive status. This resource addresses these differences, allowing the veterinarian to determine the class of toxicant, the mechanism of action, and the proper course of treatment. If confronted with an unknown poison, the information in this book will assist the veterinarian in formulating a list of potential poisons based on the clinical signs that the animal is exhibiting, and in choosing the appropriate tests to narrow the list to one or a few possible poisons.
Key Features
- Most comprehensive toxicology book available
- Written in a user-friendly style that makes it easy to master the content
- Covers poisonings in both large and small domestic animals
- The Principles of Toxicology section provides comprehensive coverage of concepts & terminology, toxicokinetics, treatments, and regulatory information
- The Manifestations of Toxicoses section is devoted to differentiating between poisons based on lesions and clinical signs
- The Classes of Toxicants section offers detailed information on each poison, including sources, risk factors, pathophysiology, clinical signs and lesions, diagnostic testing, and treatment
- The author is board-certified in toxicology, and the contributors are all toxicologists and educators, ensuring authoritative, up-to-date clinical information
Table of Contents
Part One: Principles of Toxicology
1. Concepts and Terminology
2. Toxicokinetics
3. Treatment
4. Diagnostic Toxicology
5. Regulatory Toxicology
Part Two: Manifestations of Toxicoses
6. Cardiovascular System
7. Dermal System
8. Endocrine System
9. Gastrointestinal System
10. Hematic System
11. Hepatobiliary System
12. Musculoskeletal System
13. Nervous System
14. Renal System
15. Reproductive System
16. Respiratory System
17. Sudden Death
Part Three: Classes of Toxicants
18. Biotoxins
19. Feed-Associated Toxicants
20. Household and Industrial Products
21. Insecticides and Molluscicides
22. Metals and Minerals
23. Mycotoxins
24. Pharmaceuticals
25. Plants
26. Rodenticides and Avicides
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2004
- Published:
- 8th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323058346
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323167604
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323011259
About the Author
Konnie Plumlee
Affiliations and Expertise
Arkansas Diagnostic Laboratory, Livestock and Poultry Commission, Little Rock, AR