Clinical Veterinary Microbiology

This beautifully illustrated, comprehensive reference provides concise information on the materials and methods of bacteriology, mycology, and virology. The book covers the collection, isolation, and culture of diagnostic specimens, with detailed notes on the biochemical, serological and other tests currently used to identify and distinguish between microbial pathogens. The new edition sets out to provide the most up-to-date account of all the clinically and economically important pathogens, including Bovine Spongiform Encephalomyeltis, Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, E-coli, and Salmonella. The clear, accessible format, together with the complete revision of the content, makes this a valuable resource.



"This book, co-written by five specialists provides a complete and up-to-date source of information for everything related to infection". Reviewed by: Fabienne Dethioux, Tomorrow's Vets Date: December 2014