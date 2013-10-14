Clinical Veterinary Microbiology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780723432371, 9780702055881

Clinical Veterinary Microbiology

2nd Edition

Authors: Bryan Markey Finola Leonard Marie Archambault Ann Cullinane Dores Maguire
eBook ISBN: 9780702055881
eBook ISBN: 9780702055898
Hardcover ISBN: 9780723432371
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 14th October 2013
Page Count: 920
Description

This beautifully illustrated, comprehensive reference provides concise information on the materials and methods of bacteriology, mycology, and virology. The book covers the collection, isolation, and culture of diagnostic specimens, with detailed notes on the biochemical, serological and other tests currently used to identify and distinguish between microbial pathogens. The new edition sets out to provide the most up-to-date account of all the clinically and economically important pathogens, including Bovine Spongiform Encephalomyeltis, Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, E-coli, and Salmonella. The clear, accessible format, together with the complete revision of the content, makes this a valuable resource.

"This book, co-written by five specialists provides a complete and up-to-date source of information for everything related to infection". Reviewed by: Fabienne Dethioux, Tomorrow's Vets Date: December 2014

Key Features

  • High quality full colour photography - Essential for accurate diagnosis
  • Fully revised pathogenicity sections taking into account the major discoveries/incidences of the last 3-5 years
  • Reclassification of viruses, including changes to nomenclature
  • Appendices of Infectious Diseases - Fast access to vital information
  • Unique and practical inclusion of virology, bacteriology and mycology in one text

Table of Contents

CONTENTS
Section 1: General Procedures in Microbiology
1.Collection and submission of diagnostic specimens
2. Bacterial pathogens: Microscopy, culture and identification
3. Serological diagnosis
4. Molecular techniques in diagnostic microbiology
5. The isolation of viruses and the detection of virus and viral antigens
6. Antimicrobial agents
Section 2: Bacteriology
7. Staphylococcus species
8. The Streptococci and related Cocci
9. Corynebacterium species and Rhodococcus equi
10. The Actinobacteria
11. Mycobacterium species
12. Listeria species
13. Erysipelothrix species
14. Bacillus species
15. Non-spore forming anaerobes
16. Clostridium species
17. Enterobacteriaceae
18. Pseudomonas, Burkholderia and Stenotrophomonas species
19. Aeromonas, Plesiomonas and Vibrio species
20. Actinbacillus species
21. Pasteurella, Mannheimia, Bibersteinia and Avibacterium species
22. Francisella tularensis
23. Brucella species
24. Campylobacter, Arcobacter and Helicobacter species
25. Lawsonia intracellularis
26. Haemophilus and Histophilus species
27. Taylorella equigenitalis
28. Bordetella species
29. Moraxella species
30. Glucose non-fermenting, Gram-negative bacteria
31. The Spirochaetes
32. Miscellaneous Gram-negative bacterial pathogens
33. Chlamydiales
34. The Rickettsiales and Coxiella burnetii
35. The Mycoplasmas (Class: Mollicutes)
36. Mastitis
Section 3: Mycology
37. Introduction to the pathogenic fungi
38. The dermatophytes
39. Aspergillus species and Pneumocystis carinii
40. The pathogenic yeasts
41. The dimorphic fungi
42. The pathogenic Zygomycetes
43. Fungi causing subcutaneous mycoses
44. Mycotoxins and mycotoxicoses
Section 4: Virology (including prions)
45. Parvoviridae
46. Circoviridae
47. Papillomaviridae
48. Adenoviridae
49. Herpesviridae
50. Asfarviridae
51. Poxviridae
52. Picornaviridae
53. Caliciviridae
54. Astroviridae
55. Reoviridae
56. Birnaviridae
57. Flaviviridae
58. Arteriviridae
59. Togaviridae
60. Orthomyxoviridae
61. Paramyxoviridae
62. Coronaviridae
63. Rhabdoviridae
64. Bunyaviridae
65. Retroviridae
66. Bornaviridae
67. Prions (proteinaceous infectious agents)
Section 5: Zoonoses
68. Zoonoses
Section 6: A Systems Approach to Infectious Diseases on a Species Basis
69. Infectious diseases
Appendix 1: Reagents and Stains
Appendix 2: Culture and Transport Media
Index

About the Author

Bryan Markey

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Veterinary Microbiology, Department of Veterinary Microbiology & Parasitology, University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland

Finola Leonard

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Veterinary Microbiology, Department of Veterinary Microbiology and Parasitology, University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland

Marie Archambault

Affiliations and Expertise

Professeure adjointe/Assistant professor Groupe de Recherche sur les Maladies Infectieuses du Porc (GREMIP), Departement de Pathologie et Microbiologie, Faculte de Medecine Veterinaire, Universite de Montreal, Canada

Ann Cullinane

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Virology, Irish Equine Centre, Ireland

Dores Maguire

Affiliations and Expertise

Section Head Technician, Department of Veterinary Microbiology and Parasitology, University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland

Reviews

'Microbes are involved in numerous conditions and their knowledge and mastering their identification and management is essential, especially at times when bacterial resistance is on the rise. This book, co-written by five specialists provides a complete and up-to-date source of information for everything related to infection'.

Reviewed by: Fabienne Dethioux   Date: December 2014

