Clinical Veterinary Language - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323096027, 9780323096010

Clinical Veterinary Language

1st Edition

Authors: Joann Colville Sharon Oien
eBook ISBN: 9780323096010
eBook ISBN: 9780323529822
Paperback ISBN: 9780323096027
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 21st June 2013
Page Count: 440
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Clinical Veterinary Language emphasizes learning and understanding veterinary language, rather than focusing primarily on anatomy and physiology. Case studies, pronunciation guides, and word-building exercises clarify word parts and concepts to help you master word meanings and the way words are built. This practical resource provides the tools you need to communicate effectively in any veterinary setting.

Key Features

  • Clinically focused chapters with case studies and medical reports provide you with the opportunity to apply your vocabulary knowledge.
  • Fill-in-the-blanks, Matching, Define the Word exercises, and more in every chapter offer vocabulary-building skills practice.
  • Quick Tips, Watch Out! and Interesting Word Origins boxes highlight key concepts and make learning vocabulary fun.
  • Objectives, key terms, outlines, chapter introductions, and key points help you prioritize information to ensure you understand what is most important in every chapter.

Table of Contents

SECTION I: Understanding Veterinary Medical Language

  1. Getting to Know Your Patients

  2. Assembling Framework

  3. Looking at the Entire Body

    4.

    SECTION II: Building a Clinical Veterinary Language

  4. The Integumentary System

  5. The Skeletal System

  6. The Muscular System

  7. The Cardiovascular System

  8. Blood and Lymph

  9. The Respiratory System

  10. The Digestive System

  11. The Nervous System

  12. The Senses

  13. The Endocrine System

  14. The Urinary System

  15. The Reproductive System

Appendices

List of Abbreviations and their Chapter Number

Word Part Index by Chapter

Word Part Index with Pronunciations

Terms that Defy Word Analysis

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323096010
eBook ISBN:
9780323529822
Paperback ISBN:
9780323096027

About the Author

Joann Colville

Affiliations and Expertise

North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND, USA

Sharon Oien

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.