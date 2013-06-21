Clinical Veterinary Language
1st Edition
Description
Clinical Veterinary Language emphasizes learning and understanding veterinary language, rather than focusing primarily on anatomy and physiology. Case studies, pronunciation guides, and word-building exercises clarify word parts and concepts to help you master word meanings and the way words are built. This practical resource provides the tools you need to communicate effectively in any veterinary setting.
Key Features
- Clinically focused chapters with case studies and medical reports provide you with the opportunity to apply your vocabulary knowledge.
- Fill-in-the-blanks, Matching, Define the Word exercises, and more in every chapter offer vocabulary-building skills practice.
- Quick Tips, Watch Out! and Interesting Word Origins boxes highlight key concepts and make learning vocabulary fun.
- Objectives, key terms, outlines, chapter introductions, and key points help you prioritize information to ensure you understand what is most important in every chapter.
Table of Contents
SECTION I: Understanding Veterinary Medical Language
- Getting to Know Your Patients
- Assembling Framework
- Looking at the Entire Body
- The Integumentary System
- The Skeletal System
- The Muscular System
- The Cardiovascular System
- Blood and Lymph
- The Respiratory System
- The Digestive System
- The Nervous System
- The Senses
- The Endocrine System
- The Urinary System
- The Reproductive System
SECTION II: Building a Clinical Veterinary Language
Appendices
List of Abbreviations and their Chapter Number
Word Part Index by Chapter
Word Part Index with Pronunciations
Terms that Defy Word Analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 21st June 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323096010
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323529822
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323096027
About the Author
Joann Colville
Affiliations and Expertise
North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND, USA