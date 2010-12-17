Clinical Veterinary Advisor: Dogs and Cats - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323068642, 9780323168656

Clinical Veterinary Advisor: Dogs and Cats

2nd Edition

Authors: Etienne Cote
eBook ISBN: 9780323168656
eBook ISBN: 9780323068765
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 17th December 2010
Page Count: 1784
Description

No other quick reference comes close in covering the diagnosis and treatment of hundreds of diseases in dogs and cats. Etienne Cote's Clinical Veterinary Advisor: Dogs and Cats, 2nd Edition is like six books in one -- with concise topics within sections on diseases and disorders, procedures and techniques, differential diagnosis, laboratory tests, clinical algorithms, and a drug formulary. Revised from cover to cover, this edition includes dozens of new topics. It also includes free access to a fully searchable companion website featuring an electronic version of the text, all of the book's images, a searchable drug formulary, and 150 Client Education Sheets in both English and Spanish.

Key Features

  • Section I: Diseases and Disorders provides at-a-glance coverage of nearly 800 common medical problems, arranged alphabetically for immediate access. Entries include a definition, synonyms, epidemiology, clinical presentation, etiology and pathophysiology, differential diagnosis, workup, treatment, prognosis and outcome, plus pearls and considerations. Concise descriptions simplify diagnosis and treatment.
  • Section II: Procedures and Techniques offers illustrated, step-by-step instructions for understanding and performing 111 important clinical procedures.
  • Section III: Differential Diagnosis displays nearly every possible cause for 260 different clinical disorders.
  • Section IV: Laboratory Tests summarizes essential information needed for interpreting more than 150 lab tests.
  • Section V: Clinical Algorithms provides decision trees for the diagnostic and therapeutic decision-making processes involved in managing 91 of the most common clinical conditions/disorders.
  • Section VI: Drug Formulary is a compilation of dosages and other relevant information for more than 300 new and current medications.
  • 410 illustrations and photographs depict disease processes and related concepts.
  • A companion website includes the complete text of the book in a fully searchable format, allowing quick access to information, and all of the book's images. It also includes 150 Client Education Sheets, each available in both English and Spanish.

Table of Contents

Section I: Diseases and Disorders

Section II: Procedures and Techniques

Section III: Differential Diagnosis

Section IV: Laboratory Tests

Section V: Clinical Algorithms

Section VI: Drug Formulary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
1784
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323168656
eBook ISBN:
9780323068765

About the Author

Etienne Cote

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Companion Animals, Atlantic Veterinary College, University of Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown, PE, Canada

