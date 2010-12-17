Clinical Veterinary Advisor: Dogs and Cats
No other quick reference comes close in covering the diagnosis and treatment of hundreds of diseases in dogs and cats. Etienne Cote's Clinical Veterinary Advisor: Dogs and Cats, 2nd Edition is like six books in one -- with concise topics within sections on diseases and disorders, procedures and techniques, differential diagnosis, laboratory tests, clinical algorithms, and a drug formulary. Revised from cover to cover, this edition includes dozens of new topics. It also includes free access to a fully searchable companion website featuring an electronic version of the text, all of the book's images, a searchable drug formulary, and 150 Client Education Sheets in both English and Spanish.
- Section I: Diseases and Disorders provides at-a-glance coverage of nearly 800 common medical problems, arranged alphabetically for immediate access. Entries include a definition, synonyms, epidemiology, clinical presentation, etiology and pathophysiology, differential diagnosis, workup, treatment, prognosis and outcome, plus pearls and considerations. Concise descriptions simplify diagnosis and treatment.
- Section II: Procedures and Techniques offers illustrated, step-by-step instructions for understanding and performing 111 important clinical procedures.
- Section III: Differential Diagnosis displays nearly every possible cause for 260 different clinical disorders.
- Section IV: Laboratory Tests summarizes essential information needed for interpreting more than 150 lab tests.
- Section V: Clinical Algorithms provides decision trees for the diagnostic and therapeutic decision-making processes involved in managing 91 of the most common clinical conditions/disorders.
- Section VI: Drug Formulary is a compilation of dosages and other relevant information for more than 300 new and current medications.
- 410 illustrations and photographs depict disease processes and related concepts.
- A companion website includes the complete text of the book in a fully searchable format, allowing quick access to information, and all of the book's images. It also includes 150 Client Education Sheets, each available in both English and Spanish.
Section I: Diseases and Disorders
Section II: Procedures and Techniques
Section III: Differential Diagnosis
Section IV: Laboratory Tests
Section V: Clinical Algorithms
Section VI: Drug Formulary
Index
Etienne Cote
Associate Professor, Department of Companion Animals, Atlantic Veterinary College, University of Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown, PE, Canada