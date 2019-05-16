The indispensable resource for the busy small animal practitioner. Providing easy-to-use, cutting-edge information, Côté’s Clinical Veterinary Advisor: Dogs and Cats, 4th Edition is like six books in one — with concise coverage of diseases and disorders; procedures and techniques; differentials, mnemonics, and lists; laboratory tests; clinical algorithms; and a drug compendium. Completely updated from cover to cover, this edition includes over a dozen all-new chapters on new and important topics including hyperadrenocorticism (food-related), hypercalcemia (idiopathic feline), meningoencephalitis of unknown etiology, incidentally-detected heart murmurs, and more. It also includes free access to a fully searchable companion website containing an electronic version of the text, all of the book's images in color, bonus chapters and video content, a searchable drug compendium, 200 client education handouts in both English and Spanish, and 35 customizable client consent forms.