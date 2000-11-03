Clinical Trials in Neurologic Practice, Volume 25
1st Edition
Blue Books of Practical Neurology, Volume 25
Description
- A practical approach to assist clinicians and trainees in the understanding of clinical trials for neurologic disorders Authors have assembled a distinguished international group of contributors to critically evaluate trials that have been conducted in their areas of expertise Ideal book for practitioners interested in evidence-based neurologic practice
Table of Contents
Randomized Controlled Trials: Methodology, Outcomes and Interpretation; Clinical Trials in Stroke; Intracerebral Hemorrhage; Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage; Head Injuries; Clinical Trials in Spinal Cord Injury; Clinical Trials in Epilepsy; Dementia; Clinical Trials in Parkinson's Disease; Hyperkinetic Movement Disorders; Multiple Sclerosis; Clinical Trials in Central Nervous System Infections; Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Trials; Myasthenia Gravis: A Clinical Trials Perspective; Clinical Trials in Muscle Disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
- Published:
- 3rd November 2000
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038549
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750671408
About the Editor
José Biller
José Biller, M.D., FACP, FAAN, FANA, FAHA
Loyola University Chicago, Maywood, IL, USA
Dr. José Biller is Professor of Neurology and Neurological Surgery and Chairperson of the Department of Neurology at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. Dr. Biller served as Director of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) from 1994 to 2001, and President of the ABPN in 2001. He is Chief Editor of the Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases and Frontiers in Neurology, and an editorial board member and reviewer for an array of other national and international journals and publications. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, American Neurological Association, American College of Physicians, and the Stroke Council of the American Heart Association. He has published more than 320 peer-reviewed articles, more than 135 book chapters, and numerous books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neurology, Loyola University Chicago, Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood, IL, USA
Julien Bogousslavsky
Affiliations and Expertise
Genolier Swiss Medical Network,Switzerland