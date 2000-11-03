Clinical Trials in Neurologic Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750671408, 9780702038549

Clinical Trials in Neurologic Practice, Volume 25

1st Edition

Blue Books of Practical Neurology, Volume 25

Editors: José Biller Julien Bogousslavsky
eBook ISBN: 9780702038549
Paperback ISBN: 9780750671408
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd November 2000
Page Count: 380
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

  • A practical approach to assist clinicians and trainees in the understanding of clinical trials for neurologic disorders Authors have assembled a distinguished international group of contributors to critically evaluate trials that have been conducted in their areas of expertise Ideal book for practitioners interested in evidence-based neurologic practice

Table of Contents

Randomized Controlled Trials: Methodology, Outcomes and Interpretation; Clinical Trials in Stroke; Intracerebral Hemorrhage; Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage; Head Injuries; Clinical Trials in Spinal Cord Injury; Clinical Trials in Epilepsy; Dementia; Clinical Trials in Parkinson's Disease; Hyperkinetic Movement Disorders; Multiple Sclerosis; Clinical Trials in Central Nervous System Infections; Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Trials; Myasthenia Gravis: A Clinical Trials Perspective; Clinical Trials in Muscle Disorders

Details

No. of pages:
380
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702038549
Paperback ISBN:
9780750671408

About the Editor

José Biller

José Biller, M.D., FACP, FAAN, FANA, FAHA

Loyola University Chicago, Maywood, IL, USA

Dr. José Biller is Professor of Neurology and Neurological Surgery and Chairperson of the Department of Neurology at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. Dr. Biller served as Director of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) from 1994 to 2001, and President of the ABPN in 2001. He is Chief Editor of the Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases and Frontiers in Neurology, and an editorial board member and reviewer for an array of other national and international journals and publications. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, American Neurological Association, American College of Physicians, and the Stroke Council of the American Heart Association. He has published more than 320 peer-reviewed articles, more than 135 book chapters, and numerous books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Neurology, Loyola University Chicago, Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood, IL, USA

Julien Bogousslavsky

Affiliations and Expertise

Genolier Swiss Medical Network,Switzerland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.