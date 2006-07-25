Clinical Sports Medicine
1st Edition
Description
Tailored for today's busy clinician, Clinical Sports Medicine provides hands-on information for the management of both recreational and competitive athletes. Over a thousand full-color clinical illustrations plus a wealth of summary boxes enable you to obtain key information quickly, while authoritative text written by established and emerging authorities provides state-of-the-art know-how on overcoming any challenge in the specialty. Coverage of sports injuries includes structured information on diagnosis, management, and rehabilitation.
Key Features
- Uses 1,150 full-color photographs, including a wealth of arthroscopic images, to vividly depict a full range of conditions and techniques.
- Summarizes information in a systematic way using color-coded sections.
- Integrates basic science information throughout, focusing on knowledge directly relevant to clinical practice.
- Addresses operative management of sports injuries as well as non-surgical aspects such as nutrition, co-existing medical conditions, rehabilitation, and more.
- Incorporates numerous algorithms to facilitate decision making.
- Covers both general rehabilitation principles and rehabilitation of specific injuries, and provides return-to-play guidance for both you and your anxious patients.
- Includes treatment recommendations for both competitive and recreational athletes, ranging from adolescents to late middle age.
- Presents authors' pearls and pitfalls for effective treatment.
Table of Contents
- The Role of the Team Physician
2. Preparticipation physical exam
3. Onfield Emergencies and Preparedness
4. Cardiac problems/ sudden death
5. Medications and supplements and Ergogenic Drugs
6. Environmental Stressors in Sports Medicine
7. The Psychological Aspects of Healing the Injured Athlete
8. The female athlete
9. The Pediatric Athlete
10. The mature adult athlete
11. Principles of rehabilitation
12. Safety Issues for Musculoskeletal Allografts
13. Muscle Injuries
14. Head injuries
15. Cervical Spine
Shoulder
16. Physical Examination of the Athlete’s Shoulder: The “Differential-Directed” Approach
17. Principles and Pearls of Shoulder Arthroscopy
18. Anterior Shoulder Instability
19. Posterior Instability
20. Multidirectional Instability
21. Overuse injuries
22. SLAP lesions/labral tears
23. Internal Impingement
24. Biceps Tendon Disorders
25. Rotator Cuff Disorders
26. Acromioclavicular problems
27. Clavicle Fractures and Sternoclavicular Joint Injuries
28. Scapulothoracic Disorders
29. Nerve Injuries
30. Traumatic Shoulder Muscle Ruptures
31. Pediatric Shoulder
32. Shoulder Rehabilitation
Elbow
33. History and Physical Examination of the Elbow
34. Elbow Instability and Arthroscopy
35. Elbow Overuse Injuries, Tendinosis, Nerve Compression
36. Tendon ruptures
37. Pediatric Elbow
Hand and Wrist
38. Physical exam and evaluation of the hand and wrist
39. Carpal fractures
40. Wrist Soft Tissue Injuries
41. Hand Injuries in Athletes
42. Hand and wrist rehab
43. Lumbar spine, low back
44. Abdomen and Pelvis Athletic Injuries
45. Hip Joint
Knee
46. Physical Examination and Evaluation
47. Principles of Knee Arthroscopy
48. Meniscal Injury
49. Articular Cartilage
50. Graft Choices in Ligament Surgery
51. ACL
52. Complex Issuers in Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction
53. Posterior Cruciate Ligament
54. Medial Collateral Ligament
55. The Posterolateral Corner of the Knee
56. Multiligament Knee Injuries
57. Patellofemoral disorders
58. Tendon Ruptures
59. Arthritis in the athlete
60. Overuse Injuries
61. The stiff knee
62. Pediatric Knee
63. Knee Rehabilitation
64. Leg
Ankle/foot
65. Physical exam and evaluation
66. Acute Ankle Ligament Injury/Chronic Instability
67. Ankle Intraarticular Injury
68. Ankle Fractures and Syndesmosis Injuries
69. Tendon disorders and ruptures
70. Midfoot and Hindfoot
71. Forefoot and toes
72. Foot and Ankle Rehabilitation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 25th July 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070256
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323025881
About the Author
Darren Johnson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chief, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Kentucky School of Medicine, Lexington, KY
Scott Mair
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Team Physician, University of Kentucky, Team Physician, Kentucky State University, Lexington, KY