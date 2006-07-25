Clinical Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323025881, 9780323070256

Clinical Sports Medicine

1st Edition

Authors: Darren Johnson Scott Mair
eBook ISBN: 9780323070256
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323025881
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 25th July 2006
Page Count: 784
Description

Tailored for today's busy clinician, Clinical Sports Medicine provides hands-on information for the management of both recreational and competitive athletes. Over a thousand full-color clinical illustrations plus a wealth of summary boxes enable you to obtain key information quickly, while authoritative text written by established and emerging authorities provides state-of-the-art know-how on overcoming any challenge in the specialty. Coverage of sports injuries includes structured information on diagnosis, management, and rehabilitation.

Key Features

  • Uses 1,150 full-color photographs, including a wealth of arthroscopic images, to vividly depict a full range of conditions and techniques.
  • Summarizes information in a systematic way using color-coded sections.
  • Integrates basic science information throughout, focusing on knowledge directly relevant to clinical practice.
  • Addresses operative management of sports injuries as well as non-surgical aspects such as nutrition, co-existing medical conditions, rehabilitation, and more.
  • Incorporates numerous algorithms to facilitate decision making.
  • Covers both general rehabilitation principles and rehabilitation of specific injuries, and provides return-to-play guidance for both you and your anxious patients.
  • Includes treatment recommendations for both competitive and recreational athletes, ranging from adolescents to late middle age.
  • Presents authors' pearls and pitfalls for effective treatment.


Table of Contents

  1. The Role of the Team Physician

    2. Preparticipation physical exam

    3. Onfield Emergencies and Preparedness

    4. Cardiac problems/ sudden death

    5. Medications and supplements and Ergogenic Drugs

    6. Environmental Stressors in Sports Medicine

    7. The Psychological Aspects of Healing the Injured Athlete

    8. The female athlete

    9. The Pediatric Athlete

    10. The mature adult athlete

    11. Principles of rehabilitation

    12. Safety Issues for Musculoskeletal Allografts

    13. Muscle Injuries

    14. Head injuries

    15. Cervical Spine

    Shoulder

    16. Physical Examination of the Athlete’s Shoulder: The “Differential-Directed” Approach

    17. Principles and Pearls of Shoulder Arthroscopy

    18. Anterior Shoulder Instability

    19. Posterior Instability

    20. Multidirectional Instability

    21. Overuse injuries

    22. SLAP lesions/labral tears

    23. Internal Impingement

    24. Biceps Tendon Disorders

    25. Rotator Cuff Disorders

    26. Acromioclavicular problems

    27. Clavicle Fractures and Sternoclavicular Joint Injuries

    28. Scapulothoracic Disorders

    29. Nerve Injuries

    30. Traumatic Shoulder Muscle Ruptures

    31. Pediatric Shoulder

    32. Shoulder Rehabilitation

    Elbow

    33. History and Physical Examination of the Elbow

    34. Elbow Instability and Arthroscopy

    35. Elbow Overuse Injuries, Tendinosis, Nerve Compression

    36. Tendon ruptures

    37. Pediatric Elbow

    Hand and Wrist

    38. Physical exam and evaluation of the hand and wrist

    39. Carpal fractures

    40. Wrist Soft Tissue Injuries

    41. Hand Injuries in Athletes

    42. Hand and wrist rehab

    43. Lumbar spine, low back

    44. Abdomen and Pelvis Athletic Injuries

    45. Hip Joint

    Knee

    46. Physical Examination and Evaluation

    47. Principles of Knee Arthroscopy

    48. Meniscal Injury

    49. Articular Cartilage

    50. Graft Choices in Ligament Surgery

    51. ACL

    52. Complex Issuers in Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction

    53. Posterior Cruciate Ligament

    54. Medial Collateral Ligament

    55. The Posterolateral Corner of the Knee

    56. Multiligament Knee Injuries

    57. Patellofemoral disorders

    58. Tendon Ruptures

    59. Arthritis in the athlete

    60. Overuse Injuries

    61. The stiff knee

    62. Pediatric Knee

    63. Knee Rehabilitation

    64. Leg

    Ankle/foot

    65. Physical exam and evaluation

    66. Acute Ankle Ligament Injury/Chronic Instability

    67. Ankle Intraarticular Injury

    68. Ankle Fractures and Syndesmosis Injuries

    69. Tendon disorders and ruptures

    70. Midfoot and Hindfoot

    71. Forefoot and toes

    72. Foot and Ankle Rehabilitation

About the Author

Darren Johnson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chief, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Kentucky School of Medicine, Lexington, KY

Scott Mair

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Team Physician, University of Kentucky, Team Physician, Kentucky State University, Lexington, KY

