Clinical Skills Online for Saunders Fundamentals of Medical Assisting - Revised Reprint (User Guide, Access Code and Textbook Package)
1st Edition
Authors: Sue Hunt
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416054092
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th November 2007
Description
This money-saving package includes Clinical Skills Online for Sauders Fundamentals of Medical Assisting - Revised Reprint with the User Guide and Access Code. For further information on the individual products, please click on the links provided below.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 8th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416054092
About the Author
Sue Hunt
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Professor and Coordinator, Medical Assisting Program, Middlesex Community College, Lowell, MA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.