Clinical Skills in Child Health Practice

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It is a textbook of clinical skills that offers an excellent resource for all professionals providing care for children and young people. It presents a detailed step-by-step approach to clinical skills that may be used in both hospital and community settings. Each skill is presented with the evidence base required to ensure up-to-date safe practice. Chapters provide rationale for each step of the skill and are enhanced by diagrams and photographs to give the practitioner clear guidance and the confidence to perform unfamiliar skills. The accompanying PowerPoint presentations are a resource for both lecturers teaching clinical skills and individual students who are either encountering a skill for the first time or want to update their knowledge.