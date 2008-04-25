Clinical Skills in Child Health Practice Text and Evolve eBooks Package - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702041440

Clinical Skills in Child Health Practice Text and Evolve eBooks Package

1st Edition

Authors: Janet Kelsey Gillian McEwing
Book ISBN: 9780702041440
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 25th April 2008
Page Count: 448
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It is a textbook of clinical skills that offers an excellent resource for all professionals providing care for children and young people. It presents a detailed step-by-step approach to clinical skills that may be used in both hospital and community settings. Each skill is presented with the evidence base required to ensure up-to-date safe practice. Chapters provide rationale for each step of the skill and are enhanced by diagrams and photographs to give the practitioner clear guidance and the confidence to perform unfamiliar skills. The accompanying PowerPoint presentations are a resource for both lecturers teaching clinical skills and individual students who are either encountering a skill for the first time or want to update their knowledge.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Skills that underpin practice

Section 2: Assessment of the child

Section 3: Therapeutic interventions

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Book ISBN:
9780702041440

About the Author

Janet Kelsey

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Health & Social Work, University of Plymouth, UK

Gillian McEwing

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior lecturer, Faculty of Health & Social Work, University of Plymouth

