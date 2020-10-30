Clinical Skills for Paramedic Practice ANZ

Written by Dianne Inglis and Jeffrey Kenneally, the workbook includes more than 70 paramedic-focused clinical skills that link underpinning theory and knowledge with expectations for contemporary clinical practice. To ensure the skills are performed correctly and to standard, the resource is further strengthened with a ready-made assessment tool, ideal for both self-directed learning and instructor use. The text is designed for practising skill development, and preparation for assessment and clinical placement.

Clinical Skills for Paramedic Practice 1e includes two key components: practical skill instruction and the Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) assessment checklist. The skills sections contain clear step-by-step written and photographic instruction in basic to advanced clinical skills, with rationales provided to enhance knowledge acquisition and clinical decision-making. The OSCE checklists allow students and instructors to easily track and assess progress in skill development.