Clinical Simulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123725318, 9780080556970

Clinical Simulation

1st Edition

Editors: Richard Kyle W. Murray
Authors: Richard Kyle W. Murray
eBook ISBN: 9780080556970
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123725318
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th December 2007
Page Count: 848
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
88.00
74.80
130.00
110.50
127.00
107.95
95.95
81.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
122.00
103.70
114.00
96.90
91.95
78.16
74.00
62.90
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Simulation facilities are invaluable for training in medicine and clinical education, biomedical engineering and life sciences. They allow the practice of prevention, containment, treatment, and procedure in a risk-free setting.

This book is a practical guide and reference to the latest technology, operations and opportunities presented by clinical simulation. It shows how to develop and make efficient use of resources, and provides hands-on information to those tasked with setting up and delivering simulation facilities for medical, clinical and related purposes, and the development and delivery of simulation-based education programs

Key Features

  • A step-by-step manual to developing successful simulation programs
  • Shows how to design, construct, outfit and run simulation facilities for clinical education and research.
  • The Residency Review Committee of the US Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education has begun requiring residency programs to have simulation as an integral part of their training programs.

Readership

Biomedical Engineers; Clinical, Medical and Healthcare Educators; Clinical Education Administrators

Table of Contents

Purposes for Simulation Programs; Personnel Unique to Simulation; Facilities Required for Simulation Productions; Resources Used in Simulation Facilities; Simulated Patients; Scenario Examples; References and Index.

Details

No. of pages:
848
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080556970
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123725318

About the Editor

Richard Kyle

Background: • Educator and scientist at USUHS since 1982 • Co-founder and director of USUHS’s first patient simulation facility and simulation-based educational and research programs, 1997; • Consultant to world-wide DoD clinical education community for simulation facility creation and program development, 1998 - present; • Reviewer on simulation, WMD preparedness and adult education for the Journal of American Medical Association and for the American Journal of Infection Control, 2005 Memberships: Society for Medical Simulation (SocMedSim)- Development and Research Committee; Society for Education in Anesthesia (SEA); Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM); Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of the Patient Simulation Laboratory at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS), Bethesda, MD

W. Murray

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Anestesia Simulation Milton S. Hersey Medical Center Hershey, PA

About the Author

Richard Kyle

Background: • Educator and scientist at USUHS since 1982 • Co-founder and director of USUHS’s first patient simulation facility and simulation-based educational and research programs, 1997; • Consultant to world-wide DoD clinical education community for simulation facility creation and program development, 1998 - present; • Reviewer on simulation, WMD preparedness and adult education for the Journal of American Medical Association and for the American Journal of Infection Control, 2005 Memberships: Society for Medical Simulation (SocMedSim)- Development and Research Committee; Society for Education in Anesthesia (SEA); Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM); Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of the Patient Simulation Laboratory at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS), Bethesda, MD

W. Murray

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Anestesia Simulation Milton S. Hersey Medical Center Hershey, PA

Reviews

‘This book fills a clamoring need as the science of simulation achieves acceptance by the healthcare field’ Richard M. Satava, M.D., Professor, Department of Surgery, University of Washington, US

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.