Clinical Simulation
1st Edition
Description
Simulation facilities are invaluable for training in medicine and clinical education, biomedical engineering and life sciences. They allow the practice of prevention, containment, treatment, and procedure in a risk-free setting.
This book is a practical guide and reference to the latest technology, operations and opportunities presented by clinical simulation. It shows how to develop and make efficient use of resources, and provides hands-on information to those tasked with setting up and delivering simulation facilities for medical, clinical and related purposes, and the development and delivery of simulation-based education programs
Key Features
- A step-by-step manual to developing successful simulation programs
- Shows how to design, construct, outfit and run simulation facilities for clinical education and research.
- The Residency Review Committee of the US Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education has begun requiring residency programs to have simulation as an integral part of their training programs.
Readership
Biomedical Engineers; Clinical, Medical and Healthcare Educators; Clinical Education Administrators
Table of Contents
Purposes for Simulation Programs; Personnel Unique to Simulation; Facilities Required for Simulation Productions; Resources Used in Simulation Facilities; Simulated Patients; Scenario Examples; References and Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 5th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080556970
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123725318
About the Editor
Richard Kyle
Background: • Educator and scientist at USUHS since 1982 • Co-founder and director of USUHS’s first patient simulation facility and simulation-based educational and research programs, 1997; • Consultant to world-wide DoD clinical education community for simulation facility creation and program development, 1998 - present; • Reviewer on simulation, WMD preparedness and adult education for the Journal of American Medical Association and for the American Journal of Infection Control, 2005 Memberships: Society for Medical Simulation (SocMedSim)- Development and Research Committee; Society for Education in Anesthesia (SEA); Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM); Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Patient Simulation Laboratory at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS), Bethesda, MD
W. Murray
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Anestesia Simulation Milton S. Hersey Medical Center Hershey, PA
About the Author
Richard Kyle
Background: • Educator and scientist at USUHS since 1982 • Co-founder and director of USUHS’s first patient simulation facility and simulation-based educational and research programs, 1997; • Consultant to world-wide DoD clinical education community for simulation facility creation and program development, 1998 - present; • Reviewer on simulation, WMD preparedness and adult education for the Journal of American Medical Association and for the American Journal of Infection Control, 2005 Memberships: Society for Medical Simulation (SocMedSim)- Development and Research Committee; Society for Education in Anesthesia (SEA); Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM); Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Patient Simulation Laboratory at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS), Bethesda, MD
W. Murray
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Anestesia Simulation Milton S. Hersey Medical Center Hershey, PA
Reviews
‘This book fills a clamoring need as the science of simulation achieves acceptance by the healthcare field’ Richard M. Satava, M.D., Professor, Department of Surgery, University of Washington, US