An essential primer for mental health professionals, written with an emphasis on patient care

Straightforward and accessible, Clinical Risk Management: An introductory text for mental health clinicians is an essential resource for anyone working in the mental health field in Australia.

The book aims to alleviate anxiety in mental health professionals, including psychiatrists, psychologists, nurses, counsellors and mental health care workers, and is written with an emphasis on patient care.

Clinical Risk Management spans an extensive range of topics integral to the work of mental health professionals. These topics include an introduction to the concept of risk, an analysis of where risk sits within a mental health setting and an in-depth exploration of the most common mental health risks, including suicide, violence and self-harm.

This important medical textbook highlights some more complicated components of clinical risk management; namely psychodynamic principles and boundary issues, managing adverse outcomes and using standardised tools.

Existing literature on clinical risk management in the mental health arena is largely limited to journal articles, making Clinical Risk Management: An introductory text for mental health clinicians a necessary and unique health resource.

