Clinical Risk Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729539340, 9780729582452

Clinical Risk Management

1st Edition

An introductory text for mental health professionals

Authors: Tom Flewett
eBook ISBN: 9780729582452
eBook ISBN: 9780729579346
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 1st June 2010
Page Count: 238
Description

An essential primer for mental health professionals, written with an emphasis on patient care

Straightforward and accessible, Clinical Risk Management: An introductory text for mental health clinicians is an essential resource for anyone working in the mental health field in Australia.

The book aims to alleviate anxiety in mental health professionals, including psychiatrists, psychologists, nurses, counsellors and mental health care workers, and is written with an emphasis on patient care.

Clinical Risk Management spans an extensive range of topics integral to the work of mental health professionals. These topics include an introduction to the concept of risk, an analysis of where risk sits within a mental health setting and an in-depth exploration of the most common mental health risks, including suicide, violence and self-harm.

This important medical textbook highlights some more complicated components of clinical risk management; namely psychodynamic principles and boundary issues, managing adverse outcomes and using standardised tools.

Existing literature on clinical risk management in the mental health arena is largely limited to journal articles, making Clinical Risk Management: An introductory text for mental health clinicians a necessary and unique health resource.

Key Features

• addresses problems prevalent in psychiatry
• looks at the increase in substance abuse in Australian society and the consequences for mental health professionals
• offers easy-to-read boxed tips, examples and learning points
• is logically structured in four parts, with an overview, clinical skills, types of risk and advanced skills

Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part 1 Introduction to risk in mental health

Chapter 1 Why focus on risk?

Chapter 2 What is risk?

Chapter 3 Risk factors and risk equations

Chapter 4 Understanding the risk

Chapter 5 The context of risk

Chapter 6 Personal (clinician) responses to risk

Chapter 7 Systemic aspects of risk assessment and management

Part 2 Clinical skills training

Chapter 8 Approaches to risk assessment 1

Chapter 9 Approaches to risk assessment 2

Chapter 10 The decision-making process

Chapter 11 Risk assessment: focus on documentation

Chapter 12 Risk management

Part 3 Risks of suicide, self harm and violence

Chapter 13 Risk of suicide

Chapter 14 Managing chronic risk

Chapter 15 Risk of violence

Part 4 Advanced skills

Chapter 16 Psychodynamic principles and boundary issues

Chapter 17 Managing adverse outcomes

Chapter 18 Using standardised tools

 

Appendix 1 Formats for documenting risk

Appendix 2 Teaching risk assessment and management

Appendix 3 Answers to exercises

Glossary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
238
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729582452
eBook ISBN:
9780729579346

About the Author

Tom Flewett

Affiliations and Expertise

Community & Alchohol Drugs Service

