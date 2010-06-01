Clinical Risk Management
1st Edition
An introductory text for mental health professionals
Description
An essential primer for mental health professionals, written with an emphasis on patient care
Straightforward and accessible, Clinical Risk Management: An introductory text for mental health clinicians is an essential resource for anyone working in the mental health field in Australia.
The book aims to alleviate anxiety in mental health professionals, including psychiatrists, psychologists, nurses, counsellors and mental health care workers, and is written with an emphasis on patient care.
Clinical Risk Management spans an extensive range of topics integral to the work of mental health professionals. These topics include an introduction to the concept of risk, an analysis of where risk sits within a mental health setting and an in-depth exploration of the most common mental health risks, including suicide, violence and self-harm.
This important medical textbook highlights some more complicated components of clinical risk management; namely psychodynamic principles and boundary issues, managing adverse outcomes and using standardised tools.
Existing literature on clinical risk management in the mental health arena is largely limited to journal articles, making Clinical Risk Management: An introductory text for mental health clinicians a necessary and unique health resource.
Key Features
• addresses problems prevalent in psychiatry
• looks at the increase in substance abuse in Australian society and the consequences for mental health professionals
• offers easy-to-read boxed tips, examples and learning points
• is logically structured in four parts, with an overview, clinical skills, types of risk and advanced skills
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part 1 Introduction to risk in mental health
Chapter 1 Why focus on risk?
Chapter 2 What is risk?
Chapter 3 Risk factors and risk equations
Chapter 4 Understanding the risk
Chapter 5 The context of risk
Chapter 6 Personal (clinician) responses to risk
Chapter 7 Systemic aspects of risk assessment and management
Part 2 Clinical skills training
Chapter 8 Approaches to risk assessment 1
Chapter 9 Approaches to risk assessment 2
Chapter 10 The decision-making process
Chapter 11 Risk assessment: focus on documentation
Chapter 12 Risk management
Part 3 Risks of suicide, self harm and violence
Chapter 13 Risk of suicide
Chapter 14 Managing chronic risk
Chapter 15 Risk of violence
Part 4 Advanced skills
Chapter 16 Psychodynamic principles and boundary issues
Chapter 17 Managing adverse outcomes
Chapter 18 Using standardised tools
Appendix 1 Formats for documenting risk
Appendix 2 Teaching risk assessment and management
Appendix 3 Answers to exercises
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
- Published:
- 1st June 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729582452
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729579346
About the Author
Tom Flewett
Affiliations and Expertise
Community & Alchohol Drugs Service