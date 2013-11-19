Clinical Review of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
2nd Edition
A Case-based Approach
Description
Organized around real patient scenarios, Clinical Review of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery: A Case-based Approach, 2nd Edition, covers all the material you need to know for the board, in-service, and certification exams, while also preparing you to handle common patient situations in professional practice. Over 100 teaching cases are brought to life with an overview of the most common clinical presentations, physical examination findings, diagnostic tools, complications, treatments, and discussions of possible issues. This text covers the full scope of modern oral and maxillofacial surgery, while helping you focus on the conditions and disorders which are the most common, or have significant implications for modern clinical practice.
Key Features
- Case-based approach incorporates teaching around real patient scenarios to actively engage and raise your interest and retention of the information.
- 103 cases, many of which are new, represent the full scope of modern oral and maxillofacial surgery practice to encompass the most common and significant implications for modern clinical practice, including content emphasized on OMS boards and training exams.
- Detailed illustrations including one or more radiographs, full-color clinical photographs, or drawings for the majority of cases provide a visual guide to conditions, techniques, diagnoses, and key concepts that will further enhance your understanding and retention of all content.
- Content that’s perfect for all levels of study or practice covers both concepts and techniques that residents and pre-doctoral students can apply in the clinical setting, and the preparation tools necessary for oral and maxillofacial surgery boards and training/certification examinations.
Table of Contents
1. Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology
Multilocular Radiolucent Lesion in the Pericoronal Region (Keratocystic Odontogenic Tumor) (Odontogenic Keratocyst)
Unilocular Radiolucent Lesion of the Mandible
Multilocular Radiolucent Lesion in the Periapical Region (Ameloblastoma)
Unilocular Radiolucent Lesion in a Periapical Region (Periapical Cyst)
Mixed Radiolucent-Radiopaque Lesion (Ossifying Fibroma)
Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)
2. Pharmacology
Penicillin Allergy/Anaphylaxis
Antibiotic-Associated Colitis
Drug-Seeking Behavior
Acute Acetaminophen Toxicity
Opioid Side Effects
Drug Induced Bisphosphanate Osteonecrosis
Non-Drug Induced Bisphosphanate Osteonecrosis
3. Anesthesia
Laryngospasm
Perioperative Considerations Of The Pregnant Patient
Respiratory Depression Secondary To Oversedation
Inadequate Local Anesthesia
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Malignant Hyperthermia
Emergent Surgical Airway
4. Oral and Maxillofacial Infections
Ludwig’s Angina
Buccal and Vestibular Space Abscess
Lateral Pharyngeal and Masticator Space Infection
Osteomyelitis
5. Dentoalveolar Surgery
Third Molar Odontectomy
Alveolar Osteitis (Dry Socket)
Surgical Exposure of an Impacted Maxillary Canine
Lingual Nerve Injury
Displaced Root Fragments during Dentoalveolar Surgery
6. Dental Implant Surgery
Posterior Mandibular Implant Supported Fixed Partial Denture
Posterior Maxillary Implant Supported Fixed Prostheses
Sinus Grafting For Implants
Zygomatic Implants
Contemporary Treatment Options for Edentulism
Computer Assisted Implant Surgery
Extraction Socket Preservation for Implant Placement
Implants for the Esthetic Zone
7. Head and Neck Pathology
Pleomorphic Adenoma
Mucocele And Fibroma
Acute Herpetic Gingivostomatitis
Aphthous Ulcers
Sialolithiasis
Acute Suppurative Parotitis
Differential Diagnosis of a Neck Mass
Oral Leukoplakia
Osteoradionecrosis
8. Oral and Maxillofacial Trauma
Dentoalveolar Trauma
Mandible Fracture (subcondylar)
Mandible Fracture (parashymphysis and angle)
Zygomatic Maxillary Complex (ZMC) Fracture
Zygomatic Arch Fracture
Nasal Fracture
Frontal Sinus Fracture
Naso-Orbital-Ethmoid (NOE) Fracture
Le Fort I Fracture
Le Fort II and III Fractures
Orbital Trauma: Fracture of the orbital floor
Panfacial Fracture
9. Orthognathic Surgery
Mandibular Orthognathic Surgery
Maxillary Orthognathic Surgery
Maxillo-Mandibular Surgery
Distraction Osteogenesis
Inferior Alveolar Nerve Injury
Computer Assisted Orthognathic Surgery
10. Temporomandibular Joint Disorders
Myofascial Pain Dysfunction
Internal Derangement of the Temporomandibular Joint
Arthrocentesis and Arthroscopy
Degenerative Joint Disease of the Temporomandibular Joint
TMJ Ankylosis
11. Oral Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Verrucous Carcinoma
Malignant Salivary Gland Tumors
Neck Dissections
12. Reconstructive Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Posterior Mandibular Augmentation for Implants
Radial Forearm Free Flap
Pectoralis Major Flap
Fibular Free Flap for Mandibular Reconstruction
Iliac Crest Bone Graft: Mandibular Reconstruction
13. Facial Cosmetic Surgery
Botox and Fillers
Lip Augmentation
Rhinoplasty
Septoplasty
Cervicofacial Rhytidectomy
Upper/Lower Eyelid Blepharoplasty
Genioplasty
Endoscopic Browlift
14. Syndromes of the Head and Neck
Cleft Lip and Palate
Syndromic Craniofacial Synostosis
Nonsyndromic Craniofacial Synostosis
Hemifacial Microsomia
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome
15. Medical Conditions
Congestive Heart Failure
Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
Chronic Kidney Disease
Liver Disease
Von Willebrand Disease
Oral Anticoagulation Therapy in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome and Delirium Tremens
Acute Asthmatic Attack
Diabetes Mellitus
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Acute Myocardial Infarction
Hypertension
About the Author
Shahrokh Bagheri
Dr. Bagheri is now part of a large group practice in Atlanta Georgia where he is involved with the residency training program at Emory University as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery. Upon completing his residency and medical school training at Emory University, Bagheri entered a fellowship in craniomaxillofacial trauma and cosmetic surgery at Head and Neck Surgical Associates and Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon. He is a board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, and he participates in both clinical and academic research within the specialty.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Northside Hospital, Atlanta and Forsyth, GA
"Overall, I found this book expressly informative. It is not overly technical and therefore easily understood. I like the case-based approach as it helps in retaining the information given. These cases can easily be applied to every day clinical scenarios within oral and maxillofacial surgery and are therefore great learning tools. I would most definitely recommend this book." Reviewed by: N.Galligan, British Dental Journal Date: Jan 2015