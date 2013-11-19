Organized around real patient scenarios, Clinical Review of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery: A Case-based Approach, 2nd Edition, covers all the material you need to know for the board, in-service, and certification exams, while also preparing you to handle common patient situations in professional practice. Over 100 teaching cases are brought to life with an overview of the most common clinical presentations, physical examination findings, diagnostic tools, complications, treatments, and discussions of possible issues. This text covers the full scope of modern oral and maxillofacial surgery, while helping you focus on the conditions and disorders which are the most common, or have significant implications for modern clinical practice.

"I found this book expressly informative...I would most definitely recommend this book" Reviewed by British Dental Journal, Dec 2014