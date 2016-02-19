Clinical Respiratory Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723603740, 9781483183404

Clinical Respiratory Physiology

1st Edition

Authors: Luke Harris
eBook ISBN: 9781483183404
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 78
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Clinical Respiratory Physiology covers the practical aspects and theoretical concepts of applied respiratory physiology. The book describes the methods of measuring ventilator capacity, lung volumes, ventilation, diffusion, cardiac output, and ventilation-perfusion rates. The text also tackles methods of measuring airway resistance and blood gases. Compliance and work of breathing, acid-base regulation, and tests of cardiorespiratory function during exercise are also looked into. Junior doctors working in respiratory units, technicians in respiratory laboratories, general physicians, and senior medical students will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


Symbols and Abbreviations

Chapter 1 Ventilatory Capacity (Timed Spirometry)

Chapter 2 Lung Volumes

Helium Dilution

Nitrogen Washout

Plethysmography

Chapter 3 Ventilation

Minute Volumes

Dead Space

Alveolar Ventilation

Chapter 4 Oxygen Consumption and Carbon Dioxide Output

Chapter 5 Diffusion

Steady State

Single Breath and Rebreathing

Chapter 6 Cardiac Output (Pulmonary Blood Flow)

Direct and Indirect Fick

Plethysmography

Dye Dilution

Chapter 7 Ventilation-Perfusion Ratios

Radioactive Xenon

Shunts

Alveolar-Arterial Gradients

Chapter 8 Compliance and work of breathing

Pressure-Volume Curves

Chapter 9 Airway Resistance

Pressure-Flow Curves

Interrupter

Plethysmograph

Specific Conductance

Chapter 10 Blood Gases

Arterial and Venous Pressures and Content for O2 and CO2

Chapter 11 Acid-Base Regulation

Respiratory and Metabolic Acidaemia and Alkalaemia

Mixed Disturbances

Chapter 12 Exercise Studies

Appendix 1 Patterns of Disturbed Function

Appendix 2 Temperature and Pressure Corrections

Bibliography

Index




Details

No. of pages:
78
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483183404

About the Author

Luke Harris

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.