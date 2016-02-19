Clinical Respiratory Physiology
1st Edition
Authors: Luke Harris
eBook ISBN: 9781483183404
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 78
Description
Clinical Respiratory Physiology covers the practical aspects and theoretical concepts of applied respiratory physiology. The book describes the methods of measuring ventilator capacity, lung volumes, ventilation, diffusion, cardiac output, and ventilation-perfusion rates. The text also tackles methods of measuring airway resistance and blood gases. Compliance and work of breathing, acid-base regulation, and tests of cardiorespiratory function during exercise are also looked into. Junior doctors working in respiratory units, technicians in respiratory laboratories, general physicians, and senior medical students will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Symbols and Abbreviations
Chapter 1 Ventilatory Capacity (Timed Spirometry)
Chapter 2 Lung Volumes
Helium Dilution
Nitrogen Washout
Plethysmography
Chapter 3 Ventilation
Minute Volumes
Dead Space
Alveolar Ventilation
Chapter 4 Oxygen Consumption and Carbon Dioxide Output
Chapter 5 Diffusion
Steady State
Single Breath and Rebreathing
Chapter 6 Cardiac Output (Pulmonary Blood Flow)
Direct and Indirect Fick
Plethysmography
Dye Dilution
Chapter 7 Ventilation-Perfusion Ratios
Radioactive Xenon
Shunts
Alveolar-Arterial Gradients
Chapter 8 Compliance and work of breathing
Pressure-Volume Curves
Chapter 9 Airway Resistance
Pressure-Flow Curves
Interrupter
Plethysmograph
Specific Conductance
Chapter 10 Blood Gases
Arterial and Venous Pressures and Content for O2 and CO2
Chapter 11 Acid-Base Regulation
Respiratory and Metabolic Acidaemia and Alkalaemia
Mixed Disturbances
Chapter 12 Exercise Studies
Appendix 1 Patterns of Disturbed Function
Appendix 2 Temperature and Pressure Corrections
Bibliography
Index
About the Author
Luke Harris
