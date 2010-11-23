Clinical Research in Complementary Therapies - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443069567, 9780702049163

Clinical Research in Complementary Therapies

2nd Edition

Principles, Problems and Solutions

Editors: George Lewith Wayne Jonas Harald Walach
eBook ISBN: 9780702049163
Paperback ISBN: 9780443069567
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 23rd November 2010
Page Count: 426
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The use of complementary therapies is exploding, increasing the pressure to establish a rigorous science to support its practice. Clinical Research in Complementary Therapies: Principles, Problems and Solutions provides students with the tools they need to research complementary and integrative medicine (CIM) and so fill this gap. Essential for both undergraduate and postgraduate students, this second edition is significantly updated and enhanced.

Part 1 deals with research strategies and methods, explaining the major types of clinical research in CIM and how these inter-relate. New chapters are included on whole systems research, qualitative research and questionnaire development. Not all therapies can be treated the same way nor channeled through the signal process of randomized controlled trials. Therefore, detailed description of mixed methods approaches including observational, qualitative, cost-benefit and comparative effectiveness research are described. Part 2 deals with specific complementary therapies and how they are invested by experts in each field.

The book analyses the key questions asked and the controversies debated in complementary medicine research and offers clear and innovative guidance for answering these questions.


FEATURES

         

• Provides an overarching synthesis of methods in CIM and how they are to be used collectively including the role of comparative effectiveness research
• Suggests both general and specific factors which need to be considered in assessing or planning complementary therapy research
• Pinpoints aspects of research which are different in orthodox research and complementary therapy research
• Reviews the types of research carried out in specific complementary therapies and analyses issues which arise
• Includes information on measuring the economic cost and benefits of complementary medicine, clinical audit and the role of placebos use
• Builds upon recent research results, looks at the lessons these provide for all complementary therapies and suggests key issues to address in future research.

Details

No. of pages:
426
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702049163
Paperback ISBN:
9780443069567

About the Editor

George Lewith

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Health Research, Complementary and Integrated Medicine Research Unit, Aldermoor Health Centre, Southampton, UK

Wayne Jonas

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Family Medicine, Uniformed Services of Health Sciences, Uniformed Services University, Bethesda, Maryland, USA

Harald Walach

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Research in Psychology, University of Northampton, School of Social Sciences, Northampton, UK; European University Viadrina, Institute for Transcultural Health Studies & Samueli Institute, European Office, Frankfurt, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.