Clinical Research in Complementary Therapies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443063671

Clinical Research in Complementary Therapies

1st Edition

Principles, Problems and Solutions

Editors: George Lewith Wayne Jonas Harald Walach
Authors: George Lewith Wayne Jonas Harald Walach
Paperback ISBN: 9780443063671
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 20th September 2001
Page Count: 392
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

There is a considerable and increasing interest in research related to complementary therapies to establish a base of research results which will support practice. However, not all therapies can be treated the same way, either from the same perspective of what health and treatment are, or channelled through the process of randomized, controlled trials. This book analyzes the key questions often asked and the controversies debated in complementary medicine research, and offers clear guidance written by experts in this field.

Table of Contents

Section 1 Methods and Strategies: Balanced research strategies for complementary and alternative medicine. The role of outcomes research in evaluating complementary and alternative medicine. Inspiration and perspiration: what every researcher needs to know before they start. Possible research strategies for evaluating CAM interventions. Evaluating complementary medicine: lessons to be learned from evaluation research. Improving patient care in complementary medicine: using clinical audit. The placebo effect in complementary medicine. Conducting multicenter and large trials in complementary and alternative medicine. The importance of patient selection. Investigating the safety of complementary medicine. Systematic reviews and metaanalyses. Economic evaluation of complementary therapies.
Section 2 The Therapies: Herbal medicine. Homeopathy. Manual therapies. Massage therapy research methods. Research aspects of environmental medicine. Acupuncture research methodology. Research methodology for studies of prayer and distant healing. Clinical research in naturopathic medicine. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443063671

About the Editor

George Lewith

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Health Research, Complementary and Integrated Medicine Research Unit, Aldermoor Health Centre, Southampton, UK

Wayne Jonas

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Family Medicine, Uniformed Services of Health Sciences, Uniformed Services University, Bethesda, Maryland, USA

Harald Walach

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Research in Psychology, University of Northampton, School of Social Sciences, Northampton, UK; European University Viadrina, Institute for Transcultural Health Studies & Samueli Institute, European Office, Frankfurt, Germany

About the Author

George Lewith

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Health Research, Complementary and Integrated Medicine Research Unit, Aldermoor Health Centre, Southampton, UK

Wayne Jonas

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Family Medicine, Uniformed Services of Health Sciences, Uniformed Services University, Bethesda, Maryland, USA

Harald Walach

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Research in Psychology, University of Northampton, School of Social Sciences, Northampton, UK; European University Viadrina, Institute for Transcultural Health Studies & Samueli Institute, European Office, Frankfurt, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.