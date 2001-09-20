Clinical Research in Complementary Therapies
1st Edition
Principles, Problems and Solutions
Description
There is a considerable and increasing interest in research related to complementary therapies to establish a base of research results which will support practice. However, not all therapies can be treated the same way, either from the same perspective of what health and treatment are, or channelled through the process of randomized, controlled trials. This book analyzes the key questions often asked and the controversies debated in complementary medicine research, and offers clear guidance written by experts in this field.
Table of Contents
Section 1 Methods and Strategies: Balanced research strategies for complementary and alternative medicine. The role of outcomes research in evaluating complementary and alternative medicine. Inspiration and perspiration: what every researcher needs to know before they start. Possible research strategies for evaluating CAM interventions. Evaluating complementary medicine: lessons to be learned from evaluation research. Improving patient care in complementary medicine: using clinical audit. The placebo effect in complementary medicine. Conducting multicenter and large trials in complementary and alternative medicine. The importance of patient selection. Investigating the safety of complementary medicine. Systematic reviews and metaanalyses. Economic evaluation of complementary therapies.
Section 2 The Therapies: Herbal medicine. Homeopathy. Manual therapies. Massage therapy research methods. Research aspects of environmental medicine. Acupuncture research methodology. Research methodology for studies of prayer and distant healing. Clinical research in naturopathic medicine. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2001
- Published:
- 20th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443063671
About the Editor
George Lewith
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Health Research, Complementary and Integrated Medicine Research Unit, Aldermoor Health Centre, Southampton, UK
Wayne Jonas
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Family Medicine, Uniformed Services of Health Sciences, Uniformed Services University, Bethesda, Maryland, USA
Harald Walach
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Research in Psychology, University of Northampton, School of Social Sciences, Northampton, UK; European University Viadrina, Institute for Transcultural Health Studies & Samueli Institute, European Office, Frankfurt, Germany
