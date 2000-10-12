Clinical Research for Health Professionals
1st Edition
A User-Friendly Guide
Description
- A jargon-free guide to understanding and conducting research Uses metaphors, visual images, and examples to simplify complex research concepts Includes information on how to start a journal club, how to write case reports, and How to become a "clinician-researcher" Provides computer exercises to help readers understand statistical concepts
Table of Contents
HOW TO USE THIS BOOK AND OVERVIEW: The Boat Metaphor; Why Research?; ANATOMY AND PHYSIOLOGY: UNDERSTANDING RESEARCH CONCEPTS: Anatomy: Understanding the Research Process; Questions; Hypotheses; Theory; Designs; Sampling; Measurement; Descriptive Statistics; Inferential Statistics; Tests of Significance; Putting It All Together: Matching Question-Design-Analysis; The Function of Research; PATHOLOGY and VACCINATIONS: Mistakes with the Investigator; Mistakes with the Treatment; Mistakes with the Subjects; Mistakes in Measurement; Mistakes in Conducting Studies over Time; Mistakes in Math; THE EXAMINATION: FINDING MISTAKES IN STUDIES: Evaluating Research: Is It Believable?; Where to Find It in a Report; CLINICIANS AND GRADUATE STUDENTS: Just for Clinicians; Just for Graduate Students; The Future: A Final Word...or Two...or Three; Appendix A: Resources; Appendix B: List of Potential Biases in Research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
- Published:
- 12th October 2000
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750671934
About the Author
Mitchell Batavia
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Physical Therapy, School of Education, New York University, New York, NY, USA