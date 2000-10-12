Clinical Research for Health Professionals

HOW TO USE THIS BOOK AND OVERVIEW: The Boat Metaphor; Why Research?; ANATOMY AND PHYSIOLOGY: UNDERSTANDING RESEARCH CONCEPTS: Anatomy: Understanding the Research Process; Questions; Hypotheses; Theory; Designs; Sampling; Measurement; Descriptive Statistics; Inferential Statistics; Tests of Significance; Putting It All Together: Matching Question-Design-Analysis; The Function of Research; PATHOLOGY and VACCINATIONS: Mistakes with the Investigator; Mistakes with the Treatment; Mistakes with the Subjects; Mistakes in Measurement; Mistakes in Conducting Studies over Time; Mistakes in Math; THE EXAMINATION: FINDING MISTAKES IN STUDIES: Evaluating Research: Is It Believable?; Where to Find It in a Report; CLINICIANS AND GRADUATE STUDENTS: Just for Clinicians; Just for Graduate Students; The Future: A Final Word...or Two...or Three; Appendix A: Resources; Appendix B: List of Potential Biases in Research