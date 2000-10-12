Clinical Research for Health Professionals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750671934

Clinical Research for Health Professionals

1st Edition

A User-Friendly Guide

Authors: Mitchell Batavia
Paperback ISBN: 9780750671934
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 12th October 2000
Page Count: 160
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

  • A jargon-free guide to understanding and conducting research Uses metaphors, visual images, and examples to simplify complex research concepts Includes information on how to start a journal club, how to write case reports, and How to become a "clinician-researcher" Provides computer exercises to help readers understand statistical concepts

Table of Contents

HOW TO USE THIS BOOK AND OVERVIEW: The Boat Metaphor; Why Research?; ANATOMY AND PHYSIOLOGY: UNDERSTANDING RESEARCH CONCEPTS: Anatomy: Understanding the Research Process; Questions; Hypotheses; Theory; Designs; Sampling; Measurement; Descriptive Statistics; Inferential Statistics; Tests of Significance; Putting It All Together: Matching Question-Design-Analysis; The Function of Research; PATHOLOGY and VACCINATIONS: Mistakes with the Investigator; Mistakes with the Treatment; Mistakes with the Subjects; Mistakes in Measurement; Mistakes in Conducting Studies over Time; Mistakes in Math; THE EXAMINATION: FINDING MISTAKES IN STUDIES: Evaluating Research: Is It Believable?; Where to Find It in a Report; CLINICIANS AND GRADUATE STUDENTS: Just for Clinicians; Just for Graduate Students; The Future: A Final Word...or Two...or Three; Appendix A: Resources; Appendix B: List of Potential Biases in Research

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750671934

About the Author

Mitchell Batavia

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Physical Therapy, School of Education, New York University, New York, NY, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.