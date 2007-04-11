Clinical Reproductive Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323033091, 9780323076593

Clinical Reproductive Medicine and Surgery

1st Edition

Text with DVD

Editors: Tommaso Falcone William Hurd
eBook ISBN: 9780323076593
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 11th April 2007
Page Count: 900
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Clinical Reproductive Medicine and Surgery is the new, definitive resource in reproductive medicine. This unique text offers detailed discussion on both the medical and surgical management of reproductive disorders, as well as coverage of associated imaging modalities. Included are chapters on Reproductive Genetics, Management of Endometriosis (including interventional radiology), Ultrasonography and Sonohysterography, Preservation of Fertility, and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss. The book also features an accompanying DVD with additional images and video loops. A resource every practitioner interested in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility needs!

Key Features

  • Offers detailed discussion of medical and surgical management of reproductive disorders ... No other text offers coverage of both medical and surgical management in one resource.
  • Covers gynecologic disorders that impact fertility--an important aspect of identifying fertility issues, not included in major competition
  • Section on basic reproductive biology ... Not overly detailed -- Written for a clinician to understand how to practice reproductive medicine
  • Section on reproductive imaging ... Unique to this text - includes US and MRI of the reproductive organs
  • Algorithm in each chapter ... 4-color throughout ... Demonstrates the appropriate clinical investigation and management ... Offers attractive layout and best views of surgical procedures
  • Perform reproductive surgery procedures with step-by-step guidance on intrauterine device insertion and laparoscopic surgery with detailed images and videos on the accompanying dvd

Table of Contents

Section 1: Basic Science

1 The Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Ovarian Axis and Control of the Menstrual Cycle

2 Ovarian Hormones: Structure, Biosynthesis, Function, Mechanism of Action, and Laboratory Diagnosis

3 Oogenesis

4 Physiology of Male Gametogenesis

5 Reproductive Genetics

6 Normal Fertilization and Implantation

7 Surgical Anatomy of the Abdomen and Pelvis

8 Pathology of Reproductive Endocrine Disorders

9 Statistics for the Clinical Scientist

10 Ethics of Reproduction

Section 2: Pediatric and Adolescent Disorders

11 Normal Puberty and Pubertal Disorders

12 Congenital Anomalies of the Female Reproductive Tract

13 Pediatric Gynecology

14 Reproductive Disorders in the Adolescent Patient

Section 3: Adult Reproductive Endocrinology

15 Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

16 Amenorrhea

17 Lactation and Galactorrhea

18 Hirsutism

19 Anovulation and Ovulatory Dysfunction

20 Premature Ovarian Failure

21 Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

22 Management of Pituitary, Adrenal, and Thyroid Disease

23 Premenstrual Syndrome and Menstrual-Related Disorders

24 Menopause

25 Osteoporosis

Section 4: Contraception

26 Hormonal Contraception

27 Modern Concepts in Intrauterine Devices

28 Surgical Sterilization

Section 5: Reproductive Imaging

29 Hysterosalpingography

30 Pelvic Ultrasonography and Sonohysterography

31 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Section 6: Infertility and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss

32 Fertility Preservation in Cancer Patients

33 Infections and Infertility

34 Female Infertility

35 Male Infertility

36 Artificial Insemination

37 Induction of Ovulation

38 Assisted Reproductive Technology: Clinical Aspects

39 Assisted Reproductive Technology: Laboratory Aspects

40 Complications of Assisted Reproductive Technologies

41 Recurrent Pregnancy Loss

Section 7: Reproductive Surgery

42 Diagnostic and Operative Hysteroscopy: Polypectomy, Myomectomy, and Endometrial Ablation

43 Hysteroscopic Management of Intrauterine Adhesions and Uterine Septa

44 Gynecologic Laparoscopy

45 Complications of Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopic Surgery

46 Uterine Leiomyomas

47 Tubal Disease

48 Ectopic Pregnancy

49 Endometriosis

50 Laparoscopic Management of Adnexal Masses

51 Surgical Techniques for Management of Anomalies of the Mullerian Ducts and External Genitalia

52 Adhesion Prevention

53 Surgery for Male Infertility

Details

No. of pages:
900
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323076593

About the Editor

Tommaso Falcone

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair of Obstetric and Gynecology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

William Hurd

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of OB/GYN, Wright State University School of Medicine, Dayton, OH

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.