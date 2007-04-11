Clinical Reproductive Medicine and Surgery
1st Edition
Text with DVD
Description
Clinical Reproductive Medicine and Surgery is the new, definitive resource in reproductive medicine. This unique text offers detailed discussion on both the medical and surgical management of reproductive disorders, as well as coverage of associated imaging modalities. Included are chapters on Reproductive Genetics, Management of Endometriosis (including interventional radiology), Ultrasonography and Sonohysterography, Preservation of Fertility, and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss. The book also features an accompanying DVD with additional images and video loops. A resource every practitioner interested in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility needs!
Key Features
- Offers detailed discussion of medical and surgical management of reproductive disorders ... No other text offers coverage of both medical and surgical management in one resource.
- Covers gynecologic disorders that impact fertility--an important aspect of identifying fertility issues, not included in major competition
- Section on basic reproductive biology ... Not overly detailed -- Written for a clinician to understand how to practice reproductive medicine
- Section on reproductive imaging ... Unique to this text - includes US and MRI of the reproductive organs
- Algorithm in each chapter ... 4-color throughout ... Demonstrates the appropriate clinical investigation and management ... Offers attractive layout and best views of surgical procedures
- Perform reproductive surgery procedures with step-by-step guidance on intrauterine device insertion and laparoscopic surgery with detailed images and videos on the accompanying dvd
Table of Contents
Section 1: Basic Science
1 The Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Ovarian Axis and Control of the Menstrual Cycle
2 Ovarian Hormones: Structure, Biosynthesis, Function, Mechanism of Action, and Laboratory Diagnosis
3 Oogenesis
4 Physiology of Male Gametogenesis
5 Reproductive Genetics
6 Normal Fertilization and Implantation
7 Surgical Anatomy of the Abdomen and Pelvis
8 Pathology of Reproductive Endocrine Disorders
9 Statistics for the Clinical Scientist
10 Ethics of Reproduction
Section 2: Pediatric and Adolescent Disorders
11 Normal Puberty and Pubertal Disorders
12 Congenital Anomalies of the Female Reproductive Tract
13 Pediatric Gynecology
14 Reproductive Disorders in the Adolescent Patient
Section 3: Adult Reproductive Endocrinology
15 Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
16 Amenorrhea
17 Lactation and Galactorrhea
18 Hirsutism
19 Anovulation and Ovulatory Dysfunction
20 Premature Ovarian Failure
21 Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
22 Management of Pituitary, Adrenal, and Thyroid Disease
23 Premenstrual Syndrome and Menstrual-Related Disorders
24 Menopause
25 Osteoporosis
Section 4: Contraception
26 Hormonal Contraception
27 Modern Concepts in Intrauterine Devices
28 Surgical Sterilization
Section 5: Reproductive Imaging
29 Hysterosalpingography
30 Pelvic Ultrasonography and Sonohysterography
31 Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Section 6: Infertility and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
32 Fertility Preservation in Cancer Patients
33 Infections and Infertility
34 Female Infertility
35 Male Infertility
36 Artificial Insemination
37 Induction of Ovulation
38 Assisted Reproductive Technology: Clinical Aspects
39 Assisted Reproductive Technology: Laboratory Aspects
40 Complications of Assisted Reproductive Technologies
41 Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
Section 7: Reproductive Surgery
42 Diagnostic and Operative Hysteroscopy: Polypectomy, Myomectomy, and Endometrial Ablation
43 Hysteroscopic Management of Intrauterine Adhesions and Uterine Septa
44 Gynecologic Laparoscopy
45 Complications of Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopic Surgery
46 Uterine Leiomyomas
47 Tubal Disease
48 Ectopic Pregnancy
49 Endometriosis
50 Laparoscopic Management of Adnexal Masses
51 Surgical Techniques for Management of Anomalies of the Mullerian Ducts and External Genitalia
52 Adhesion Prevention
53 Surgery for Male Infertility
Details
- No. of pages:
- 900
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 11th April 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323076593
About the Editor
Tommaso Falcone
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair of Obstetric and Gynecology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
William Hurd
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of OB/GYN, Wright State University School of Medicine, Dayton, OH