Clinical Reproductive Medicine and Surgery

Section 1: Basic Science



1 The Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Ovarian Axis and Control of the Menstrual Cycle



2 Ovarian Hormones: Structure, Biosynthesis, Function, Mechanism of Action, and Laboratory Diagnosis



3 Oogenesis



4 Physiology of Male Gametogenesis



5 Reproductive Genetics



6 Normal Fertilization and Implantation



7 Surgical Anatomy of the Abdomen and Pelvis



8 Pathology of Reproductive Endocrine Disorders



9 Statistics for the Clinical Scientist



10 Ethics of Reproduction



Section 2: Pediatric and Adolescent Disorders



11 Normal Puberty and Pubertal Disorders



12 Congenital Anomalies of the Female Reproductive Tract



13 Pediatric Gynecology



14 Reproductive Disorders in the Adolescent Patient



Section 3: Adult Reproductive Endocrinology



15 Polycystic Ovary Syndrome



16 Amenorrhea



17 Lactation and Galactorrhea



18 Hirsutism



19 Anovulation and Ovulatory Dysfunction



20 Premature Ovarian Failure



21 Abnormal Uterine Bleeding



22 Management of Pituitary, Adrenal, and Thyroid Disease



23 Premenstrual Syndrome and Menstrual-Related Disorders



24 Menopause



25 Osteoporosis



Section 4: Contraception



26 Hormonal Contraception



27 Modern Concepts in Intrauterine Devices



28 Surgical Sterilization



Section 5: Reproductive Imaging



29 Hysterosalpingography



30 Pelvic Ultrasonography and Sonohysterography



31 Magnetic Resonance Imaging



Section 6: Infertility and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss



32 Fertility Preservation in Cancer Patients



33 Infections and Infertility



34 Female Infertility



35 Male Infertility



36 Artificial Insemination



37 Induction of Ovulation



38 Assisted Reproductive Technology: Clinical Aspects



39 Assisted Reproductive Technology: Laboratory Aspects



40 Complications of Assisted Reproductive Technologies



41 Recurrent Pregnancy Loss



Section 7: Reproductive Surgery



42 Diagnostic and Operative Hysteroscopy: Polypectomy, Myomectomy, and Endometrial Ablation



43 Hysteroscopic Management of Intrauterine Adhesions and Uterine Septa



44 Gynecologic Laparoscopy



45 Complications of Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopic Surgery



46 Uterine Leiomyomas



47 Tubal Disease



48 Ectopic Pregnancy



49 Endometriosis



50 Laparoscopic Management of Adnexal Masses



51 Surgical Techniques for Management of Anomalies of the Mullerian Ducts and External Genitalia



52 Adhesion Prevention



53 Surgery for Male Infertility

