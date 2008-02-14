Clinical Reasoning in the Health Professions

Section 1 Clinical reasoning and clinical decision making - nature and context



1. Clinical decision making and multiple problem spaces

2. The context for clinical decision making in the 21st century

3. Clinical reasoning and models of practice

4. Collaborative decision making

5. Action and narrative: two dynamics of clinical reasoning

6. Clinical reasoning and generic thinking skills

7. Clinical reasoning and patient-centred care

8. Factors influencing clinical decision making

9. Dimensions of clinical reasoning capability



Section 2 Reasoning, Expertise and Knowledge



10. The development of clinical reasoning expertise

11. Clinical reasoning and biomedical knowledge: implications for teaching

12. Expertise and clinical reasoning

13. Knowledge, reasoning and evidence for practice

14. Knowledge generation and clinical reasoning in practice

15. Understanding knowledge as socio-cultural historical phenomenon

16. Professional practice judgement artistry



Section 3 Clinical reasoning research trends



17. Methods in the study of clinical reasoning

18. A history of clinical reasoning research

19. A place for new research directions



Section 4 Clinical reasoning and clinical decision-making approaches



20. Clinical reasoning in medicine

21. Clinical reasoning in nursing

22. Clinical reasoning in physiotherapy

23. Clinical reasoning in dentistry

24. Clinical reasoning in occupational therapy

25. Ethical reasoning

26. Multidisciplinary clinical decision making

27. Treatment decision making in the medical encounter: the case of shared decision making

28. Algorithms, clinical pathways and clinical guidelines

29. Clinical reasoning to facilitate cognitive-experiential change



Section 5 Communicating about clinical reasoning



30. Learning to communicate clinical reasoning

31. Learning the language of clinical reasoning

32. Beyond the restitution narrative: lived bodies and expert patients

33. Facilitating clinical decision making in students in intercultural fieldwork placements

34. Using decision aids to involve clients in clinical decision making



Section 6 Teaching and learning clinical reasoning



35. Teaching and learning clinical reasoning

36. Helping physiotherapy sutdents develop clinical reasoning capability

37. Speech-language pathology students: learning clinical reasoning

38. Teaching clinical reasoning in nursing education

39. Assessing clinical reasoning

40. Using simulated patients to teach clinical reasoning

41. Peer coaching to generate clinical reasoning skills

42. Using open and distance learning to develop clinical reasoning skills

43. Cultivating a thinking surgeon: using a clinical thinking pathway as a learning and assessment process

44. Teaching clinical reasoning and culture

45. Teaching clinical reasoning to medical students

46. Using case reports to teach clinical reasoning

47. Using mind mapping to improve students’ metacognition