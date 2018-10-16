Clinical Reasoning in the Health Professions - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702062247, 9780702065422

Clinical Reasoning in the Health Professions

4th Edition

Editors: Joy Higgs Gail Jensen Stephen Loftus Nicole Christensen
Paperback ISBN: 9780702062247
eBook ISBN: 9780702065422
eBook ISBN: 9780702065231
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th October 2018
Page Count: 532
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Clinical reasoning lies at the core of health care practice and education. Clinical Reasoning in the Health Professions, therefore, occupies a central place in the education of health professionals, the enhancement of professional decision making of individuals and groups of practitioners with their clients, and research into optimal practice reasoning.

Table of Contents

Section 1 Understanding clinical reasoning

  1. Clinical reasoning: Challenges of interpretation and practice in the 21st century

  2. Re-interpreting clinical reasoning: A model of encultured decision making practice capabilities

  3. Multiple spaces of choice, engagement and influence in clinical decision making

  4. Clinical reasoning and models of practice

  5. The development of clinical reasoning expertise

  6. Expertise and clinical reasoning

    7. Section 2 The changing context of clinical reasoning and practice

  7. The context of clinical reasoning across the health professions in the 21st century

  8. Changing demographic and cultural dimensions of populations: Implications for healthcare and decision making

  9. Clinical thinking, client expectations and patient-centred care

  10. Next generation clinical practice guidelines

  11. Action and narrative: Two dynamics of clinical reasoning

  12. The language of clinical reasoning

  13. Evidence-based practice and clinical reasoning: In tension, tandem or two sides of the same coin?

  14. Methods in the study of clinical reasoning

    15. Section 3 Collaborative and transdisciplinary reasoning

  15. Collaborative decision making in liquid times

  16. Ethical reasoning

  17. Shared decision making in practice

  18. Using decision aids to involve clients in clinical decision making

  19. Clinical decision making, social justice and client empowerment

  20. Clinical decision making across orthodox and complementary medicine fields

    21. Section 4 Clinical reasoning and the professions

  21. Clinical reasoning in medicine

  22. Clinical reasoning in nursing

  23. Clinical reasoning in physiotherapy

  24. Clinical reasoning in dentistry

  25. Clinical reasoning in occupational therapy

  26. Clinical decision making in emergency medicine

  27. Clinical decision making in paramedicine

  28. Clinical decision making in optometry

  29. Clinical reasoning in dietetics

  30. Clinical reasoning in pharmacy

    31. Section 5 Teaching clinical reasoning

  31. Pedagogies for teaching and learning clinical reasoning

  32. Teaching clinical reasoning in medical education courses

  33. Teaching clinical reasoning in nursing education

  34. Speech-language pathology students: Learning clinical reasoning

  35. Clinical reasoning and biomedical knowledge: Implications for teaching

  36. Cultivating a thinking surgeon, using a Clinical Thinking Pathway as a learning and assessment process: ten years on

  37. Interprofessional programs to develop clinical reasoning

  38. Assessing clinical reasoning

    39. Section 6 Learning clinical reasoning+

  39. Learning to communicate clinical reasoning

  40. Developing clinical reasoning capability

  41. Remediating learning and performance of clinical reasoning in medicine

  42. Learning about factors influencing clinical decision making

  43. Learning reasoning using simulation

  44. Learning to use evidence to support decision making

  45. Learning to research clinical reasoning
  46. Learning clinical reasoning across cultural contexts

  47. Peer learning to develop clinical reasoning abilities

Details

No. of pages:
532
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780702062247
eBook ISBN:
9780702065422
eBook ISBN:
9780702065231

About the Editor

Joy Higgs

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor in Higher Education, Charles Sturt University, Sydney, Australia

Gail Jensen

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Physical Therapy, Faculty Associate, Center for Health Policy and Ethics, Dean, Graduate School, Vice Provost for Learning and Assessment, Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska, USA

Stephen Loftus

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medical Education, Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine, Rochester, Michigan, USA

Nicole Christensen

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Physical Therapy, Samuel Merritt University, Oakland, California, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.