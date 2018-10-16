Clinical Reasoning in the Health Professions
4th Edition
Description
Clinical reasoning lies at the core of health care practice and education. Clinical Reasoning in the Health Professions, therefore, occupies a central place in the education of health professionals, the enhancement of professional decision making of individuals and groups of practitioners with their clients, and research into optimal practice reasoning.
Table of Contents
Section 1 Understanding clinical reasoning
- Clinical reasoning: Challenges of interpretation and practice in the 21st century
- Re-interpreting clinical reasoning: A model of encultured decision making practice capabilities
- Multiple spaces of choice, engagement and influence in clinical decision making
- Clinical reasoning and models of practice
- The development of clinical reasoning expertise
- Expertise and clinical reasoning
- The context of clinical reasoning across the health professions in the 21st century
- Changing demographic and cultural dimensions of populations: Implications for healthcare and decision making
- Clinical thinking, client expectations and patient-centred care
- Next generation clinical practice guidelines
- Action and narrative: Two dynamics of clinical reasoning
- The language of clinical reasoning
- Evidence-based practice and clinical reasoning: In tension, tandem or two sides of the same coin?
- Methods in the study of clinical reasoning
- Collaborative decision making in liquid times
- Ethical reasoning
- Shared decision making in practice
- Using decision aids to involve clients in clinical decision making
- Clinical decision making, social justice and client empowerment
- Clinical decision making across orthodox and complementary medicine fields
- Clinical reasoning in medicine
- Clinical reasoning in nursing
- Clinical reasoning in physiotherapy
- Clinical reasoning in dentistry
- Clinical reasoning in occupational therapy
- Clinical decision making in emergency medicine
- Clinical decision making in paramedicine
- Clinical decision making in optometry
- Clinical reasoning in dietetics
- Clinical reasoning in pharmacy
- Pedagogies for teaching and learning clinical reasoning
- Teaching clinical reasoning in medical education courses
- Teaching clinical reasoning in nursing education
- Speech-language pathology students: Learning clinical reasoning
- Clinical reasoning and biomedical knowledge: Implications for teaching
- Cultivating a thinking surgeon, using a Clinical Thinking Pathway as a learning and assessment process: ten years on
- Interprofessional programs to develop clinical reasoning
- Assessing clinical reasoning
- Learning to communicate clinical reasoning
- Developing clinical reasoning capability
- Remediating learning and performance of clinical reasoning in medicine
- Learning about factors influencing clinical decision making
- Learning reasoning using simulation
- Learning to use evidence to support decision making
- Learning to research clinical reasoning
- Learning clinical reasoning across cultural contexts
- Peer learning to develop clinical reasoning abilities
Section 2 The changing context of clinical reasoning and practice
Section 3 Collaborative and transdisciplinary reasoning
Section 4 Clinical reasoning and the professions
Section 5 Teaching clinical reasoning
Section 6 Learning clinical reasoning+
Details
- No. of pages:
- 532
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 16th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702062247
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702065422
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702065231
About the Editor
Joy Higgs
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Higher Education, Charles Sturt University, Sydney, Australia
Gail Jensen
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physical Therapy, Faculty Associate, Center for Health Policy and Ethics, Dean, Graduate School, Vice Provost for Learning and Assessment, Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska, USA
Stephen Loftus
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medical Education, Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine, Rochester, Michigan, USA
Nicole Christensen
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Physical Therapy, Samuel Merritt University, Oakland, California, USA