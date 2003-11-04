Clinical Reasoning for Manual Therapists

Introduction

Section 1: Principles of clinical reasoning in manual therapy

1. Introduction to clinical reasoning

Section 2: Clinical reasoning in action: case studies from expert manual therapists

2. Back and bilateral leg pain in a 63 year old woman

3. Ongoing low back, leg and thorax troubles, with tennis elbow and headache

4. Chronic low back pain over 13 years

5. Unnecessary fear avoidance and physical incapacity in a 55 year old housewife

6. A chronic case of mechanic's elbow

7. Chronic low back and coccygeal pain

8. Ankle sprain in a 14 year old girl

9. Headache in a mature athlete

10. Thoracic pain limiting a patient's secretarial work and sport

11. Bilateral shoulder pain in a 16 year old long-distance swimmer

12. Medial collateral ligament repair in a professional ice hockey player

13. Patellofemoral pain in a professional tennis player

14. Self-management guided by directional preference and centralization in a patient with low back and leg pain

15. Craniovertebral dysfunction following a motor vehicle accident

16.A judge's fractured radius with metal fixation following an accident

17. A university student with chronic facial pain

18. Adolescent hip pain

19. A software programmer and sportsman with low back pain and sciatica

20.An elderly woman 'trapped within her own home' by groin pain

21. Chronic peripartum pelvic pain

22. Acute on chronic low back pain

23. A non-musculoskeletal disorder masquerading as a musculoskeletal disorder

24. Forearm pain preventing leisure activities

Section 3: Theroy and development

25. Educational theory and principles related to learning clinical reasoning

26. Improving clinical reasoning in manual therapy

Appendix 1: Reflective diary

Appendix 2: Self-reflection worksheet

Index





