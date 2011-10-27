Clinical Radiation Oncology
3rd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
First Prize winner, Oncology Book Category, British Medical Association 2012 Medical Book Competition
Key Features
- Deepen your knowledge with a comprehensive, clinical approach to the scientific foundations of radiation oncology and general oncology as well as state-of-the-art techniques and modalities.
- Implement a multidisciplinary, "team care" approach to providing intricate treatment plans for patients, often in conjunction with medical oncologists, and surgeons.
- Broaden your understanding of the basic biology of the disease processes.
- Examine the therapeutic management of specific disease sites based on single-modality and combined-modality approaches.
- Quickly and easily find critical information thanks to an easily accessible, full-color design with over 800 color figures that clearly depict treatment techniques.
Table of Contents
SECTION I. SCIENTIFIC FOUNDATIONS OF RADIATION ONCOLOGY
Part A. RADIOBIOLOGY
Chapter 1. Biological Basis of Radiation Oncology
Chapter 2. Molecular and Cellular Biology
Chapter 3. Dose Response Modifiers in Radiation Oncology
Chapter 4. Interaction of Chemotherapy and Radiation
Chapter 5. Biologics and Interactions with Radiation
Part B. PHYSICS
Chapter 6. Radiation Oncology Physics
Part C. RELATED CANCER DISCIPLINES
Chapter 7. Surgical Principles
Chapter 8. Principles of Chemotherapy
Chapter 9. Imaging in Oncology
Chapter 10. Nuclear Medicine
Chapter 11. Health Services Research in Radiation Oncology: Toward Achieving the Achievable for Patients with Cancer
Chapter 12. Statistics and Clinical Trials
SECTION II. TECHNIQUES AND MODALITIES
Chapter 13. Brachytherapy
Chapter 14. Conformal Therapy: Treatment Planning, Treatment Delivery, and Clinical Results
Chapter 15. Intraoperative Irradiation
Chapter 16. Stereotactic Irradiation: Linear Accelerator and Gamma Knife
Chapter 17. Total Body Irradiation
Chapter 18. Charged Particle Radiotherapy
Chapter 19. Neutron Radiotherapy
Chapter 20. Hyperthermia
Chapter 21. Targeted Radionuclide Therapy
Chapter 22. Palliation of Metastases: Bone, Spinal Cord, Brain, Liver
SECTION III. DISEASE SITES
Part A. CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM TUMORS OVERVIEW
Chapter 23. Low-Grade Gliomas
Chapter 24. High-Grade Gliomas
Chapter 25. Meningioma, Ependymoma and Other Adult Brain Tumors
Chapter 26. Pituitary Tumors
Chapter 27. Spinal Tumors
Chapter 28. Orbital, Ocular, and Optic Nerve Tumors
Part B. HEAD AND NECK TUMORS OVERVIEW
Chapter 29. Oral Cavity
Chapter 30. Oropharyngeal Cancer
Chapter 31. Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma
Chapter 32. Larynx and Hypopharnyx Cancer
Chapter 33. Sinonasal Cancer
Chapter 34. Salivary Gland Cancer
Chapter 35. Thyroid Cancer
Chapter 36. Squamous Cell Carcinoma Metastatic to the Neck from an Unknown Head and Neck Primary Site
Chapter 37. Management of the Neck
Chapter 38. Cutaneous Carcinoma
Chapter 39. Melanoma
Part C. THORACIC NEOPLASMS OVERVIEW
Chapter 40. Small Cell Lung Cancer
Chapter 41. Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer
Chapter 42. Cancer of the Esophagus
Chapter 43. Uncommon Thoracic Malignancies
Part D. GASTROINTESTINAL TUMORS OVERVIEW
Chapter 44. Stomach Cancer
Chapter 45. Pancreatic Cancer
Chapter 46. Hepatobiliary Tumors
Chapter 47. Colon Cancer
Chapter 48. Rectal Cancer
Chapter 49. Anal Carcinoma
Part E. GENITOURINARY TUMORS OVERVIEW
Chapter 50. Prostate Cancer
Chapter 51. Bladder Cancer
Chapter 52. Testicular Cancer
Chapter 53. Kidney and Ureteral Carcinoma
Chapter 54. Penile Cancer
Part F. GYNECOLOGIC TUMORS OVERVIEW
Chapter 55. Cervical Cancer
Chapter 56. Endometrial Cancer
Chapter 57. Vulvar and Vaginal Carcinoma
Chapter 58. Ovarian Cancer
Part G. BREAST CANCER OVERVIEW
Chapter 59. Noninvasive Breast Cancer
Chapter 60. Breast Cancer: Stages I and II
Chapter 61. Breast Cancer: Stages T3 and T4 Locally Advanced and Inflammatory Breast Cancer and Postmastectomy Radiation Therapy
Part H. SARCOMA and BENIGN DISEASE
Chapter 62. Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Chapter 63. Radiotherapy of Non-malignant Diseases
Part I. CHILDHOOD CANCERS OVERVIEW
Chapter 64. Central Nervous System Tumors in Childhood
Chapter 65. Pediatric Soft Tissue Sarcomas
Chapter 66. Pediatric Sarcomas of Bone
Chapter 67. Wilm’s Tumor
Chapter 68. Retinoblastoma
Chapter 69. Neuroblastoma
Chapter 70. Leukemias and Lymphomas in Children
Chapter 71. Hodgkins
Chapter 72. Rare Tumors in Children
Part J. LYMPHOMA AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES OVERVIEW
Chapter 73. Hodgkin’s Disease
Chapter 74. Non-Hodgkin’s Disease
Chapter 75. Multiple Myeloma and other Plasma Cell Neoplasms
Chapter 76. Mycosis Fungoides
INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1660
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 27th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455726035
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437716375
About the Author
Leonard Gunderson
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor and Consultant, Department of Radiation Oncology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale, Arizona
Joel Tepper
Affiliations and Expertise
Hector MacLean Distinguished Professor of Cancer Research, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Reviews
"The previous editions of this comprehensive textbook of radiation oncology have been considered among the definitive resources for practicing and in-training radiation oncologists…This updated third edition should be a part of all radiation oncologists' reference libraries. It incorporates the pertinent scientific principles, technical aspects of treatment planning, and details of the diseases germane to the field of radiation oncology."
- James G. Douglas, MD, MS, Indiana University School of Medicine
5 Star - Doody's Rating, March 2013