Clinical Psychology in Action
1st Edition
A Collection of Case Studies
Description
Clinical Psychology in Action: A collection of case studies illustrates the range and diversity of modern clinical psychology practice, gives discussion material for students and practitioners of psychological therapy, and provides case materials for students of abnormal psychology.
The book is composed of 5 sections. Part 1 deals in the field of adult mental health, particularly the elderly. Part 2 contains cases of children and adolescents and their families. The third part describes work with the mentally handicapped. Part 4 presents work by clinical psychologists in medical settings such as neurological, orthopedic, rehabilitation, surgical, medical and primary care settings. The last part describes developments in clinical psychology practice in the area of service development and organizational planning.
The book will be of value to clinical psychologists, students, and teachers of psychology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Contributors
Part 1 Work in Adult Mental Health Settings
Introduction
1 Barbara and Simon: Conjoint Cognitive Therapy in the Treatment of Depression
2 Susan: Cognitive-Behavioral Treatment for Bulimia
3 Mrs Ahmed: An Eclectic Approach to Psychotherapy
4 Mrs James: Treating Agoraphobia
5 Phil: A Shoplifter with Compulsive Problems
6 Norman: Convergence of Physical, Social and Psychological Problems
7 Carol: Stopping Smoking in a Group
8 A Social Skills Group: Five Years of Follow-up
9 Albert: Treatment of Fear of Fecal Incontinence
10 Mrs Edwards: The Interaction of Physical Illness and Family Pathology
11 Brian: Living with Schizophrenia in the Community
12 Lilac Ward: Staff Training in a Rehabilitation Setting
Part 2 Working With Children and Adolescents
Introduction
13 Tom: Sex Role and Expectations
14 Keith: The Custard Pie Phobic
15 Christopher: Support for a Dying Child and his Family
16 David Adams: Family Therapy Using a Systems Approach
17 Preparing Children for Painful Hospital Procedures: Action Research
18 Steven: Psychological Support to a Long-Term Social Services Client
19 Lulu: The Treatment of Chronic Solvent Abuse by an Adolescent
20 Charlotte: Therapy with an Adolescent Using a Personal Construct Approach
21 Katie: Trichotillomania in an Adolescent Girl
Part 3 Working with People with Mental Handicaps
Introduction
22 John: Treating Stereotyped Behaviors
23 Martin: Using Microelectronic Technology with a Profoundly and Multiply Handicapped Child
24 Mary: Progress in Socialization
25 Charles: Meeting Extraordinary Needs in an Ordinary House
26 Helping Molly and Her Family
27 Sex Education for People with Mental Handicaps: A Staff Training Package
Part 4 Work in Medical Settings
Introduction
28 Mr Watkins: Investigation of a Head Injury
29 Mr Wood: The Effect of Practice on Naming in Aphasia
30 Sarah: Remediation of Apraxia Following an Anesthetic Accident
31 Catherine: Biofeedback Treatment of Recurrent Shoulder Dislocation
32 Neil: Learning to Live with Pain
33 Mrs Ellis: Frequent Attendance and Anxiety in a Primary Care Setting
34 Stress Management in the Treatment of Angina
35 Derek: Anxiety Management in a General Hospital Surgical Setting
36 Janet: Psychosexual Problems following Radical Surgery for Genital Cancer
37 Planning Psychological Care in a Burns Unit
38 Training for Health Visitors
Part 5 Service Development and Working with Organizations
Introduction
39 Caring, Professionalism and Management: Using what is Already Happening to Help Norcroft Hospital Change
40 Goal-Oriented Planning with Clients in Torbridge Social Services Department
41 Developing a Psychogeriatric Day Hospital
42 Systems Change in a Home for Old People
43 Penchester Community Education Project on Solvent Abuse
44 Glenwood Community Alcohol Team
45 Fernside District: Service Developments in Mental Handicap
References
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 1st June 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483183541