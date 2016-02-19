Clinical Psychology in Action: A collection of case studies illustrates the range and diversity of modern clinical psychology practice, gives discussion material for students and practitioners of psychological therapy, and provides case materials for students of abnormal psychology. The book is composed of 5 sections. Part 1 deals in the field of adult mental health, particularly the elderly. Part 2 contains cases of children and adolescents and their families. The third part describes work with the mentally handicapped. Part 4 presents work by clinical psychologists in medical settings such as neurological, orthopedic, rehabilitation, surgical, medical and primary care settings. The last part describes developments in clinical psychology practice in the area of service development and organizational planning. The book will be of value to clinical psychologists, students, and teachers of psychology.

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgments

Contributors

Part 1 Work in Adult Mental Health Settings

Introduction

1 Barbara and Simon: Conjoint Cognitive Therapy in the Treatment of Depression

2 Susan: Cognitive-Behavioral Treatment for Bulimia

3 Mrs Ahmed: An Eclectic Approach to Psychotherapy

4 Mrs James: Treating Agoraphobia

5 Phil: A Shoplifter with Compulsive Problems

6 Norman: Convergence of Physical, Social and Psychological Problems

7 Carol: Stopping Smoking in a Group

8 A Social Skills Group: Five Years of Follow-up

9 Albert: Treatment of Fear of Fecal Incontinence

10 Mrs Edwards: The Interaction of Physical Illness and Family Pathology

11 Brian: Living with Schizophrenia in the Community

12 Lilac Ward: Staff Training in a Rehabilitation Setting

Part 2 Working With Children and Adolescents

Introduction

13 Tom: Sex Role and Expectations

14 Keith: The Custard Pie Phobic

15 Christopher: Support for a Dying Child and his Family

16 David Adams: Family Therapy Using a Systems Approach

17 Preparing Children for Painful Hospital Procedures: Action Research

18 Steven: Psychological Support to a Long-Term Social Services Client

19 Lulu: The Treatment of Chronic Solvent Abuse by an Adolescent

20 Charlotte: Therapy with an Adolescent Using a Personal Construct Approach

21 Katie: Trichotillomania in an Adolescent Girl

Part 3 Working with People with Mental Handicaps

Introduction

22 John: Treating Stereotyped Behaviors

23 Martin: Using Microelectronic Technology with a Profoundly and Multiply Handicapped Child

24 Mary: Progress in Socialization

25 Charles: Meeting Extraordinary Needs in an Ordinary House

26 Helping Molly and Her Family

27 Sex Education for People with Mental Handicaps: A Staff Training Package

Part 4 Work in Medical Settings

Introduction

28 Mr Watkins: Investigation of a Head Injury

29 Mr Wood: The Effect of Practice on Naming in Aphasia

30 Sarah: Remediation of Apraxia Following an Anesthetic Accident

31 Catherine: Biofeedback Treatment of Recurrent Shoulder Dislocation

32 Neil: Learning to Live with Pain

33 Mrs Ellis: Frequent Attendance and Anxiety in a Primary Care Setting

34 Stress Management in the Treatment of Angina

35 Derek: Anxiety Management in a General Hospital Surgical Setting

36 Janet: Psychosexual Problems following Radical Surgery for Genital Cancer

37 Planning Psychological Care in a Burns Unit

38 Training for Health Visitors

Part 5 Service Development and Working with Organizations

Introduction

39 Caring, Professionalism and Management: Using what is Already Happening to Help Norcroft Hospital Change

40 Goal-Oriented Planning with Clients in Torbridge Social Services Department

41 Developing a Psychogeriatric Day Hospital

42 Systems Change in a Home for Old People

43 Penchester Community Education Project on Solvent Abuse

44 Glenwood Community Alcohol Team

45 Fernside District: Service Developments in Mental Handicap

References

Glossary

Index