Clinical Procedures in Veterinary Nursing - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702051104, 9780323675802

Clinical Procedures in Veterinary Nursing

3rd Edition

Authors: Victoria Aspinall
eBook ISBN: 9780323675802
eBook ISBN: 9780702058844
Paperback ISBN: 9780702051104
eBook ISBN: 9780702058820
eBook ISBN: 9780702058837
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 23rd January 2014
Page Count: 384
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

"..this book is also worth having close at hand for unfamiliar situation.." Reviewed by Fabienne Dethioux on behalf of Vet Nurses Today, March 2015

Key Features

  • All the principal basic procedures are covered

  • Uses a step-by-step ‘action/rationale’ approach for maximum clarity

  • Covers companion animals and exotic species

  • Never struggle to find definitive information on basic procedures again

  • A reference guide to best practice for both qualified and trainee veterinary nurses and veterinary technicians

Table of Contents

  • Handling and restraint

  • Measuring clinical parameters

  • Medical nursing procedures

  • Administration of fluid therapy

  • Provision of nutritional support

  • Anaesthetic procedures

  • Theatre practice

  • Surgical nursing procedures

  • First aid procedures

  • Diagnostic imaging

  • Diagnostic laboratory techniques

  • Treatment of exotic species

  • How to pass practical exams – new chapter

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780323675802
eBook ISBN:
9780702058844
Paperback ISBN:
9780702051104
eBook ISBN:
9780702058820
eBook ISBN:
9780702058837

About the Author

Victoria Aspinall

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired Lecturer in Veterinary Nursing, Hartpury College, Gloucester, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.