Clinical Procedures in Veterinary Nursing
3rd Edition
Authors: Victoria Aspinall
eBook ISBN: 9780323675802
eBook ISBN: 9780702058844
Paperback ISBN: 9780702051104
eBook ISBN: 9780702058820
eBook ISBN: 9780702058837
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 23rd January 2014
Page Count: 384
Description
"..this book is also worth having close at hand for unfamiliar situation.." Reviewed by Fabienne Dethioux on behalf of Vet Nurses Today, March 2015
Key Features
- All the principal basic procedures are covered
- Uses a step-by-step ‘action/rationale’ approach for maximum clarity
- Covers companion animals and exotic species
- Never struggle to find definitive information on basic procedures again
- A reference guide to best practice for both qualified and trainee veterinary nurses and veterinary technicians
Table of Contents
- Handling and restraint
- Measuring clinical parameters
- Medical nursing procedures
- Administration of fluid therapy
- Provision of nutritional support
- Anaesthetic procedures
- Theatre practice
- Surgical nursing procedures
- First aid procedures
- Diagnostic imaging
- Diagnostic laboratory techniques
- Treatment of exotic species
- How to pass practical exams – new chapter
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 23rd January 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323675802
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702058844
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702051104
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702058820
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702058837
About the Author
Victoria Aspinall
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Lecturer in Veterinary Nursing, Hartpury College, Gloucester, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.