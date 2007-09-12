Clinical Procedures in Primary Eye Care - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750688963, 9780702039249

Clinical Procedures in Primary Eye Care

3rd Edition

Authors: David Elliott
eBook ISBN: 9780702039249
Paperback ISBN: 9780750688963
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 12th September 2007
Page Count: 368
Description

The third edition has been completely revised and updated and is linked with an accompanying website containing large numbers of video-clips and photographs to help explain how tests should be used and to describe the variations in appearance of the normal eye. Simply register at http//evolve.elsevier.com/Elliott/eyecare as a student for your free access. In addition, the book includes an invaluable colour plate section, many additional two-colour line diagrams and a new chapter on systemic health screening and general medical testing.

Key Features

  • Exceptionally clear, down-to-earth and practical
  • Written by internationally renowned lecturers and clinical researchers
  • Covers all the principal procedures used in a primary eye care setting
  • Step-by-step instructions given for each stage in every procedure
  • Each procedure is clearly and concisely explained and supported by research evidence
  • A large number of supporting photographs, diagrams and video clips

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702039249
Paperback ISBN:
9780750688963

About the Author

David Elliott

David B. Elliott Professor of Clinical Vision Science Bradford School of Optometry University of Bradford RICHMOND ROAD BRADFORD BD7 1DP UNITED KINGDOM D.Elliott1@bradford.ac.uk

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Optometry, University of Bradford, UK

Reviews

"The contributors and editor have produced a very well organized, direct, simply written, meticulously indexed textbook. Their attention to detail is remarkable...Given the high prevalence of ocular anomalies among optometrists and optometry students, this kind of practical advice would be most welcome."
Optometry and Vision Science, July 2009

