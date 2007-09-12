Clinical Procedures in Primary Eye Care
3rd Edition
Description
The third edition has been completely revised and updated and is linked with an accompanying website containing large numbers of video-clips and photographs to help explain how tests should be used and to describe the variations in appearance of the normal eye. Simply register at http//evolve.elsevier.com/Elliott/eyecare as a student for your free access. In addition, the book includes an invaluable colour plate section, many additional two-colour line diagrams and a new chapter on systemic health screening and general medical testing.
Key Features
- Exceptionally clear, down-to-earth and practical
- Written by internationally renowned lecturers and clinical researchers
- Covers all the principal procedures used in a primary eye care setting
- Step-by-step instructions given for each stage in every procedure
- Each procedure is clearly and concisely explained and supported by research evidence
- A large number of supporting photographs, diagrams and video clips
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
- Published:
- 12th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039249
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750688963
About the Author
David Elliott
David B. Elliott Professor of Clinical Vision Science Bradford School of Optometry University of Bradford RICHMOND ROAD BRADFORD BD7 1DP UNITED KINGDOM D.Elliott1@bradford.ac.uk
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Optometry, University of Bradford, UK
Reviews
"The contributors and editor have produced a very well organized, direct, simply written, meticulously indexed textbook. Their attention to detail is remarkable...Given the high prevalence of ocular anomalies among optometrists and optometry students, this kind of practical advice would be most welcome."
Optometry and Vision Science, July 2009