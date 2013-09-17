Clinical Procedures in Primary Eye Care
4th Edition
Expert Consult: Online and Print
Description
Clinical Procedures in Primary Eye Care helps you master all of the knowledge you need to support today's growing optometric patient population. Ideal for students and practitioners alike, this well-organized, accessibly written optometry reference takes a simple, step-by-step approach to describing the commonly used primary eye care procedures you'll encounter.
Key Features
- Effectively diagnose and manage your patients with succinct descriptions of today's most frequently encountered optometric techniques, supported by research evidence.
- Visualize procedures and eye disorders as clearly as possible through full-color photographs, eye diagrams, and color plates.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Evidence-based eye examinations - David B Elliott
1.1 Evidence-based optometry
1.2. "Screen everybody, so I don’t miss any glaucoma": is this reasonable?
1.3. Primary eye care examination formats
1.4 References
Chapter 2. Communication Skills - David B Elliott
2.1 Turning anxious patients into satisfied ones
2.2 Record cards and recording
2.3 The case history
2.4 Discussion of diagnoses and management plan
2.5 Recording diagnoses and management plans.
2.6 Patient information provision
2.7 Referral letter or report.
Chapter 3. Assessment of Visual Function - David Elliott & John Flanagan
3.1. Differential diagnosis information from other assessments
3.2. Distance visual acuity
3.3. Near visual acuity (and near vision adequacy)
3.4. Central visual field screening
3.5. Central visual field analysis
3.6. Peripheral suprathreshold visual field screening
3.7. Central 10 degree visual field analysis
3.8. Visual field assessment for drivers
3.9. Gross visual field screening
3.10 Congenital colour vision
3.11 Acquired colour vision
3.12 Contrast sensitivity
3.13 Disability glare
3.14 Potential vision assessment
3.15 Assessment of macular function
3.16 References
Chapter 4. Refraction and Prescribing - David B Elliott
4.1. Differential diagnosis information from other assessments
4.2. Focimetry
4.3. Interpupillary distance (PD)
4.4. Phoropter or trial frame?
4.5. Objective refraction
4.6. Monocular Subjective Refraction
4.7. Best vision sphere (Maximum plus to maximum VA; MPMVA)
4.8. Best Vision Sphere (The plus/minus technique)
4.9. Duochrome (or Bichrome) Test
4.10. Assessment of astigmatism
4.11. Binocular balancing
4.12. Binocular subjective refraction
4.13. Cycloplegic refraction
4.14. The reading addition.
4.15. Prescribing
Chapter 5. Contact Lens Assessment - Catharine Chisholm and Craig A Woods
5.1 Contact Lens fitting
5.2. Pre-fitting case history
5.3. Corneal diameter, pupil and lid aperture measurement
5.4. Corneal topography
5.6. Preliminary slit lamp biomicroscopy and tear film assessment
5.7. Soft contact lens fitting
5.8. Spherical soft lens trial lens selection
5.9. Spherical soft lens fit assessment
5.10. Toric soft lens fitting
5.11. Presbyopic soft lens fitting
5.12. Fitting RGP contact lenses
5.13. Patient instruction for contact lens care
5.14. Contact lens aftercare
Chapter 6. Assessment of binocular vision and accommodation - Brendan Barrett
6.1. Relevant information from Case History & Assessments of Other Systems
6.2. The cover test
6.3. Other Tests for the Detection & Measurement of Heterotropia
6.4 Other tests for the Detection & Measurement of Heterophoria
6.5. Fixation disparity
6.6. Convergence ability: Near Point of Convergence (NPC) and Jump Convergence
6.7. Fusional reserves
6.8. Vergence Facility: prism flippers
6.9. Amplitude of accommodation
6.10. Accommodative Facility
6.11. Accommodation Accuracy
6.12. Accommodative convergence/ accommodation (AC/A) ratio
6.13. Suppression tests
6.14. Stereopsis
6.15. Motility Test and Other Tests for Diagnosing/Measuring Incomitancy
6.16. Identifying the Defective Muscle: Parks 3-Step Test
6.17. Assessment of Eye Movements
6.18. Consider Test Results in Combination
Chapter 7. Ocular Health Assessment - C. Lisa Prokopich, Patricia Hrynchak, David B Elliott & John Flanagan
7.1. Differential diagnosis information from other assessments
7.2. Examination of the anterior segment and ocular adnexa
7.3. Tear film & ocular surface assessment
7.4. Assessment of the lacrimal drainage system
7.5. Anterior chamber angle depth estimation
7.6. Gonioscopy
7.7. Tonometry
7.8. Instillation of diagnostic drugs
7.9. Pupil light reflexes
7.10. Fundus Examination, particularly the posterior pole
7.11 Optical Coherence Tomography
7.12. Fundus examination, particularly the peripheral retina
Chapter 8. Variations in Appearance of the Normal Eye - David B Elliott & Konrad Pesudovs
8.1. Anterior eye variations
8.2. Anterior eye changes in older patients
8.3. Lens and vitreous variations
8.4. Lens and vitreous changes in older patients
8.5. Optic nerve head variations
8.6. Fundus variations
8.7. Fundus changes in older patients
8.8. Peripheral fundus variations
8.9. Peripheral fundus changes in older patients
8.10. Myopic eyes
Chapter 9. Physical Examination Procedures - Patricia Hrynchak
9.1. Differential diagnosis information from other assessments
9.2. Lymphadenopathy in the head-neck region
9.3. Blood pressure measurement
9.4. Carotid artery assessment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2013
- Published:
- 17th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702052842
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702052866
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057670
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702051944
About the Author
David Elliott
David B. Elliott Professor of Clinical Vision Science Bradford School of Optometry University of Bradford RICHMOND ROAD BRADFORD BD7 1DP UNITED KINGDOM D.Elliott1@bradford.ac.uk
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Optometry, University of Bradford, UK
Reviews
"The chapters are well organized, the tables and figures are very useful, and the references are complete. Some chapters, especially Chapter 4, uses excellent colored images of various ocular conditions. This book certainly attains its goals as set out in the Preface and would be recommended to optometry students, residents, or practitioners wishing to review their clinical practice." Optometry and Vision Science, Vol. 91, No. 1, January 2014