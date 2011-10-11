Clinical Problems in Medicine and Surgery - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702034091, 9780702048814

Clinical Problems in Medicine and Surgery

3rd Edition

Authors: Peter Devitt Jonathan Mitchell Christian Hamilton-Craig
eBook ISBN: 9780702048814
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 11th October 2011
Page Count: 424
Description

Clinical Problems in Medicine and Surgery is a departure from traditional medical textbooks in that it deals with the real problems of clinical medicine through scenarios encountered in the emergency department, on the wards and in outpatient clinics. First published in 1992, the book has found great popularity with medical students, residents and interns about to experience, or already experiencing, the real world of medical practice.

The book comprises 55 real-life medical scenarios to illustrate important everyday principles in clinical medicine. For this new Third Edition the successful format of case presentation, interspersed with questions and answers, and a final synopsis of key material, has been retained, while new cases have been added and the many useful web-links updated. With the assistance of expert colleagues across three continents, each problem has been revised and updated. New images have been added which reflect the extensive changes in the field of minimally invasive diagnostics. Searching questions will guide the reader towards further self-directed learning.

This book does not purport to be an exhaustive text on clinical medicine. Nor is it a replacement for real-life clinical experience and the hands-on teaching of expert clinicians. It is designed rather as a wide-ranging source of information and a practical aid to the management of clinical problems. The authors hope it will instil in the reader a real sense of excitement and curiosity towards further learning.

Key Features

• A highly praised book that tackles important medical and surgical topics from a problem-oriented angle.
• Adopts a case scenario approach which will encourage critical thinking and develop problem-solving skills.
• The cases cover all common and important problems likely to face the newly-qualified doctor in the casualty department, on the wards or in the clinic.
• The questions although set in the context of the case are designed to test the reader’s overall understanding of the most relevant aspects of each topic.
• Well-illustrated with clinical photographs, pathological images and radiological scans and x-rays.

Table of Contents

THE PROBLEMS

1 Difficulties with post-operative fluid balance in a 58 year old man

2 Postoperative fever

3 Postoperative hypotension

4 Confusion in the post-op ward

5 Swelling in the neck in a 58 year old man

6 A 55 year old woman with hypertension

7 A young woman with abnormal vaginal bleeding

8 A scrotal swelling in a 27-year-old man

9 A 63-year-old woman with a screen-detected abnormality

10 A 54-year old man with a high-voltage electrical conduction injury

11 Reflux in a 35-year-old man

12 Dysphagia and weight loss in a middle-aged man

13 Abdominal pain in a young woman

14 A woman with acute upper abdominal pain

15 Flank pain in a 60-year-old man

16 Lower abdominal pain in a 77-year-old woman

17 Nausea and constipation in an older woman

18 A lady with diarrhoea and abdominal pain

19 Rectal bleeding in a 45-year-old woman

20 Haematuria a 60-year-old man

 

22 Acute back pain in a 75-year-old man

23 A 59-year-old man with calf pain

24 Acute leg pain in a 73-year-old man

25 A 68-year-old woman with a leg ulcer

26 A 41-year-old man involved in a car crash

27 Management of Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS)

28 Breathlessness in a young female

29 A 25-year-old woman with chest pain and breathlessness

30 Recurrent collapse in a 56-year-old truck driver

31 A 68-year-old woman with breathlessness and yellow sputum

32 Persistent cough in a young woman

33 Cough, dyspnoea and fever in a 55 year old man

34 Breathlessness and weight loss in a 58-year-old man

35 A 35-year-old woman vomiting blood

36 A young woman with jaundice

37 A 47 year-old man with lethargy and hypertension

38 A 35-year-old woman with hypertension

39 A young man with depressed conscious state and seizures

40 A middle-aged man with sudden visual loss

41 "Jack has leg weakness"

42 Fall during a fishing weekend

43 An unwell young man in the emergency room

44 A 68 year-old female with a left hemiplegia following a conscious collapse

45 A 31-year-old woman with vertigo

46 A 31-year-old man with sudden onset headache and vomiting

47 Fatigue and bruising in a teenager

48 Severe dehydration in a young woman

49 A woman with palpitations

50 A collapsed, breathless woman

51 Management of a young man who is HIV positive

52 Back and leg pain in a middle-aged man

53 Back and leg pain in a middle-aged man

54 A listless 45-year-old man

55 A 74 year old man with confusion and oliguria

About the Author

Peter Devitt

Affiliations and Expertise

Professorial Surgical Unit, University of Adelaide and Royal Adelaide Hospital, Adelaide, Australia

Jonathan Mitchell

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Hepatologist, South West Liver Unit, Plymouth, UK

Christian Hamilton-Craig

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Cardiologist, Cardiac Imaging, The Prince Charles Hospital; Consultant Cardiologist, Heart Care Partners, Mater Private Hospital; Senior Lecturer, University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia; Assistant Professor of Radiology, University of Washington, Seattle, USA

