Clinical Problems in Medicine and Surgery
3rd Edition
Clinical Problems in Medicine and Surgery is a departure from traditional medical textbooks in that it deals with the real problems of clinical medicine through scenarios encountered in the emergency department, on the wards and in outpatient clinics. First published in 1992, the book has found great popularity with medical students, residents and interns about to experience, or already experiencing, the real world of medical practice.
The book comprises 55 real-life medical scenarios to illustrate important everyday principles in clinical medicine. For this new Third Edition the successful format of case presentation, interspersed with questions and answers, and a final synopsis of key material, has been retained, while new cases have been added and the many useful web-links updated. With the assistance of expert colleagues across three continents, each problem has been revised and updated. New images have been added which reflect the extensive changes in the field of minimally invasive diagnostics. Searching questions will guide the reader towards further self-directed learning.
This book does not purport to be an exhaustive text on clinical medicine. Nor is it a replacement for real-life clinical experience and the hands-on teaching of expert clinicians. It is designed rather as a wide-ranging source of information and a practical aid to the management of clinical problems. The authors hope it will instil in the reader a real sense of excitement and curiosity towards further learning.
• A highly praised book that tackles important medical and surgical topics from a problem-oriented angle.
• Adopts a case scenario approach which will encourage critical thinking and develop problem-solving skills.
• The cases cover all common and important problems likely to face the newly-qualified doctor in the casualty department, on the wards or in the clinic.
• The questions although set in the context of the case are designed to test the reader’s overall understanding of the most relevant aspects of each topic.
• Well-illustrated with clinical photographs, pathological images and radiological scans and x-rays.
THE PROBLEMS
1 Difficulties with post-operative fluid balance in a 58 year old man
2 Postoperative fever
3 Postoperative hypotension
4 Confusion in the post-op ward
5 Swelling in the neck in a 58 year old man
6 A 55 year old woman with hypertension
7 A young woman with abnormal vaginal bleeding
8 A scrotal swelling in a 27-year-old man
9 A 63-year-old woman with a screen-detected abnormality
10 A 54-year old man with a high-voltage electrical conduction injury
11 Reflux in a 35-year-old man
12 Dysphagia and weight loss in a middle-aged man
13 Abdominal pain in a young woman
14 A woman with acute upper abdominal pain
15 Flank pain in a 60-year-old man
16 Lower abdominal pain in a 77-year-old woman
17 Nausea and constipation in an older woman
18 A lady with diarrhoea and abdominal pain
19 Rectal bleeding in a 45-year-old woman
20 Haematuria a 60-year-old man
22 Acute back pain in a 75-year-old man
23 A 59-year-old man with calf pain
24 Acute leg pain in a 73-year-old man
25 A 68-year-old woman with a leg ulcer
26 A 41-year-old man involved in a car crash
27 Management of Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS)
28 Breathlessness in a young female
29 A 25-year-old woman with chest pain and breathlessness
30 Recurrent collapse in a 56-year-old truck driver
31 A 68-year-old woman with breathlessness and yellow sputum
32 Persistent cough in a young woman
33 Cough, dyspnoea and fever in a 55 year old man
34 Breathlessness and weight loss in a 58-year-old man
35 A 35-year-old woman vomiting blood
36 A young woman with jaundice
37 A 47 year-old man with lethargy and hypertension
38 A 35-year-old woman with hypertension
39 A young man with depressed conscious state and seizures
40 A middle-aged man with sudden visual loss
41 "Jack has leg weakness"
42 Fall during a fishing weekend
43 An unwell young man in the emergency room
44 A 68 year-old female with a left hemiplegia following a conscious collapse
45 A 31-year-old woman with vertigo
46 A 31-year-old man with sudden onset headache and vomiting
47 Fatigue and bruising in a teenager
48 Severe dehydration in a young woman
49 A woman with palpitations
50 A collapsed, breathless woman
51 Management of a young man who is HIV positive
52 Back and leg pain in a middle-aged man
54 A listless 45-year-old man
55 A 74 year old man with confusion and oliguria
Peter Devitt
Professorial Surgical Unit, University of Adelaide and Royal Adelaide Hospital, Adelaide, Australia
Jonathan Mitchell
Consultant Hepatologist, South West Liver Unit, Plymouth, UK
Christian Hamilton-Craig
Consultant Cardiologist, Cardiac Imaging, The Prince Charles Hospital; Consultant Cardiologist, Heart Care Partners, Mater Private Hospital; Senior Lecturer, University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia; Assistant Professor of Radiology, University of Washington, Seattle, USA