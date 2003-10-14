Clinical Problem Solving in Prosthodontics

Professor David Bartlett is Head of Prosthodontics at Kings College London Dental Institute. His research interest in tooth wear, particularly dental erosion, began with his PhD completed in 1995 which investigated the relationship between reflux disease and dental erosion. David has published over 70 research articles on dental erosion and other restorative subjects in National and International dental and medical journals. He has supervised four PhD’s, 20 MSc’s and been successfully awarded nearly half a million pounds in grant income. David has written three books and a number of chapters on prosthodontics.