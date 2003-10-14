Clinical Problem Solving in Prosthodontics
1st Edition
Description
This practical resource addresses a range of clinical problems in prosthetic dentistry and provides a step-by-step guide to differential diagnosis and treatment planning. Emphasizing clinical-problem solving, it helps readers combine different dental procedures into a rational plan of treatment for patients who may have a number of different dental problems that require attention.
Key Features
- Focuses on clinical problem-solving in prosthodontics.
- Offers practical help with treatment planning, guiding the reader through the process of decision-making.
- Covers some of the most important areas of clinical practice for the average dentist — including crowns, bridges, veneers, and implant-supported restorations.
- Provides colorful illustrations throughout to reinforce content.
Table of Contents
- Discoloured teeth: Cases A and B
2. Failing crowns: Cases C and D
3. Occlusion: Case E
4. Tooth wear: Case F
5. Shortened teeth: Case G
6. Tooth wear: Case H
7. Posts: Case I
8. Bridge design: Case J and K
9. Single missing anterior teeth: Case L
10. Single missing posterior teeth: Case M
11. Missing anterior teeth: Case N
12. Missing posterior teeth: Case O
13. Overdentures: Case P
14. Edentulous maxilla: Cases Q and U
15. Complete dentures: Case R
16. Failed crown and bridge: Cases S and T
Details
- No. of pages:
- 104
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2004
- Published:
- 14th October 2003
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443072826
About the Author
David Bartlett
Professor David Bartlett is Head of Prosthodontics at Kings College London Dental Institute. His research interest in tooth wear, particularly dental erosion, began with his PhD completed in 1995 which investigated the relationship between reflux disease and dental erosion. David has published over 70 research articles on dental erosion and other restorative subjects in National and International dental and medical journals. He has supervised four PhD’s, 20 MSc’s and been successfully awarded nearly half a million pounds in grant income. David has written three books and a number of chapters on prosthodontics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Prosthodontics/Honorary Consultant in Restorative Dentistry, Head of Prosthodontics, Kings College London Dental Institute, Guy’s Hospital, London, UK