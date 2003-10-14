Clinical Problem Solving in Prosthodontics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443072826

Clinical Problem Solving in Prosthodontics

1st Edition

Authors: David Bartlett
Paperback ISBN: 9780443072826
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 14th October 2003
Page Count: 104
Description

This practical resource addresses a range of clinical problems in prosthetic dentistry and provides a step-by-step guide to differential diagnosis and treatment planning. Emphasizing clinical-problem solving, it helps readers combine different dental procedures into a rational plan of treatment for patients who may have a number of different dental problems that require attention.

Key Features

  • Focuses on clinical problem-solving in prosthodontics.
  • Offers practical help with treatment planning, guiding the reader through the process of decision-making.
  • Covers some of the most important areas of clinical practice for the average dentist — including crowns, bridges, veneers, and implant-supported restorations.
  • Provides colorful illustrations throughout to reinforce content.

Table of Contents

  1. Discoloured teeth: Cases A and B
    2. Failing crowns: Cases C and D
    3. Occlusion: Case E
    4. Tooth wear: Case F
    5. Shortened teeth: Case G
    6. Tooth wear: Case H
    7. Posts: Case I
    8. Bridge design: Case J and K
    9. Single missing anterior teeth: Case L
    10. Single missing posterior teeth: Case M
    11. Missing anterior teeth: Case N
    12. Missing posterior teeth: Case O
    13. Overdentures: Case P
    14. Edentulous maxilla: Cases Q and U
    15. Complete dentures: Case R
    16. Failed crown and bridge: Cases S and T

Details

No. of pages:
104
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443072826

About the Author

David Bartlett

Professor David Bartlett is Head of Prosthodontics at Kings College London Dental Institute. His research interest in tooth wear, particularly dental erosion, began with his PhD completed in 1995 which investigated the relationship between reflux disease and dental erosion. David has published over 70 research articles on dental erosion and other restorative subjects in National and International dental and medical journals. He has supervised four PhD’s, 20 MSc’s and been successfully awarded nearly half a million pounds in grant income. David has written three books and a number of chapters on prosthodontics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Prosthodontics/Honorary Consultant in Restorative Dentistry, Head of Prosthodontics, Kings College London Dental Institute, Guy’s Hospital, London, UK

