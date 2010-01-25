The latest edition of this popular book continues to provide a highly visual step-by-step guide to the practical management of a wide variety of presentations seen in clinical dental practice.



Containing over 350 high-quality photographs, line artworks and tables, Clinical Problem Solving in Dentistry is written in an easy-to read ‘how to’ style and contains a large number of real life clinical cases carefully presented to maximise learning outcomes for the reader.



Covering all core aspects of practice, Clinical Problem Solving in Dentistry, 3rd editionwill be of value to all general dental practitioners, both qualified and in training.