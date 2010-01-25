Clinical Problem Solving in Dentistry - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780443067846, 9780702064074

Clinical Problem Solving in Dentistry

3rd Edition

Editors: Edward Odell
Paperback ISBN: 9780443067846
eBook ISBN: 9780702064074
eBook ISBN: 9780702044076
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 25th January 2010
Page Count: 352
Description

The latest edition of this popular book continues to provide a highly visual step-by-step guide to the practical management of a wide variety of presentations seen in clinical dental practice.

Containing over 350 high-quality photographs, line artworks and tables, Clinical Problem Solving in Dentistry is written in an easy-to read ‘how to’ style and contains a large number of real life clinical cases carefully presented to maximise learning outcomes for the reader.

Covering all core aspects of practice, Clinical Problem Solving in Dentistry, 3rd editionwill be of value to all general dental practitioners, both qualified and in training.

Key Features

  • More than 350 colour illustrations, artworks and tables present clinical, diagnostic and practical information in an easy-to-follow manner
  • Designed to help the reader reorganise their knowledge into a clinically useful format
  • Explores treatment alternatives and evaluates their advantages and disadvantages
  • Integrates material from all the dental specialties in order to cover the full range of problems which will be seen in practice
  • Practical approach to the subject makes learning especially easy

    About the Editor

    Edward Odell

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor of Oral Pathology and Medicine, King’s College London; Honorary Consultant in Oral Pathology, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London

