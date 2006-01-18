Clinical Practice in Correctional Medicine
2nd Edition
Description
Written and edited by 40 practitioners in prison systems and public health from all over the USA, this critically acclaimed text comprehensively covers the medical issues specific to the correctional setting—essential, practical information not available in other books. It explores all major areas of correctional medicine, from intake to hospice care—including clinical management of diseases common among the incarcerated, ethical concerns, organization of health services delivery, patient-provider relations, legal issues, and more. The 2nd Edition delivers completely new sections on nursing and emergency services in the correctional setting, as well as new chapters on hepatitis C, geriatric care, end-of-life care, telemedicine, and other timely subjects.
Key Features
- Explores important topics including direct clinical care, chronic and infectious disease prevention and care, women's health in correctional facilities, alcohol and drug abuse, emergencies, nursing issues, dental care, juvenile care, preventive health issues, quality improvement, ethical and legal issues, and end-of-life care.
- Covers all major areas of mental health care, including suicide prevention, outpatient mental health programming, crisis intervention, and the behaviorally disordered patient.
- Offers chapters on sexually transmitted diseases and tuberculosis co-authored with representatives of the Centers for Disease Control, to provide reliable information on screening for these diseases consistent with national guidelines.
Table of Contents
I. The Correctional Physician
1. Doctors, Patients, and the History of Correctional Medicine
2. Challenges of Improving Quality in the Correctional Setting
3. Interaction between Correctional Staff and Health Care Providers in the Delivery of Health Care
4. Medical Ethics and Correctional Health Care
II. The Correctional Nurse
5. Correctional Nursing in Perspective
6. Nursing Primary Care
7. Nursing Chronic Care
8. Nursing Case Management
9. Nursing Emergency Services
10. Nursing Emergency Triage
11. Infirmary Nursing
III. Medical Issues in Corrections
12. Intake Evaluations in Prisons and Jails
13. Chronic Disease Management
14. Sick Call as Triage
15. Infirmary Care
16. The Hospital Secure Unit
IV. Infectious Diseases
17. Tuberculosis Screening
18. Tuberculosis in the Correctional Facility
19. Overview of STDs in Corrections Facilities
20. Epidemiology of Contagious and Infectious Diseases in Correctional Facilities
21. Overview of HIV Care
22. Use of Antiretroviral Agents in the Treatment of HIV
23. Hepatitis C in Corrections
V. Women’s Health Care
24. Care of the Pregnant Inmate
25. Women’s Health Care in the Incarcerated Setting
VI. Mental Health
26. Psychiatric Intake Screening
27. Mental Health Outpatient Services in Correctional Settings
28. Managing the Patient with an Acute Psychiatric Condition
29. Suicide Prevention in Correctional Facilities: An Overview
30. Psychiatric Nursing
31. Self-inflicted Injury
VII. Public Health
32. Preventive Health Issues for Individuals in Jails and Prisons
33. The Treatment of Alcohol and Other Drug Abstinence Programs
34. Methadone in Corrections
35. Desmoteric Medicine and the Public Health
36. Mortality in Prisons and Jails
37. Annual Health Examinations
VIII. Emergency Services
38. Emergency Medical Services
39. Trauma Care in Corrections
40. Emergency Mental Health Problems
41. Emergency Dental Problems in Corrections
42. Emergency Equipment Needs in Correctional Facilities
43. Emergency Triage
IX. Special Issues in Corrections
44. Quality Improvement Through Care Management
45. Performance Measurement of Medical Care Programs
46. Telemedicine in Correctional Facilities
47. Care of the Impaired and Disabled
48. Special Problems of Health Services for Juvenile Justice Programs
49. Legal Considerations in the Delivery of Health Care Services in Prisons and Jails
50. Geriatric Care in Correctional Facilities
51. End of Life Care in Prisons and Jails
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 18th January 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070478
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323032650