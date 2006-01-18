Clinical Practice in Correctional Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323032650, 9780323070478

Clinical Practice in Correctional Medicine

2nd Edition

Authors: Michael Puisis
eBook ISBN: 9780323070478
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323032650
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 18th January 2006
Page Count: 608
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Written and edited by 40 practitioners in prison systems and public health from all over the USA, this critically acclaimed text comprehensively covers the medical issues specific to the correctional setting—essential, practical information not available in other books. It explores all major areas of correctional medicine, from intake to hospice care—including clinical management of diseases common among the incarcerated, ethical concerns, organization of health services delivery, patient-provider relations, legal issues, and more. The 2nd Edition delivers completely new sections on nursing and emergency services in the correctional setting, as well as new chapters on hepatitis C, geriatric care, end-of-life care, telemedicine, and other timely subjects.

Key Features

  • Explores important topics including direct clinical care, chronic and infectious disease prevention and care, women's health in correctional facilities, alcohol and drug abuse, emergencies, nursing issues, dental care, juvenile care, preventive health issues, quality improvement, ethical and legal issues, and end-of-life care.
  • Covers all major areas of mental health care, including suicide prevention, outpatient mental health programming, crisis intervention, and the behaviorally disordered patient.
  • Offers chapters on sexually transmitted diseases and tuberculosis co-authored with representatives of the Centers for Disease Control, to provide reliable information on screening for these diseases consistent with national guidelines.

Table of Contents

I. The Correctional Physician

1. Doctors, Patients, and the History of Correctional Medicine

2. Challenges of Improving Quality in the Correctional Setting

3. Interaction between Correctional Staff and Health Care Providers in the Delivery of Health Care

4. Medical Ethics and Correctional Health Care


II. The Correctional Nurse

5. Correctional Nursing in Perspective

6. Nursing Primary Care

7. Nursing Chronic Care

8. Nursing Case Management

9. Nursing Emergency Services

10. Nursing Emergency Triage

11. Infirmary Nursing


III. Medical Issues in Corrections

12. Intake Evaluations in Prisons and Jails

13. Chronic Disease Management

14. Sick Call as Triage

15. Infirmary Care

16. The Hospital Secure Unit


IV. Infectious Diseases

17. Tuberculosis Screening

18. Tuberculosis in the Correctional Facility

19. Overview of STDs in Corrections Facilities

20. Epidemiology of Contagious and Infectious Diseases in Correctional Facilities

21. Overview of HIV Care

22. Use of Antiretroviral Agents in the Treatment of HIV

23. Hepatitis C in Corrections


V. Women’s Health Care

24. Care of the Pregnant Inmate

25. Women’s Health Care in the Incarcerated Setting



VI. Mental Health

26. Psychiatric Intake Screening

27. Mental Health Outpatient Services in Correctional Settings

28. Managing the Patient with an Acute Psychiatric Condition

29. Suicide Prevention in Correctional Facilities: An Overview

30. Psychiatric Nursing

31. Self-inflicted Injury


VII. Public Health

32. Preventive Health Issues for Individuals in Jails and Prisons

33. The Treatment of Alcohol and Other Drug Abstinence Programs

34. Methadone in Corrections

35. Desmoteric Medicine and the Public Health

36. Mortality in Prisons and Jails

37. Annual Health Examinations


VIII. Emergency Services

38. Emergency Medical Services

39. Trauma Care in Corrections

40. Emergency Mental Health Problems

41. Emergency Dental Problems in Corrections

42. Emergency Equipment Needs in Correctional Facilities

43. Emergency Triage


IX. Special Issues in Corrections

44. Quality Improvement Through Care Management

45. Performance Measurement of Medical Care Programs

46. Telemedicine in Correctional Facilities

47. Care of the Impaired and Disabled

48. Special Problems of Health Services for Juvenile Justice Programs

49. Legal Considerations in the Delivery of Health Care Services in Prisons and Jails

50. Geriatric Care in Correctional Facilities

51. End of Life Care in Prisons and Jails

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323070478
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323032650

About the Author

Michael Puisis

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.