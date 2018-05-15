Clinical Pharmacology

‘Invaluable reference book with a long, tried history. I would a have to say of all the books on this subject in my library (which includes the massive The Pharmacological Basis of Therapeutics), Bennett’s is the most frequently referenced. No surgery or pharmacy department worthy of the name should be without a copy of the book.’

‘Used this book for my prescribing very useful.’

‘This book is the best therapeutics pharmacology text I have come across. It is especially useful for prescribers and medical students as it has all the essentials you need to know about most drugs in use.’

‘This is an excellent pharmacology text book covering all the major therapeutic topics in a pleasantly readable fashion. The book covers many areas, including drug development and the pharmacokinetic aspects of drugs that are relevant to everyday prescribing, benefiting from the input of a great number of practising doctors with their accompanying years of clinical experience. The book contains numerous amusing references, which certainly managed to stimulate my interest in what can easily become a rather dull and complicated subject. I would highly recommend this book to clinical medical students and indeed to anyone in the medical profession.’