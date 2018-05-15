Clinical Pharmacology - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9780702073281, 9780702073304

Clinical Pharmacology

12th Edition

Authors: Morris Brown Pankaj Sharma Fraz Mir Peter Bennett
Paperback ISBN: 9780702073281
eBook ISBN: 9780702073304
eBook ISBN: 9780702073311
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th May 2018
Page Count: 720
Description

‘The very last thing a drug regulator wishes to be able to say is, like Lord Byron (1788-1824), on the publication of his poem Childe Harold’s Pilgrimage, ‘I awoke one morning and found myself famous.’

The twelfth edition of this long-established textbook of clinical pharmacology (first published in 1960) continues its fine tradition of balancing science and practice for improved evidence-based drug therapy and good prescribing in therapeutic settings increasingly complicated by intercurrent disease and polypharmacy.

Key Features

  • Coverage of all major therapeutic topics by body system.

  • Introductory sections give brief chapter synopses.

  • Case studies where relevant.

  • Covers the needs of the developing world with a focus on practical prescribing and health technology assessment.

  • Definition, tips, brief explanation boxes throughout.

  • Interesting histories, etymologies and provenances of terms throughout.

  • Entertaining footnotes throughout.

Table of Contents

Section 1: General

1 Clinical pharmacology

2 Topics in drug therapy

3 Discovery and development of drugs

4 Evaluation of drugs in humans

5 Health Technology Assessment

6 Regulation of medicines

7 Classification and naming of drugs

Section 2: From Pharmacology to Toxicology

8 General pharmacology

9 Unwanted effects and adverse drug reactions

10 Poisoning, overdose, antidotes

11 Drug dependence

Section 3: Infection and Inflammation

12 Chemotherapy of infections

13 Antibacterial drugs

14 Chemotherapy of bacterial infections

15 Viral, fungal, protozoal and helminthic infections

16 Drugs for inflammation and joint disease

17 Drugs and the skin

Section 4: Nervous System

18 Pain and analgesics

19 Anaesthesia and neuromuscular block

20 Psychotropic drugs

21 Neurological disorders - epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis

Section 5: Cardiorespiratory and Renal Systems

22 Cholinergic and antimuscarinic (anticholinergic) mechanisms and drugs

23 Adrenergic mechanisms and drugs

24 Arterial hypertension, angina pectoris, myocardial infarction and heart failure

25 Cardiac arrhythmia

26 Hyperlipidaemias

27 Kidney and genitourinary tract

28 Respiratory system

Section 6: Blood and Neoplastic Disease

29 Drugs and haemostasis

30 Cellular disorders and anaemias

31 Neoplastic disease and immunosuppression

Section 7: Gastrointestinal System

32 Oesophagus, stomach and duodenum

33 Intestines

34 Liver, biliary tract, pancreas

Section 8: Endocrine System, Metabolic Conditions

35 Adrenal corticosteroids, antagonists, corticotropin

36 Diabetes mellitus, insulin, oral antidiabetes agents, obesity

37 Thyroid hormones, antithyroid drugs

38 Hypothalamic, pituitary and sex hormones

39 Vitamins, calcium, bone

Details

No. of pages:
720
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780702073281
eBook ISBN:
9780702073304
eBook ISBN:
9780702073311

About the Author

Morris Brown

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Endocrine Hypertension, William Harvey Research Institute of the Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry, London, UK

Pankaj Sharma

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology and Director, Institute of Cardiovascular Research, Royal Holloway College, University of London; and Consultant Neurologist, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, UK.

Fraz Mir

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Clinical Pharmacologist, Division of Experimental Medicine and Immunotherapeutics, Department of Medicine, University of Cambridge, Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, UK

Peter Bennett

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Reader in Clinical Pharmacology, University of Bath, and Consultant Physician, Royal United Hospital, Bath, UK

Reviews

‘Invaluable reference book with a long, tried history. I would a have to say of all the books on this subject in my library (which includes the massive The Pharmacological Basis of Therapeutics), Bennett’s is the most frequently referenced. No surgery or pharmacy department worthy of the name should be without a copy of the book.’

‘Used this book for my prescribing very useful.’

‘This book is the best therapeutics pharmacology text I have come across. It is especially useful for prescribers and medical students as it has all the essentials you need to know about most drugs in use.’

‘This is an excellent pharmacology text book covering all the major therapeutic topics in a pleasantly readable fashion. The book covers many areas, including drug development and the pharmacokinetic aspects of drugs that are relevant to everyday prescribing, benefiting from the input of a great number of practising doctors with their accompanying years of clinical experience. The book contains numerous amusing references, which certainly managed to stimulate my interest in what can easily become a rather dull and complicated subject. I would highly recommend this book to clinical medical students and indeed to anyone in the medical profession.’

