Clinical Pharmacology
11th Edition
Description
A thorough knowledge of pharmacological and therapeutic principles is vital if drugs are to be used safely and effectively for increasingly informed patients. Those who clearly understand how drugs get into the body, how they produce their effects, what happens to them in the body, and how evidence of their therapeutic effect is assessed, will choose drugs more skilfully, and use them more safely and successfully than those who do not. Now in a fully revised 11th edition, Clinical Pharmacology is essential reading for undergraduate medical students, junior doctors and anyone concerned with evidence-based drug therapy.
Key Features
- Introductory first three sections cover general principles of clinical pharmacology; five subsequent sections cover drug treatment of disease, organised by body system
- Retains the highly approachable style set by the original author, Professor Laurence and appreciated by generations of readers
- Emphasis throughout is on evidence-based and safe drug prescribing
- The International Advisory Board ensures content reflects the needs of the developing world.
Table of Contents
Section 1 General. Clinical pharmacology. Topics in drug therapy. Discovery and development of drugs. Evaluation of drugs in humans. Official regulation of medicines. Classification of drugs and naming of drugs. Section 2 From Pharmacology to Toxicology. General pharmacology. Unwanted effects of drugs: adverse reactions. Poisoning, drug overdose, antidotes. Drug abuse. Section 3 Infection and Inflammation.. Chemotherapy of infections. Antibacterial drugs. Chemotherapy of bacterial infections. Viral, fungal, protozoal and helminthis infections. Drugs for inflammation and rheumatological disease. Drugs and the skin. Section 4 Nervous System. Pain and analgesics. Anaesthesia and neuromuscular block. Psycotropic drugs. Epilepsy, parkinsonism and allied conditions. Section 5 Cardiorespiratory and Renal Systems. Cholinergic and antimuscarinic (anticholinergic) mechanisms and drugs. Adrenergic mechanisms and drugs. Arterial hypertension, angina pectoris, myocardial infarction. Cardiac arrhythmia and heart failure. Hyperlipidaemias. Kidney and urinary tract. Respiratory system. Section 6 Blood and Neoplastic Disease. Drugs and haemostasis. Cellular disorders and anaemias. Neoplastic disease and immunosuppression. Section 7 Gastrointestinal System. Oesophagus, stomach and duodenum. Intestines. Liver, biliary tract and pancreas. Section 8 Endocrine System, Metabolic Conditions. Adrenal corticosteroids, antagonists, corticotrophin. Diabetes mellitus, insulin, oral antidiabetic agents, obesity. Thyroid hormones, antithyroid drugs. Hypothalmic, pituitary and sex hormones. Vitamins, calcium, bone.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 30th July 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702040849
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702051135
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702056581
About the Author
Morris Brown
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Endocrine Hypertension, William Harvey Research Institute of the Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry, London, UK
Peter Bennett
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Reader in Clinical Pharmacology, University of Bath, and Consultant Physician, Royal United Hospital, Bath, UK