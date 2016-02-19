Clinical Pharmacology in Obstetrics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723606529, 9781483193458

Clinical Pharmacology in Obstetrics

1st Edition

Editors: Peter Lewis
eBook ISBN: 9781483193458
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 23rd June 1983
Page Count: 406
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Clinical Pharmacology in Obstetrics presents an extensive examination of drug usage in pregnancy. It discusses the principles behind the adverse effects of drugs on the fetus. It addresses studies in the drug treatment of heart disease in pregnancy. Some of the topics covered in the book are the examination of pharmacokinetics in pregnancy; analgesia intake of pregnant women; drug treatment of gastrointestinal disorders; antibiotics and antimicrobial chemotherapy; anemia and hematinics of pregnant women, use of cytotoxic drugs; and treatment of threatened and recurrent abortion. The definition and description of antihypertensive drugs, therapy for asthma, and tocolytic therapy for pretern labor are fully covered. An in-depth account of the prophylactic treatment of idiopathic respiratory distress syndrome is provided. The drug treatment of thyroid and adrenal disease are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to description and effect of perinatal drugs on new born baby. Another section focuses on the treatment of renal disease. The book can provide useful information to obstetricians, doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

1. Drug Usage in Pregnancy

2. Pharmacokinetics in Pregnancy

3. Adverse Effects of Drugs on the Fetus

4. Anemia and Haematinics in Pregnancy

5. Analgesia in Pregnancy

6. Antibiotics and Antimicrobial Chemotherapy in Pregnancy

7. Drug Treatment of Heart Disease in Pregnancy

8. Anticoagulants in Pregnancy

9. Antihypertensive Treatment in Pregnancy

10. Drug Treatment of Gastrointestinal Disorders in Pregnancy

11. Therapy for Asthma in Pregnancy

12. Cytotoxic Drugs in Pregnancy

13. Treatment of Diabetes in Pregnancy

14. Treatment of Threatened and Recurrent Abortion

15. Tocolytic Therapy for Preterm Labor

16. Prophylactic Treatment of Idiopathic Respiratory Distress Syndrome

17. Drug Treatment of Thyroid and Adrenal Disease during Pregnancy

18. Bromocriptine, Hyperprolactinaemia and Pregnancy

19. Antiepileptic Drugs, Pregnancy and the Newborn

20. Treatment of Renal Disease in Pregnancy

21. Prostaglandins in Pregnancy

22. Oxytocic Drugs in Labor

23. Analgesia in Labor

24. Effect of Perinatal Drugs on the Newborn Baby

25. Drugs and Breastfeeding

Index

Details

No. of pages:
406
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483193458

About the Editor

Peter Lewis

Affiliations and Expertise

Materials Discipline, The Open University, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.