Clinical Pharmacology in Obstetrics
1st Edition
Description
Clinical Pharmacology in Obstetrics presents an extensive examination of drug usage in pregnancy. It discusses the principles behind the adverse effects of drugs on the fetus. It addresses studies in the drug treatment of heart disease in pregnancy. Some of the topics covered in the book are the examination of pharmacokinetics in pregnancy; analgesia intake of pregnant women; drug treatment of gastrointestinal disorders; antibiotics and antimicrobial chemotherapy; anemia and hematinics of pregnant women, use of cytotoxic drugs; and treatment of threatened and recurrent abortion. The definition and description of antihypertensive drugs, therapy for asthma, and tocolytic therapy for pretern labor are fully covered. An in-depth account of the prophylactic treatment of idiopathic respiratory distress syndrome is provided. The drug treatment of thyroid and adrenal disease are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to description and effect of perinatal drugs on new born baby. Another section focuses on the treatment of renal disease. The book can provide useful information to obstetricians, doctors, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
1. Drug Usage in Pregnancy
2. Pharmacokinetics in Pregnancy
3. Adverse Effects of Drugs on the Fetus
4. Anemia and Haematinics in Pregnancy
5. Analgesia in Pregnancy
6. Antibiotics and Antimicrobial Chemotherapy in Pregnancy
7. Drug Treatment of Heart Disease in Pregnancy
8. Anticoagulants in Pregnancy
9. Antihypertensive Treatment in Pregnancy
10. Drug Treatment of Gastrointestinal Disorders in Pregnancy
11. Therapy for Asthma in Pregnancy
12. Cytotoxic Drugs in Pregnancy
13. Treatment of Diabetes in Pregnancy
14. Treatment of Threatened and Recurrent Abortion
15. Tocolytic Therapy for Preterm Labor
16. Prophylactic Treatment of Idiopathic Respiratory Distress Syndrome
17. Drug Treatment of Thyroid and Adrenal Disease during Pregnancy
18. Bromocriptine, Hyperprolactinaemia and Pregnancy
19. Antiepileptic Drugs, Pregnancy and the Newborn
20. Treatment of Renal Disease in Pregnancy
21. Prostaglandins in Pregnancy
22. Oxytocic Drugs in Labor
23. Analgesia in Labor
24. Effect of Perinatal Drugs on the Newborn Baby
25. Drugs and Breastfeeding
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
- Published:
- 23rd June 1983
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193458
About the Editor
Peter Lewis
Affiliations and Expertise
Materials Discipline, The Open University, UK