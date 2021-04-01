Clinical Pharmacology During Pregnancy
2nd Edition
Description
Clinical Pharmacology During Pregnancy, Second Edition is written for clinicians, physicians, midwives, nurses, pharmacists and other medical professionals directly involved in the care of women during pregnancy. This book focuses on the impact of pregnancy on drug disposition and also includes coverage of treatments for diseases of specific body systems as well as essential content on dosing and efficacy. The second edition is completely revised with substantially expanded sections on ethics of pharmacological research in pregnancy and physiologic changes. New additions include patient reported outcomes in pregnancy, delivery and postnatal care and using pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic approaches to estimate maternal, placental and fetal dosing.
The broad range of this book encompasses analgesics, antiasthmatics, antidepressants, heart and circulatory drugs, vitamins and herbal supplements, and more. Topics in chemotherapy and substance abuse are covered, as are research issues, including clinical trial design and ethical considerations.
Key Features
- Uses an evidence-based approach for therapeutics during pregnancy
- Includes a summary of specific medications by indication with up-to-date information on dosing and efficacy in pregnancy for the given indication
- Updates each chapter and includes significant new sections on physiologic changes and ethics of pharmacological research in pregnancy
Readership
Anyone who is actively involved in the care of pregnant women, including obstetricians, residents in obstetrics, fellows in fetal maternal medicine, internists, general and family practitioners who provide care for women of reproductive age, pharmacists, midwives, nurse practitioners and physician assistants
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Physiologic Changes During Pregnancy
3. Impact of Pregnancy on Maternal Pharmacokinetics of Medications
4. Medications and the Breastfeeding Mother
5. Fetal Drug Therapy
6. Treating the Placenta: an Evolving Therapeutic Concept
7. What is Sufficient Evidence to Justify a Multicenter Phase 3 Randomized Controlled Trial in Obstetrics?
8. Ethics of Clinical Pharmacology Research in Pregnancy
9. Pharmacogenomics in Pregnancy
10. Analgesics and Anti-Inflammatory, General and Local Anesthetics and Muscle Relaxants
11. The Management of Asthma During Pregnancy
12. Updated Guidelines for the Management of Nausea and Vomiting of Pregnancy
13. Clinical Pharmacology of Anti-Infectives During Pregnancy
14. Chemotherapy in Pregnancy
15. Substance Use Disorders
16. Diabetes in Pregnancy
17. Cardiovascular Medications in Pregnancy
18. Antidepressants in Pregnancy
19. Uterine Contraction Agents and Tocolytics
20. Antenatal Thyroid Disease and Pharmacotherapy in Pregnancy
21. Dermatological Medications and Local Therapeutics
22. Vitamins, Minerals, Trace Elements, and Dietary Supplements
23. Herbs and Alternative Remedies
24. Envenomations and Antivenoms During Pregnancy
25. Gastrointestinal Disorders
About the Editors
Donald Mattison
Dr. Mattison also serves as Associate Director of the McLaughlin Centre for Population Health Risk Assessment at the University of Ottawa. He has held academic, clinical and research appointments, including; Senior Advisor to the Director of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, Medical Director of the March of Dimes; Dean of the Graduate School of Public Health at the University of Pittsburgh, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Interdisciplinary Toxicology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, and Director of Human Risk Assessment at the FDA National Center for Toxicological Research. Dr. Mattison earned a BA (Chemistry and Mathematics) from Augsburg College in Minneapolis, MN, an MS (Chemistry) from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA and a MD from the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University, New York, NY. His clinical training in Obstetrics and Gynecology was at the Sloane Hospital for Women in the Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in New York. His training in Pharmacology and Toxicology was at the National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD. In 1997, he was elected a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, in 1999, a Fellow of the New York Academy of Medicine, in 2000 a member of the Institute of Medicine, in 2005 Distinguished Alumni of Augsburg College and in 2009 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Risk Sciences International, Ottawa Canada and University of Ottawa, Ottawa Canada
Lee-Ann Halbert
Dr. Lee-Ann Halbert, EdD, JD, RN, MSN, NCSN, CNM, CNE, an Associate Professor of Nursing, joined the University of South Carolina Beaufort faculty in January 2018. Dr. Halbert came to the field of Nursing after finding practicing as an attorney was unfulfilling. In her time as a nurse, Dr. Halbert has focused on two specialties: Women’s Health Nursing and School Nursing. She has achieved national certification in both areas, enabling her to practice as a Certified Nurse-Midwife, and as a Nationally Certified School Nurse. Dr. Halbert has presented locally, regionally, and nationally to various Nursing and other health professional conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Nursing, University of South Carolina, Beaufort, Bluffton, SC, USA
