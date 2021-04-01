Clinical Pharmacology During Pregnancy

Dr. Mattison also serves as Associate Director of the McLaughlin Centre for Population Health Risk Assessment at the University of Ottawa. He has held academic, clinical and research appointments, including; Senior Advisor to the Director of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, Medical Director of the March of Dimes; Dean of the Graduate School of Public Health at the University of Pittsburgh, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Interdisciplinary Toxicology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, and Director of Human Risk Assessment at the FDA National Center for Toxicological Research. Dr. Mattison earned a BA (Chemistry and Mathematics) from Augsburg College in Minneapolis, MN, an MS (Chemistry) from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA and a MD from the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University, New York, NY. His clinical training in Obstetrics and Gynecology was at the Sloane Hospital for Women in the Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in New York. His training in Pharmacology and Toxicology was at the National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD. In 1997, he was elected a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, in 1999, a Fellow of the New York Academy of Medicine, in 2000 a member of the Institute of Medicine, in 2005 Distinguished Alumni of Augsburg College and in 2009 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine.