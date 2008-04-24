Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics of Hypertension, Volume 25
1st Edition
Handbook of Hypertension Series
Table of Contents
Section I: General considerations:
Classification of antihypertensive drugs and pharmacological considerations. Interaction of antihypertensive drugs with mechanisms of blood pressure regulation. Antihypertensive drugs: pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, metabolism, side effects and drug interactions. Antihypertensive drugs: hemodynamic effects.
Section II: Diuretics:
Thiazides and loop diuretics. Aldosterone antagonists
Section III: Centrally acting drugs:
Methyldopa and imidazolone agonists.
Section IV: Vasodilator drugs:
Alpha-blocking drugs. Calcium channel blockers. Potent vasodilators.
Section V: Beta-blocking agents:
Beta-adrenoceptor blocking drugs.
Section VI: Drugs acting on the renin-angiotensin system:
Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors. Angiotensin receptor blockers. Vasopeptidase inhibitors.
Section VII: Future prospects:
Novel agents in development.
Section VIII: Clinical trials:
The evidence-base for treatment of hypertension.
Section IX: Therapeutic strategies:
Combination therapy. Sequential monotherapy.
Section X: Special patient groups:
Pregnancy. The elderly. Hypertension and diabetes. Ethnic considerations in hypertension.
Description
This volume reviews comprehensively the present understanding of the clinical pharmacology and therapeutics of currently available antihypertensive agents. As fewer new molecules are entering development it becomes increasingly important to utilise existing drugs in a way that exploits their full potential through a greater understanding of their molecular biology and pharmacogenomics.
Key Features
- Volume in Handbook of Hypertension series.
- International range of expert contributors.
- Systematically reviews the clinical pharmacology of all the antihypertensive agents.
- Also covers treatment of hypertension in special patient goups.
- Includes covearge of latest clinical trials and prospects for the future.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2008
- Published:
- 24th April 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444517579
About the Authors
Gordan McInnes Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Cardiovascular and Medical Sciences, Gardiner Institute, Western Infirmary, Glasgow, UK Senior Lecturer/Honorary Consultant Physician