Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics of Hypertension - 1st Edition

Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics of Hypertension, Volume 25

1st Edition

Handbook of Hypertension Series

Authors: Gordan McInnes
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444517579
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th April 2008
Page Count: 608
Table of Contents

Section I: General considerations:

Classification of antihypertensive drugs and pharmacological considerations. Interaction of antihypertensive drugs with mechanisms of blood pressure regulation. Antihypertensive drugs: pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, metabolism, side effects and drug interactions. Antihypertensive drugs: hemodynamic effects.

Section II: Diuretics:

Thiazides and loop diuretics. Aldosterone antagonists

Section III: Centrally acting drugs:

Methyldopa and imidazolone agonists.

Section IV: Vasodilator drugs:

Alpha-blocking drugs. Calcium channel blockers. Potent vasodilators.

Section V: Beta-blocking agents:

Beta-adrenoceptor blocking drugs.

Section VI: Drugs acting on the renin-angiotensin system:

Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors. Angiotensin receptor blockers. Vasopeptidase inhibitors.

Section VII: Future prospects:

Novel agents in development.

Section VIII: Clinical trials:

The evidence-base for treatment of hypertension.

Section IX: Therapeutic strategies:

Combination therapy. Sequential monotherapy.

Section X: Special patient groups:

Pregnancy. The elderly. Hypertension and diabetes. Ethnic considerations in hypertension.

Description

This volume reviews comprehensively the present understanding of the clinical pharmacology and therapeutics of currently available antihypertensive agents. As fewer new molecules are entering development it becomes increasingly important to utilise existing drugs in a way that exploits their full potential through a greater understanding of their molecular biology and pharmacogenomics.

Key Features

  • Volume in Handbook of Hypertension series.

  • International range of expert contributors.

  • Systematically reviews the clinical pharmacology of all the antihypertensive agents.

  • Also covers treatment of hypertension in special patient goups.

  • Includes covearge of latest clinical trials and prospects for the future.

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444517579

About the Authors

Gordan McInnes Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Cardiovascular and Medical Sciences, Gardiner Institute, Western Infirmary, Glasgow, UK Senior Lecturer/Honorary Consultant Physician

