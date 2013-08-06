Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323188784, 9780323188791

Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 43-5

1st Edition

Authors: Katrina Mealey
eBook ISBN: 9780323188791
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323188784
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th August 2013
Description

A complete update on clinical pharmacology and therapeutics for the small animal practitioner! Topics will include regulatory aspects, pharmacokinetics and clinical practice, idiosyncratic drug toxicity, adverse drug interactions, feline deficiencies, antimicrobials, antibiotic treatment of resistant infections, outpatient analgesics, nutraceuticals, seizure management, immunosuppressive therapy, and much more!

About the Authors

Katrina Mealey Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, Pullman, WA

