Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 43-5
1st Edition
Authors: Katrina Mealey
eBook ISBN: 9780323188791
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323188784
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th August 2013
Description
A complete update on clinical pharmacology and therapeutics for the small animal practitioner! Topics will include regulatory aspects, pharmacokinetics and clinical practice, idiosyncratic drug toxicity, adverse drug interactions, feline deficiencies, antimicrobials, antibiotic treatment of resistant infections, outpatient analgesics, nutraceuticals, seizure management, immunosuppressive therapy, and much more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 6th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323188791
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323188784
About the Authors
Katrina Mealey Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, Pullman, WA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.