Clinical Periodontology for the Dental Hygienist - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323708418, 9780323708449

Clinical Periodontology for the Dental Hygienist

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Newman Gwen Essex Lory Laughter Satheesh Elangovan
Paperback ISBN: 9780323708418
eBook ISBN: 9780323708449
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 800
Description

The complete health-focused approach makes this a must-have instructional resource to support you throughout your Dental Hygiene educational program and beyond. Based on the trusted content in Newman and Carranza’s Clinical Periodontology, the most widely used periodontal textbook in the world, this resource provides the most up-to-date, complete, and essential information. The broad range of content covers everything from the biology of the periodontium – how it’s structured and the functions it serves, the new classification of periodontal disease, the link between periodontal disease and systemic health, and more. An extensive clinical section contains a complete guide to everything from procedure instrumentation to patient management at the point of care. Full color photos, illustrations, radiographs show how to perform periodontal procedures. Case based practice questions and skill evaluation checklists promote board-exam readiness. The clear instruction and health-focused approach provides support throughout the Dental Hygiene program and beyond.

Table of Contents

1. The Historical Background of Periodontology

PART 1: EVIDENCE-BASED PRACTICE
2. Evidence-Based Decision Making
3. Critical Thinking: Assessing Scientific Evidence

PART 2: BIOLOGICAL BASIS OF PERIODONTOLOGY
Normal Periodontium
4. Anatomy, Structure, and Function of the Periodontium
5. Aging and the Periodontium

Classification and Epidemiology of Periodontal Diseases
6. Classification of Diseases and Conditions Affecting the Periodontium
7. Fundamentals in the Methods of Periodontal Disease Epidemiology

Etiology of Periodontal Diseases
8. Periodontal Disease Pathogenesis and Genetics
9. Biofilm and Periodontal Microbiology and Molecular Biology
10. Resolution of Inflammation
11. Smoking and Periodontal Disease
12. The Role of Dental Calculus and Other Local Predisposing Factors

Relationship Between Periodontal Disease and Systemic Health
13. Influence of Systemic Conditions
14. Impact of Periodontal Infection on Systemic Health

Gingival Pathology
15. Defense Mechanisms of the Gingiva
16. Gingival Inflammation
17. Clinical Features of Gingivitis
18. Gingival Enlargement
19. Acute Gingival Infections
20. Gingival Disease in Childhood
21. Desquamative Gingivitis

Periodontal Pathology
22. The Periodontal Pocket and Associated Pathologies
23. Bone Loss and Patterns of Bone Destruction
24. Masticatory System Disorders that Influence the Periodontium
25. Chronic Periodontitis
26. Aggressive Periodontitis (Periodontitis Grade C)
27. Necrotizing Ulcerative Periodontitis
28. Pathology and Management of Periodontal Problems in Patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

PART 3: CLINICAL PERIODONTICS
Diagnosis, Prognosis, and Treatment Plan
29. Levels of Clinical Significance
30. Periodontal Examination and Diagnosis
31. Radiographic Aids in the Diagnosis of Periodontal Diseases
32. Clinical Risk Assessment
33. Determination of Prognosis
34. Treatment Planning and the Rationale for Periodontal Treatment
35. Electronic Dental Records and Decision Support Systems

Management of Patients with Special Needs
36. Periodontal Treatment of Medically Compromised Patients
37. Periodontal Therapy in the Female Patient
38. Periodontal Treatment for Older Adults
39. Treatment of Aggressive and Atypical Forms of Periodontitis

Diagnosis and Treatment of Periodontal Emergencies
40. Treatment of Acute Gingival Disease
41. Treatment of Periodontal Abscess

Nonsurgical Treatment
42. Phase I Periodontal Therapy
43. Plaque Biofilm Control for the Periodontal Patient
44. Breath Malodor
45. Scaling and Root Planing
46. Sonic and Ultrasonic Instrumentation and Irrigation
47. Systemic and Local Chemotherapeutic Therapy for Periodontal Diseases
48. Occlusion and Orthodontic Therapy

Surgical Treatment
49. Phase II Periodontal Therapy
50. General Principles and Types of Periodontal Surgery

Periodontal-Restorative Interrelationships
51. Preparation of the Periodontium for Restorative Dentistry
52. Restorative Interrelationships

Supportive Care and Results of Periodontal Treatment
53. Supportive Periodontal Treatment
54. Results of Periodontal Treatment

PART 4: ORAL IMPLANTOLOGY
Biology, Diagnosis, Biomechanics and Treatment Plan
55. Periimplant Anatomy, Biology, and Function
56. Clinical Evaluation and Imaging of the Implant Patient

Surgical Procedures and Complications
57. Basic Implant Surgical Procedures
58. Implant-Related Complications and Failures

Supportive Care and Results of Implant Treatment
59. Supportive Implant Treatment
60. Results of Implant Treatment

Appendix
Atlas of Periodontal Diseases

Details

About the Author

Michael Newman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Section of Periodontics, School of Dentistry, University of California, Los Angeles, CA

Gwen Essex

Lory Laughter

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Periodontics, Department of Dental Hygiene, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry, University of the Pacific, San Francisco, CA

Satheesh Elangovan

