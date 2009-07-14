Clinical Pediatric Neurology - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781416061854

Clinical Pediatric Neurology

6th Edition

A Signs and Symptoms Approach: Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Gerald Fenichel
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416061854
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th July 2009
Page Count: 432
Description

Clinical Pediatric Neurology, 6th Edition, by Gerald M. Fenichel, MD, offers you highly practical assistance in diagnosing and managing the primary neurologic disorders of childhood. Simply look up the presenting symptoms, and you'll be guided step by step through evaluation and management! Thorough coverage for each neurological disease clearly defines age at onset, course of illness, clinical features, and treatment options. Differential diagnosis tables and treatment algorithms expedite clinical decision making. And now, you can also rapidly consult the book from any computer at expertconsult.com!

Key Features

  • Thorough coverage for each neurological disease clearly defines age at onset, course of illness, clinical features, and treatment options.
  • Differential diagnosis tables and treatment algorithms lead you through the evaluation and management of even the most difficult neurodegenerative disorders, including those caused by inborn errors of metabolism.
  • An organization by body system, together with a user-friendly, highly templated format, makes reference quick and easy.

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416061854

About the Author

Gerald Fenichel

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics, Department of Neurology/Pediatrics, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine; Neurologist-in-Chief, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital of Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN

