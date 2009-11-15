Clinical Pediatric Dermatology
1st Edition
Description
Parents bring their children to pediatrician for common pediatric problems and ask for opinion on coexisting skin problems (secondary complaint) or they come with primary dermatological problems. Very few pediatricians work in dermatology OPD or wards during their training in pediatrics and hence are not able to handle dermatological complaints when they set up their practice. When faced with such a problem, there is a tendency to prescribe ointments containing antibacterial, antifungal agents, and steroids. Such a polytherapeutic approach may have disastrous consequences. Moreover, some of the dermatological conditions in children are different from those in adults. In this era of sub-specialization, general pediatricians who offer primary care to children must be knowledgeable in pediatric dermatological problems. Since 20–30% of cases in pediatric practice have dermatological problems, there is a need for a book on "Pediatric Dermatology" keeping in view the specific problems encountered in Indian subcontinent.
Clinical Pediatric Dermatology is primarily meant for beginners in pediatric dermatology and pediatricians. This book has been written keeping in view the interests of both. The main purpose of this book is to educate pediatricians and dermatologists who take care of young ones with pediatric dermatoses.
Key Features
- A clinically oriented book for beginners in pediatric dermatology.
- Develops key learning skills to manage pediatric dermatoses.
- Builds clear cut concepts in pediatric dermatology.
- Focuses on common pediatric dermatoses seen in India.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Principles of Diagnosis
2. Newborn Skin and Its Care
3. Role of Cleansers in Pediatric Skin
4. Principles of Treatment in Pediatric Dermatology
5. Neonatal Dermatoses
6. Nevi in Newborns and Children
7. Infestations
8. Bacterial Infections
9. Viral Infections
10. Fungal Infections
11. Exanthems
12. Eczemas and Dermatitis
13. Urticaria, Angioedema, and Adverse Cutaneous Drug Reactions
14. Mastocytosis and Histiocytoses
15. Pigmentary Disorders
16. Papulosquamous Disorders
17. Vesicobullous Disorders
18. Keratinization Disorders
19. Connective Tissue Disorders
20. Photosensitivity Disorders
21. Genodermatoses
22. Nutritional Defi ciency Disorders
23. Disorders of Sebaceous and Sweat Glands
24. Disorders of Hair and Nail
25. Cosmetics in Children
26. Sexually Transmitt ed Diseases in Teenage Group
27. Dermatological Emergencies in Newborns
28. Dermatological Emergencies in Children
29. Miscellaneous Disorders in Children
30. Therapy in Pediatric Dermatology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2009
- Published:
- 15th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131231555
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131214893
About the Author
Devinder Mohan Thappa
Dr. Devinder Mohan Thappa, Professor, of Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases since 2002 (earlier as head from 1996–2013) and Professor-in-charge and Head, Faculty Publications since 2013, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, India, He obtained his postgraduate degree from PGIMER, Chandigarh, India. He had 3 years’ experience of teaching undergraduates and postgraduates at Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi. Currently, he is Founder Editor-in-Chief of two medical science journals namely, International Journal of Advanced Medical and Health Research, and Pigment International. Involved in curriculum designing and its implementation for undergraduates and postgraduates at JIPMER, he has to his credit over 550 scientific publications in International/National specialty journals, and authorship of two books besides this book. He was the Editor-in-Chief of Indian Journal of Pediatric Dermatology, and Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology. He has been awarded with prestigious “Ambady, Sardari Lal, and AK Dutta Memorial Orations” by Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists, and Dr. Sardari Lal Memorial Oration Award for best paper in Indian Journal of Sexually Transmitted Diseases, along with WHO Fellowship on STD and AIDS under University of Washington, Seattle, USA. He is a Fellow of National Academy of Medical Sciences, and International Medical Science Academy, New Delhi. He was declared ‘International Man of the Millennium’ by International Biographic Centre, London in 1999 and subsequently awarded with ‘2000 Outstanding Intellectuals of the 20th Century Award’ in March 2000 and ‘2000 Outstanding Intellectuals of the 21st Century Award’ in 2001.