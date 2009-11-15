Clinical Pediatric Dermatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131214893, 9788131231555

Clinical Pediatric Dermatology

1st Edition

Authors: Devinder Mohan Thappa
eBook ISBN: 9788131231555
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131214893
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th November 2009
Page Count: 252
Description

Parents bring their children to pediatrician for common pediatric problems and ask for opinion on coexisting skin problems (secondary complaint) or they come with primary dermatological problems. Very few pediatricians work in dermatology OPD or wards during their training in pediatrics and hence are not able to handle dermatological complaints when they set up their practice. When faced with such a problem, there is a tendency to prescribe ointments containing antibacterial, antifungal agents, and steroids. Such a polytherapeutic approach may have disastrous consequences. Moreover, some of the dermatological conditions in children are different from those in adults. In this era of sub-specialization, general pediatricians who offer primary care to children must be knowledgeable in pediatric dermatological problems. Since 20–30% of cases in pediatric practice have dermatological problems, there is a need for a book on "Pediatric Dermatology" keeping in view the specific problems encountered in Indian subcontinent.

Clinical Pediatric Dermatology is primarily meant for beginners in pediatric dermatology and pediatricians. This book has been written keeping in view the interests of both. The main purpose of this book is to educate pediatricians and dermatologists who take care of young ones with pediatric dermatoses.

Key Features

  • A clinically oriented book for beginners in pediatric dermatology.

  • Develops key learning skills to manage pediatric dermatoses.

  • Builds clear cut concepts in pediatric dermatology.

  • Focuses on common pediatric dermatoses seen in India.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Principles of Diagnosis

2. Newborn Skin and Its Care

3. Role of Cleansers in Pediatric Skin

4. Principles of Treatment in Pediatric Dermatology

5. Neonatal Dermatoses

6. Nevi in Newborns and Children

7. Infestations

8. Bacterial Infections

9. Viral Infections

10. Fungal Infections

11. Exanthems

12. Eczemas and Dermatitis

13. Urticaria, Angioedema, and Adverse Cutaneous Drug Reactions

14. Mastocytosis and Histiocytoses

15. Pigmentary Disorders

16. Papulosquamous Disorders

17. Vesicobullous Disorders

18. Keratinization Disorders

19. Connective Tissue Disorders

20. Photosensitivity Disorders

21. Genodermatoses

22. Nutritional Defi ciency Disorders

23. Disorders of Sebaceous and Sweat Glands

24. Disorders of Hair and Nail

25. Cosmetics in Children

26. Sexually Transmitt ed Diseases in Teenage Group

27. Dermatological Emergencies in Newborns

28. Dermatological Emergencies in Children

29. Miscellaneous Disorders in Children

30. Therapy in Pediatric Dermatology

Details

No. of pages:
252
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131231555
Hardcover ISBN:
9788131214893

About the Author

Devinder Mohan Thappa

Dr. Devinder Mohan Thappa, Professor, of Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases since 2002 (earlier as head from 1996–2013) and Professor-in-charge and Head, Faculty Publications since 2013, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, India, He obtained his postgraduate degree from PGIMER, Chandigarh, India. He had 3 years’ experience of teaching undergraduates and postgraduates at Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi. Currently, he is Founder Editor-in-Chief of two medical science journals namely, International Journal of Advanced Medical and Health Research, and Pigment International. Involved in curriculum designing and its implementation for undergraduates and postgraduates at JIPMER, he has to his credit over 550 scientific publications in International/National specialty journals, and authorship of two books besides this book. He was the Editor-in-Chief of Indian Journal of Pediatric Dermatology, and Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology. He has been awarded with prestigious “Ambady, Sardari Lal, and AK Dutta Memorial Orations” by Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists, and Dr. Sardari Lal Memorial Oration Award for best paper in Indian Journal of Sexually Transmitted Diseases, along with WHO Fellowship on STD and AIDS under University of Washington, Seattle, USA. He is a Fellow of National Academy of Medical Sciences, and International Medical Science Academy, New Delhi. He was declared ‘International Man of the Millennium’ by International Biographic Centre, London in 1999 and subsequently awarded with ‘2000 Outstanding Intellectuals of the 20th Century Award’ in March 2000 and ‘2000 Outstanding Intellectuals of the 21st Century Award’ in 2001.

