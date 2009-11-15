Parents bring their children to pediatrician for common pediatric problems and ask for opinion on coexisting skin problems (secondary complaint) or they come with primary dermatological problems. Very few pediatricians work in dermatology OPD or wards during their training in pediatrics and hence are not able to handle dermatological complaints when they set up their practice. When faced with such a problem, there is a tendency to prescribe ointments containing antibacterial, antifungal agents, and steroids. Such a polytherapeutic approach may have disastrous consequences. Moreover, some of the dermatological conditions in children are different from those in adults. In this era of sub-specialization, general pediatricians who offer primary care to children must be knowledgeable in pediatric dermatological problems. Since 20–30% of cases in pediatric practice have dermatological problems, there is a need for a book on "Pediatric Dermatology" keeping in view the specific problems encountered in Indian subcontinent.

Clinical Pediatric Dermatology is primarily meant for beginners in pediatric dermatology and pediatricians. This book has been written keeping in view the interests of both. The main purpose of this book is to educate pediatricians and dermatologists who take care of young ones with pediatric dermatoses.