Clinical Pathology for the Equine Practitioner,An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323712774

Clinical Pathology for the Equine Practitioner,An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 36-1

1st Edition

Editors: Sallyanne DeNotta Tracy Stokol
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323712774
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice, guest edited by Dr. Sally DeNotta and Dr. Tracy Stokol, focuses on Clinical Pathology for the Equine Practitioner. This is one of three issues each year selected by the series consulting editor, Dr. Thomas J. Divers. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: practical tips on sample handling for hematology, biochemistry and cytology, what a hemogram can tell you, bone marrow, update on coagulation, inflammatory markers, point-of-care diagnostics, clinical pathology in the foal, synovial, CSF, peritoneal, and pericardial fluids, airway diagnostics, liver and GI clinical pathology in sick adult horses, renal clinical pathology and urinalysis in sick adult horses, and clinical pathology in the performance horse.

About the Editors

Sallyanne DeNotta Editor

Tracy Stokol Editor

