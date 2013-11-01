Clinical Pathology and Diagnostic Testing, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 43-6
1st Edition
Authors: Mary Jo Burkhard Maxey Wellman
eBook ISBN: 9780323261395
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323261388
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2013
Description
A comprehensive volume on clinical pathology and diagnostic techniques for the small animal practitioner! Topics will include pancreatic testing, renal function testing, diagnosis of small intestinal disorders, hypocalcemia of critical illness, lactate in clinical practice, cardiac biomarkers, disorders of iron metabolism, lymphoma diagnostics, coagulation disorders, molecular approaches to the diagnosis of infectious diseases, hepatobiliary disease, and much more!
About the Authors
Mary Jo Burkhard Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Veterinary Biosciences, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
Maxey Wellman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Veterinary Biosciences, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
