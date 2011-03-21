Clinical Orthopaedic Rehabilitation: An Evidence-Based Approach - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323055901, 9780323296779

Clinical Orthopaedic Rehabilitation: An Evidence-Based Approach

3rd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: S. Brotzman Robert Manske
eBook ISBN: 9780323296779
eBook ISBN: 9780323296762
eBook ISBN: 9780323081252
eBook ISBN: 9780323327633
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 21st March 2011
Page Count: 608
In Clinical Orthopaedic Rehabilitation: An Evidence-Based Approach, Dr. S. Brent Brotzman and Robert C. Manske help you apply the most effective, evidence-based protocols for maximizing return to function following common sports injuries and post-surgical conditions. A well-respected, comprehensive source for evaluating, treating, and rehabilitating orthopaedic patients, the 3rd Edition guides you on the prevention of running injuries, the latest perturbation techniques, and the ACL rehabilitation procedures and functional tests you need to help get your patients back in the game or the office. You’ll also find a brand-new spine rehabilitation section, an extensively revised art program, and online access to videos demonstrating rehabilitation procedures of common orthopaedic conditions at www.expertconsult.com.

  • Get expert guidance on everything you may see on a day-to-day basis in the rehabilitation of joint replacements and sports injuries.

  • Apply evidence-based rehabilitation protocols to common sports conditions like ACL and meniscus injuries and post-surgical rehabilitation for the knee, hip, and shoulder.

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
S. Brotzman

Assistant Clinical Professor, University of Texas at San Antonio Health Science Center, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery; Assistant Professor, Texas A&M University System Health Science Center, Department of Pediatrics; Adjunct Professor, Department of Kinesiology, Texas A & M, Corpus Christi; Former Division 1 NCAA Team Physician Texas A&M CC; Adjunct Professor, Department of Kinesiology, Texas A&M CC; Dr. Brotzman is in private practice at North Austin Sports Medicine in Austin, TX

Robert Manske

Professor and Chair, Department of Physical Therapy, Wichita State University, Wichita, Kansas

