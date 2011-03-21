Clinical Orthopaedic Rehabilitation: An Evidence-Based Approach
3rd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
In Clinical Orthopaedic Rehabilitation: An Evidence-Based Approach, Dr. S. Brent Brotzman and Robert C. Manske help you apply the most effective, evidence-based protocols for maximizing return to function following common sports injuries and post-surgical conditions. A well-respected, comprehensive source for evaluating, treating, and rehabilitating orthopaedic patients, the 3rd Edition guides you on the prevention of running injuries, the latest perturbation techniques, and the ACL rehabilitation procedures and functional tests you need to help get your patients back in the game or the office. You’ll also find a brand-new spine rehabilitation section, an extensively revised art program, and online access to videos demonstrating rehabilitation procedures of common orthopaedic conditions at www.expertconsult.com.
Key Features
- Get expert guidance on everything you may see on a day-to-day basis in the rehabilitation of joint replacements and sports injuries.
- Apply evidence-based rehabilitation protocols to common sports conditions like ACL and meniscus injuries and post-surgical rehabilitation for the knee, hip, and shoulder.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 21st March 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323296779
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323296762
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323081252
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323327633
About the Author
S. Brotzman
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Clinical Professor, University of Texas at San Antonio Health Science Center, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery; Assistant Professor, Texas A&M University System Health Science Center, Department of Pediatrics; Adjunct Professor, Department of Kinesiology, Texas A & M, Corpus Christi; Former Division 1 NCAA Team Physician Texas A&M CC; Adjunct Professor, Department of Kinesiology, Texas A&M CC; Dr. Brotzman is in private practice at North Austin Sports Medicine in Austin, TX
Robert Manske
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Physical Therapy, Wichita State University, Wichita, Kansas