Clinical Orthopaedic Rehabilitation: A Team Approach

SECTION 1 Hand and Wrist Injuries

1 Flexor Tendon Injuries

2 Flexor Digitorum Profundus Avulsion (“Jersey Finger”)

3 Extensor Tendon Injuries

4 Fractures and Dislocations of the Hand

5 Fifth Metacarpal Neck Fracture (Boxer’s Fracture)

6 Injuries to the Ulnar Collateral Ligament of the Thumb Metacarpophalangeal Joint (Gamekeeper’s Thumb)

7 Nerve Compression Syndromes

8 Scaphoid Fractures

9 Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex Injury

10 Metacarpal Phalangeal Joint Arthroplasty

SECTION 2 Rehabilitation After Total Elbow Arthroplasty

11 The Total Elbow

12 Rehabilitation After Fractures of the Forearm and Elbow

13 Pediatric Elbow Injuries in the Throwing

14 Medial Collateral Ligament and Ulnar Nerve Injury at the Elbow

15 Treating Flexion Contracture (Loss of Extension) in Throwing Athletes

16 Post-Traumatic Elbow Stiffness

17 Treatment and Rehabilitation of Elbow Dislocations

18 Lateral and Medial Humeral Epicondylitis

19 Forearm Upper Extremity Nerve Entrapment Injuries

SECTION 3 Shoulder Injuries

20 General Principles of Shoulder Rehabilitation

21 Importance of the History in the Diagnosis of Shoulder Pathology

22 Rotator Cuff Tendinitis in the Overhead Athlete

23 Rotator Cuff Repair

24 Shoulder Instability Treatment and Rehabilitation

25 Adhesive Capsulitis (Frozen Shoulder)

26 Rehabilitation for Biceps Tendon Disorders and SLAP Lesions

27 Scapular Dyskinesis

28 Rehabilitation Following Total Shoulder and Reverse Total Shoulder Arthroplasty

29 Upper Extremity Interval Throwing Progressions

30 Shoulder Exercises for Injury Prevention in the Throwing Athlete

31 Glenohumeral Internal Rotation Deficiency: Evaluation and Treatment

32 Postural Consideration for the Female Athlete’s Shoulder

33 Impingement Syndrome

34 Pectoralis Major Rupture Repair

35 Thoracic Outlet Syndrome in the Overhead Athlete

36 Proximal Humeral and Humeral Shaft Fractures

37 The Use of a Functional Testing Algorithm (FTA) to Make Qualitative and Quantitative Decisions to Return Athletes Back to Sports Following Shoulder Injuries

SECTION 4 Foot and Ankle Injuries

38 Foot and Ankle Fractures

39 Ankle Sprains

40 Ankle-Specific Perturbation Training

41 Chronic Ankle Instability

42 Syndesmotic Injuries

43 Inferior Heel Pain (Plantar Fasciitis)

44 Achilles Tendinopathy

45 Achilles Tendon Rupture

46 First Metatarsophalangeal Joint Sprain (Turf Toe)

SECTION 5 Knee Injuries

47 Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries

48 Perturbation Training for Postoperative ACL Reconstruction and Patients Who Were Nonoperatively Treated and ACL Deficient

49 Gender Issues in ACL Injury

50 Functional Testing, Functional Training, and Criteria for Return to Play After ACL Reconstruction

51 Functional Performance Measures and Sports-Specific Rehabilitation for Lower Extremity Injuries: A Guide for a Safe Return to Sports

52 Treatment and Rehabilitation of Arthrofibrosis of the Knee

53 Posterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries

54 Medial Collateral Ligament Injuries

55 Meniscal Injuries

56 Patellofemoral Disorders

57 Medial Patellofemoral Ligament Reconstruction

58 Hip Strength and Kinematics in Patellofemoral Syndrome

59 Overuse Syndromes of the Knee

60 Patellar Tendon Ruptures

61 Articular Cartilage Procedures of the Knee

62 The Arthritic Knee

63 Total Knee Replacement Protocol

SECTION 6 Hip Injuries

64 Hip Injuries

65 The Arthritic Hip

66 Total Hip Replacement Rehabilitation: Progression and Restrictions

67 Groin Pain

68 Hamstring Muscle Injuries in Athletes

69 Athletic Pubalgia

70 Femoro-acetabular Impingement: Labral Repair and Reconstruction

SECTION 7 Spinal Disorders

71 Whiplash Injury: Treatment and Rehabilitation

72 Therapeutic Exercise for the Cervical Spine

73 Treatment-Based Classification of Low Back Pain

74 Core Stabilization Training

75 McKenzie Approach to Low Back Pain

76 Rehabilitation Following Lumbar Disc Surgery

77 Chronic Back Pain and Pain Science

78 Spinal Manipulation

79 Neurodynamics

80 Spondylolisthesis

81 Lumbar Spine Microdiscectomy Surgical Rehabilitation

SECTION 8 Special Topics

82 Running Injuries: Etiology and Recovery-Based Treatment

83 Running Injuries: Shoes, Orthotics, and Return-to-Running Program

84 Tendinopathy