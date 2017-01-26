Clinical Orthopaedic Rehabilitation: A Team Approach
4th Edition
Description
Evidence suggests a direct correlation between the quality of postoperative orthopaedic rehabilitation and the effectiveness of the surgery. Clinical Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, 4th Edition, helps today’s orthopaedic teams apply the most effective, evidence-based protocols for maximizing return to function following common sports injuries and post-surgical conditions. Charles Giangarra, MD and Robert Manske, PT continue the commitment to excellence established by Dr. S. Brent Brotzman in previous editions, bringing a fresh perspective to the team approach to rehabilitation.
Key Features
- Every section is written by a combination of surgeons, physical therapists, and occupational therapists, making this respected text a truly practical "how-to" guide for the appropriate initial exam, differential diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation.
- Treatment and rehabilitation protocols are presented in a step-by-step, algorithmic format with each new phase begun after criteria are met (criteria-based progression, reflecting current best practice).
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 Hand and Wrist Injuries
1 Flexor Tendon Injuries
2 Flexor Digitorum Profundus Avulsion (“Jersey Finger”)
3 Extensor Tendon Injuries
4 Fractures and Dislocations of the Hand
5 Fifth Metacarpal Neck Fracture (Boxer’s Fracture)
6 Injuries to the Ulnar Collateral Ligament of the Thumb Metacarpophalangeal Joint (Gamekeeper’s Thumb)
7 Nerve Compression Syndromes
8 Scaphoid Fractures
9 Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex Injury
10 Metacarpal Phalangeal Joint Arthroplasty
SECTION 2 Rehabilitation After Total Elbow Arthroplasty
11 The Total Elbow
12 Rehabilitation After Fractures of the Forearm and Elbow
13 Pediatric Elbow Injuries in the Throwing
14 Medial Collateral Ligament and Ulnar Nerve Injury at the Elbow
15 Treating Flexion Contracture (Loss of Extension) in Throwing Athletes
16 Post-Traumatic Elbow Stiffness
17 Treatment and Rehabilitation of Elbow Dislocations
18 Lateral and Medial Humeral Epicondylitis
19 Forearm Upper Extremity Nerve Entrapment Injuries
SECTION 3 Shoulder Injuries
20 General Principles of Shoulder Rehabilitation
21 Importance of the History in the Diagnosis of Shoulder Pathology
22 Rotator Cuff Tendinitis in the Overhead Athlete
23 Rotator Cuff Repair
24 Shoulder Instability Treatment and Rehabilitation
25 Adhesive Capsulitis (Frozen Shoulder)
26 Rehabilitation for Biceps Tendon Disorders and SLAP Lesions
27 Scapular Dyskinesis
28 Rehabilitation Following Total Shoulder and Reverse Total Shoulder Arthroplasty
29 Upper Extremity Interval Throwing Progressions
30 Shoulder Exercises for Injury Prevention in the Throwing Athlete
31 Glenohumeral Internal Rotation Deficiency: Evaluation and Treatment
32 Postural Consideration for the Female Athlete’s Shoulder
33 Impingement Syndrome
34 Pectoralis Major Rupture Repair
35 Thoracic Outlet Syndrome in the Overhead Athlete
36 Proximal Humeral and Humeral Shaft Fractures
37 The Use of a Functional Testing Algorithm (FTA) to Make Qualitative and Quantitative Decisions to Return Athletes Back to Sports Following Shoulder Injuries
SECTION 4 Foot and Ankle Injuries
38 Foot and Ankle Fractures
39 Ankle Sprains
40 Ankle-Specific Perturbation Training
41 Chronic Ankle Instability
42 Syndesmotic Injuries
43 Inferior Heel Pain (Plantar Fasciitis)
44 Achilles Tendinopathy
45 Achilles Tendon Rupture
46 First Metatarsophalangeal Joint Sprain (Turf Toe)
SECTION 5 Knee Injuries
47 Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries
48 Perturbation Training for Postoperative ACL Reconstruction and Patients Who Were Nonoperatively Treated and ACL Deficient
49 Gender Issues in ACL Injury
50 Functional Testing, Functional Training, and Criteria for Return to Play After ACL Reconstruction
51 Functional Performance Measures and Sports-Specific Rehabilitation for Lower Extremity Injuries: A Guide for a Safe Return to Sports
52 Treatment and Rehabilitation of Arthrofibrosis of the Knee
53 Posterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries
54 Medial Collateral Ligament Injuries
55 Meniscal Injuries
56 Patellofemoral Disorders
57 Medial Patellofemoral Ligament Reconstruction
58 Hip Strength and Kinematics in Patellofemoral Syndrome
59 Overuse Syndromes of the Knee
60 Patellar Tendon Ruptures
61 Articular Cartilage Procedures of the Knee
62 The Arthritic Knee
63 Total Knee Replacement Protocol
SECTION 6 Hip Injuries
64 Hip Injuries
65 The Arthritic Hip
66 Total Hip Replacement Rehabilitation: Progression and Restrictions
67 Groin Pain
68 Hamstring Muscle Injuries in Athletes
69 Athletic Pubalgia
70 Femoro-acetabular Impingement: Labral Repair and Reconstruction
SECTION 7 Spinal Disorders
71 Whiplash Injury: Treatment and Rehabilitation
72 Therapeutic Exercise for the Cervical Spine
73 Treatment-Based Classification of Low Back Pain
74 Core Stabilization Training
75 McKenzie Approach to Low Back Pain
76 Rehabilitation Following Lumbar Disc Surgery
77 Chronic Back Pain and Pain Science
78 Spinal Manipulation
79 Neurodynamics
80 Spondylolisthesis
81 Lumbar Spine Microdiscectomy Surgical Rehabilitation
SECTION 8 Special Topics
82 Running Injuries: Etiology and Recovery-Based Treatment
83 Running Injuries: Shoes, Orthotics, and Return-to-Running Program
84 Tendinopathy
About the Author
Charles Giangarra
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Vice Chairman and Chief, Marshall Athletics and Orthopedic Sports Medicine, Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University, Huntington, West Virginia
Robert Manske
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Physical Therapy, Wichita State University, Wichita, Kansas