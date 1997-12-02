Clinical Oral Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723610595

Clinical Oral Science

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Edgar Malcolm Harris Sajeda Meghji
Paperback ISBN: 9780723610595
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd December 1997
Page Count: 360
Description

Postgraduate dental training has recently undergone a radical revision with the aim of providing a better career path for the general dental practitioner. New examinations have been established which will help bridge the gulf between undergraduate training and specialist examinations. Part of this revision has led to the integration of the basic sciences with clinical practice, which has created a need for new texts to cover the amended syllabus.

Table of Contents

Cytokines and intercellular signals; Molecular genetics;Craniofacial development; Chromosomes, genes and oral cancer; Haemostasis; Wound healing; Bone remodelling; Muscle function; Dentogingival junction and periodontal ligament; Temporomandibular joint; Mastication and swallowing; Taste; Saliva; Micro-organisms and antimicrobial therapy; Dental Caries and Periodontal disease; Infective endocarditis; Oral infections in immunocompromised patients; Hypersensitivity and anaphylaxis; Autoimmunity; Cardiorespiratory arrest and post-resuscitation intensive care; Peripheral nerve damage and repair; Orofacial pain; Orofacial neuropathies.

360
360
English
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
9780723610595
9780723610595

Michael Edgar

Oral Biology Unit, University of Liverpool, School of Dentistry, Liverpool, UK

Malcolm Harris

Head of Department, Eastman Dental Institute for Oral Health Care Science, London, UK

Sajeda Meghji

Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Eastman Dental Institute for Oral Health Care Sciences, University of London, London, UK

